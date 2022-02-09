Fark NotNewsletter: We're HOW Farking old?

|
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-02-09 12:15:20 PM (34 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week was well.
Sometime this week 23 years ago I posted the first link on Fark.com. For 18 months prior, the only content had been a picture of a squirrel with large balls that a friend emailed me the day I registered the domain. I don't remember the exact day but one of the first few links was from Feb 12th and that wasn't put up on day one. For the first few days I only posted one or two links. It's interesting reviewing the links from 1999, warning that dotcom 1.0 was probably a scam that would end in a crash and hey this Bin Laden guy might be up to no good. Both were contrary opinions back in 1999.
A couple years ago I wrote a book manuscript about all things Fark that I had intended to get out the door for Fark's 20th anniversary, but life intervened and I missed the deadline. However, the book is written, done, and edited, and things are still happening! So now I'm shooting for Fark 25, which will be in a couple years. I also have a couple extra chapters to write.
Want to read the chapter about Fark in 1999? Hear about the first Fark party ever? Reminisce about what the internet was like before social media rage engines and disinformation? I've posted the Fark Year One chapter on TotalFark here. Sign up for TotalFark today, read it, and let me know what you think - excellent suggestions might even get included in the final draft!
Speaking of TotalFark, thanks again to everyone who has ever subscribed. We never would have made it this far without your support. And we won't without your support going forward, so if you're looking for an excuse to pull the trigger, now's the time! Plus, my birthday was Monday and the only thing I asked for for my birthday is more TotalFark subscribers.
At 4 p.m. Eastern Thursday on the Fark News Livestream - it's me, Christine, Dill and Lucky again with a roundup of what I thought was the weirdest under-the-radar stuff that appeared in the news cycle. Florida really pulled its weight this week. Plus, a follow-up on the Dutch plan to throw a hundred thousand eggs at Jeff Bezos' superyacht, grenades in butts, and nuclear fusion. And more!
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
WalkingCarpet started to feel like a slacker
coffeetime was surprised by a bad headline choice
chewd understood the desire to ask a prospective landlord to provide references from previous tenants
Demetrius expressed displeasure with a instructional video for a "men's massager"
Colour_out_of_Space seemed defensive while discussing "AI-assisted" pictures of what cartoon characters would look like in real life
Al Roker's Forecast made an observation about train derailments
fragMasterFlash wimped out
Tr0mBoNe gave advice to anyone who needs to move a water heater
Priapetic pointed out the hypocrisy of complaining when cops get a description of a white suspect, then question the only Black guy
NathanAllen explained why so many of us don't appreciate the value of NFTs
Smart:
koder had a suggestion for a couple who were told by a Property Owners Association that the house they rented couldn't be rented
offacue pointed out that pissed-off Rotterdammers who plan on egging Jeff Bezos' yacht are just being helpful
Xythero told us about a crappy Dunkin' Donuts district manager
austerity101 addressed the apparent confusion over why people are leaving Spotify
hardinparamedic let us know that Spotify lost more than just a few artists and subscribers
steklo helped a lost soul get home
bigfire was inspired by a man who requested references from a potential landlord
HugeMistake gave advice on how not to make a huge mistake
CSB Sunday Morning: Winter Adventures
Smart: jimjays shared a story about getting a ride from a kind family after Mom's car broke down in a blizzard
Funny: GRCooper's first ski trip was a resounding success
Politics Funny:
Pocket Ninja colorfully described Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin
Don't Troll Me Bro! showed that the truckers protesting in Canada are ruthless criminals
Eightballjacket pointed out that Canada is copying the U.S. yet again
Ass_Master_Flash revealed the next COVID "cure" anti-vaxxers will go for when they run out of wormwood
Dave and the Mission did the math on vaccination statistics broken down by demographics
Politics Smart:
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat thought perhaps Republicans were right to call January 6 events "legitimate political discourse"
Pocket Ninja shared the thought process farmers will go through when it's time to vote again
Biscuit Tin discussed the anti-vaxxer mentality
OldRod considered how Donald Trump must feel when the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack holds hearings
Madison_Smiled felt wistful after reading a Fark headline
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
derfiticulum fixed the complaint from the guy who was featured on a Nirvana album cover when he was a baby
RedZoneTuba found a strange place to practice for this Olympic event
Yammering_Splat_Vector discovered that fungi are actually able to communicate with one another
samsquatch saw some street sweeper sweeping swiftly
Octafrye cracked the code
BrutonGaster showed a woman being assaulted by a storm
samsquatch decided that it puts the mask on its face or else it gets the hose again
Yammering_Splat_Vector investigated The X-Single-Files
Yammering_Splat_Vector helped nature find a way
RedZoneTuba dumped on a new neighbor
Captions:
From Caption death:
The Irresponsible Captain had some bad news
Grumpy Cat just needed a moment of your time
bearded clamorer had a special request
Fartist Friday: Odes to our favorite rodents
BrutonGaster wrote a poem about some cute little pink nudists
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: It's time for the Clash of the Titans: In honor of the upcoming Superb Owl, create a matchup of two mighty internet memes such as O RLY? Owl versus Nyan Cat, This Is Fine Dog versus Keyboard Cat, etc. All art programs allowed, including Photoshop, MS Paint, Draw, etc.
Farktography: Take 2
Warthog trimmed the Christmas tree
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Moderna's Spikevax receives full approval from FDA, Buffy
Man killed trying to fight the politics tab
Man steals $1,442 worth of fragrances from a beauty store. Police suspect his hideout is in the olfactory district
Papa Bear said this abandoned Arctic weather station is too cold. Mama Bear said this abandoned Arctic weather station is too hot. Baby Bear said this abandoned Arctic weather station is just
Elizabeth marks 70 years on the throne. She should eat more fibre
The thrill of Lorem Ipsum, the agony of Dolor Sit Amet
Massive Legend of Zelda overworld map constructed of Lego still won't keep you from burning the wrong bush and having to pay for the damages to that guy's stupid door
Baby, if you've ever wondered / Wondered whatever became of me / I'm no longer on the air in Cincinnati / Howard Hesseman, RIP
Mitch McConnell: "We have both types of people in our office: Anglo and Saxon"
Germany shuts down Russian gas pipeline permanently
DJ T spins beats that are only sick if you test too much
"The bank doesn't seem to care" as thousands of dollars taken from Baton Rouge bank accounts following check washing surge. I guess that's what they mean by no-interest checking
Bidets? I'm confused, for so long, it's not true
Dr. Oz challenges Dr. Fauci to debate him "doctor to doctor." That's the joke
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, although the ice has now melted and it's in the 50s. On the Quiz itself, Brewster came out on top and is in the 1000 club with 1038, followed by TheMothership in second with 992 and VooDoo_Blonde in third with 944. Booklet made fourth with 938, and BilliamJ and norm1996 tied for fifth with 916.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about art history. Only 33% of quiztakers knew that the Boticelli painting "Man of Sorrows" that just sold for a whopping $45,8 million was his depiction of a weeping Jesus. For you youngsters out there, a "painting" is like an NFT except you don't have to remember a password for a USB stick you left in a drawer three years ago and it doesn't lose its value when people realize they've been conned.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the world's longest living land critter. 95% of quiztakers knew that "Jonathan", who has pictures taken 132 years apart, is a giant tortoise from the Seychelles who was brought to Tonga by a British colonial administrator in 1882 as a young whippersnapper, only about 50 years old then. In an interview, he credited his long life to watching the ladies at the beach every day and a shot of Irish whisky each night. Or something.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the new White House cat. Only 58% of quiztakers knew that "Willow" is the name bestowed on the tabby who was presumably brought in to keep the dogs in line and give Biden something to stroke when he's on video calls with Putin. I'm guessing Willow will also be placed on mousing duties in the basement now that Stephen Miller is no longer there to hunt them at night.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the new name for the Washington Football Team. 93% of quiztakers knew that after an exhausting search spanning several years and dozens of trademark attorneys, they've gone with... the Commanders. Who are obviously outranked by Washington Generals, the team paid to lose to the Harlem Globetrotters, but at least they're above Biden's dog Major.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, be sure to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know some of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
