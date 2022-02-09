 Skip to content
Fark NotNewsletter: We're HOW Farking old?
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-02-09 12:15:20 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:  
________________________ 

Hey everyone, hope your week was well.

Sometime this week 23 years ago I posted the first link on Fark.com.  For 18 months prior, the only content had been a picture of a squirrel with large balls that a friend emailed me the day I registered the domain.  I don't remember the exact day but one of the first few links was from Feb 12th and that wasn't put up on day one.  For the first few days I only posted one or two links.  It's interesting reviewing the links from 1999, warning that dotcom 1.0 was probably a scam that would end in a crash and hey this Bin Laden guy might be up to no good.  Both were contrary opinions back in 1999.

A couple years ago I wrote a book manuscript about all things Fark that I had intended to get out the door for Fark's 20th anniversary, but life intervened and I missed the deadline. However, the book is written, done, and edited, and things are still happening!  So now I'm shooting for Fark 25, which will be in a couple years.   I also have a couple extra chapters to write.

Want to read the chapter about Fark in 1999?  Hear about the first Fark party ever?  Reminisce about what the internet was like before social media rage engines and disinformation?  I've posted the Fark Year One chapter on TotalFark hereSign up for TotalFark today, read it, and let me know what you think - excellent suggestions might even get included in the final draft!

Speaking of TotalFark, thanks again to everyone who has ever subscribed.  We never would have made it this far without your support.  And we won't without your support going forward, so if you're looking for an excuse to pull the trigger, now's the time! Plus, my birthday was Monday and the only thing I asked for for my birthday is more TotalFark subscribers.

At 4 p.m. Eastern Thursday on the Fark News Livestream - it's me, Christine, Dill and Lucky again with a roundup of what I thought was the weirdest under-the-radar stuff that appeared in the news cycle.  Florida really pulled its weight this week.  Plus, a follow-up on the Dutch plan to throw a hundred thousand eggs at Jeff Bezos' superyacht, grenades in butts, and nuclear fusion.  And more!
End Drew transmission
Top Comments

Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week

Funny:
WalkingCarpet started to feel like a slacker
coffeetime was surprised by a bad headline choice
chewd understood the desire to ask a prospective landlord to provide references from previous tenants
Demetrius expressed displeasure with a instructional video for a "men's massager"
Colour_out_of_Space seemed defensive while discussing "AI-assisted" pictures of what cartoon characters would look like in real life
Al Roker's Forecast made an observation about train derailments
fragMasterFlash wimped out
Tr0mBoNe gave advice to anyone who needs to move a water heater
Priapetic pointed out the hypocrisy of complaining when cops get a description of a white suspect, then question the only Black guy
NathanAllen explained why so many of us don't appreciate the value of NFTs

Smart:
koder had a suggestion for a couple who were told by a Property Owners Association that the house they rented couldn't be rented
offacue pointed out that pissed-off Rotterdammers who plan on egging Jeff Bezos' yacht are just being helpful
Xythero told us about a crappy Dunkin' Donuts district manager
austerity101 addressed the apparent confusion over why people are leaving Spotify
hardinparamedic let us know that Spotify lost more than just a few artists and subscribers
steklo helped a lost soul get home
bigfire was inspired by a man who requested references from a potential landlord
HugeMistake gave advice on how not to make a huge mistake

CSB Sunday MorningWinter Adventures
Smart: jimjays shared a story about getting a ride from a kind family after Mom's car broke down in a blizzard
Funny: GRCooper's first ski trip was a resounding success

Politics Funny:
Pocket Ninja colorfully described Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin
Don't Troll Me Bro! showed that the truckers protesting in Canada are ruthless criminals
Eightballjacket pointed out that Canada is copying the U.S. yet again
Ass_Master_Flash revealed the next COVID "cure" anti-vaxxers will go for when they run out of wormwood
Dave and the Mission did the math on vaccination statistics broken down by demographics

Politics Smart:
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat thought perhaps Republicans were right to call January 6 events "legitimate political discourse"
Pocket Ninja shared the thought process farmers will go through when it's time to vote again
Biscuit Tin discussed the anti-vaxxer mentality
OldRod considered how Donald Trump must feel when the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack holds hearings
Madison_Smiled felt wistful after reading a Fark headline


Top Contest Entries

Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week

Photoshops:
derfiticulum fixed the complaint from the guy who was featured on a Nirvana album cover when he was a baby
RedZoneTuba found a strange place to practice for this Olympic event
Yammering_Splat_Vector discovered that fungi are actually able to communicate with one another
samsquatch saw some street sweeper sweeping swiftly
Octafrye cracked the code
BrutonGaster showed a woman being assaulted by a storm
samsquatch decided that it puts the mask on its face or else it gets the hose again
Yammering_Splat_Vector investigated The X-Single-Files
Yammering_Splat_Vector helped nature find a way
RedZoneTuba dumped on a new neighbor

Captions:
From Caption death:
The Irresponsible Captain had some bad news
Grumpy Cat just needed a moment of your time
bearded clamorer had a special request

Fartist FridayOdes to our favorite rodents
BrutonGaster wrote a poem about some cute little pink nudists

This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: It's time for the Clash of the Titans: In honor of the upcoming Superb Owl, create a matchup of two mighty internet memes such as O RLY? Owl versus Nyan Cat, This Is Fine Dog versus Keyboard Cat, etc. All art programs allowed, including Photoshop, MS Paint, Draw, etc.

FarktographyTake 2
Warthog trimmed the Christmas tree

Fark Headlines of the Week

A selection of some of the top headlines from last week

Moderna's Spikevax receives full approval from FDA, Buffy

Man killed trying to fight the politics tab

Man steals $1,442 worth of fragrances from a beauty store. Police suspect his hideout is in the olfactory district

Papa Bear said this abandoned Arctic weather station is too cold. Mama Bear said this abandoned Arctic weather station is too hot. Baby Bear said this abandoned Arctic weather station is just

Elizabeth marks 70 years on the throne. She should eat more fibre

The thrill of Lorem Ipsum, the agony of Dolor Sit Amet

Massive Legend of Zelda overworld map constructed of Lego still won't keep you from burning the wrong bush and having to pay for the damages to that guy's stupid door

Baby, if you've ever wondered / Wondered whatever became of me / I'm no longer on the air in Cincinnati / Howard Hesseman, RIP

Mitch McConnell: "We have both types of people in our office: Anglo and Saxon"

Germany shuts down Russian gas pipeline permanently

DJ T spins beats that are only sick if you test too much

"The bank doesn't seem to care" as thousands of dollars taken from Baton Rouge bank accounts following check washing surge. I guess that's what they mean by no-interest checking

Bidets? I'm confused, for so long, it's not true

Dr. Oz challenges Dr. Fauci to debate him "doctor to doctor." That's the joke


Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)

Another fun time on the Quiz this week, although the ice has now melted and it's in the 50s. On the Quiz itself,  Brewster came out on top and is in the 1000 club with 1038, followed by TheMothership in second with 992 and VooDoo_Blonde in third with 944. Booklet made fourth with 938, and BilliamJ and norm1996 tied for fifth with 916.

The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about art history. Only 33% of quiztakers knew that the Boticelli painting "Man of Sorrows" that just sold for a whopping $45,8 million was his depiction of a weeping Jesus. For you youngsters out there, a "painting" is like an NFT except you don't have to remember a password for a USB stick you left in a drawer three years ago and it doesn't lose its value when people realize they've been conned.

The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the world's longest living land critter. 95% of quiztakers knew that "Jonathan", who has pictures taken 132 years apart, is a giant tortoise from the Seychelles who was brought to Tonga by a British colonial administrator in 1882 as a young whippersnapper, only about 50 years old then. In an interview, he credited his long life to watching the ladies at the beach every day and a shot of Irish whisky each night. Or something. 

The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the new White House cat. Only 58% of quiztakers knew that "Willow" is the name bestowed on the tabby who was presumably brought in to keep the dogs in line and give Biden something to stroke when he's on video calls with Putin. I'm guessing Willow will also be placed on mousing duties in the basement now that Stephen Miller is no longer there to hunt them at night.

The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the new name for the Washington Football Team. 93% of quiztakers knew that after an exhausting search spanning several years and dozens of trademark attorneys, they've gone with... the Commanders.  Who are obviously outranked by Washington Generals, the team paid to lose to the Harlem Globetrotters, but at least they're above Biden's dog Major. 

If you missed out on last week's Quiz, be sure to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know some of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry Drew, I've fallen and I can't get off yer lawn.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Sorry Drew, I've fallen and I can't get off yer lawn.


It's ok there's plenty of room.  Pull up a lawn chair and have a beer
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Old."

Harumph.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Belated Birthday Drew
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been running into a weird site problem the past couple days and seems as good a place as any to try asking.
Chrome on Android isn't letting me paste some web addresses into Fark (link submission or image post).  Works fine in Firefox on mobile and no problems on desktop.

I'm guessing it's a recent mobile Chrome update issue. Anyone else bumped into this with a fix?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Been running into a weird site problem the past couple days and seems as good a place as any to try asking.
Chrome on Android isn't letting me paste some web addresses into Fark (link submission or image post).  Works fine in Firefox on mobile and no problems on desktop.

I'm guessing it's a recent mobile Chrome update issue. Anyone else bumped into this with a fix?


Have you tried turning it off and on again?
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Been running into a weird site problem the past couple days and seems as good a place as any to try asking.
Chrome on Android isn't letting me paste some web addresses into Fark (link submission or image post).  Works fine in Firefox on mobile and no problems on desktop.

I'm guessing it's a recent mobile Chrome update issue. Anyone else bumped into this with a fix?


Please contact Farkback and let them know what's going on.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Been running into a weird site problem the past couple days and seems as good a place as any to try asking.
Chrome on Android isn't letting me paste some web addresses into Fark (link submission or image post).  Works fine in Firefox on mobile and no problems on desktop.

I'm guessing it's a recent mobile Chrome update issue. Anyone else bumped into this with a fix?


It's been discussed on TFD.

We'll get over it.
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're never going to be able to attract the interests of high powered politicians and royalty now Fark.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DisseminationMonkey: NeoCortex42: Been running into a weird site problem the past couple days and seems as good a place as any to try asking.
Chrome on Android isn't letting me paste some web addresses into Fark (link submission or image post).  Works fine in Firefox on mobile and no problems on desktop.

I'm guessing it's a recent mobile Chrome update issue. Anyone else bumped into this with a fix?

Please contact Farkback and let them know what's going on.


Okay, I'll do that. I was just curious if it's happened to anyone else as well. I'm guessing a future invisible chrome update will magically fix things eventually.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not quite 23 years old, but we're gearing up for the seventh annual Fark fiction anthology right now. It's kind of eerily impressive that we've managed to do this for seven years now, in spite of my incompetent flailing at the helm of it.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MissFeasance: NeoCortex42: Been running into a weird site problem the past couple days and seems as good a place as any to try asking.
Chrome on Android isn't letting me paste some web addresses into Fark (link submission or image post).  Works fine in Firefox on mobile and no problems on desktop.

I'm guessing it's a recent mobile Chrome update issue. Anyone else bumped into this with a fix?

It's been discussed on TFD.

We'll get over it.


Okay, no worries then. I don't check TFD super-thoroughly.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember the site when it was just the squirrel.
 
BunkyBrewman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first time I saw the Fark squirrel was at a place I used to work at.  I had left the year before in 1998 and visited in '99.  The chef (Tom), had posted the picture and I thought it was funny as hell.  Never knew he lifted it from this site until a few years later.  Always been meaning to ask him if he was a Farker.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Said it before, will say again, paraphrased edition - it may have taken me a few years after initially being shown Fark to actually make an account and start blathering, but Fark has been there for me through happy times, and gotten me through some of the weirdest and darkest moments of my entire life. I met my wife here, we have three beautiful kids and as I was driving my wife and boys and new baby daughter home from the hospital I couldn't help but look and then and smile and think "...I was just trying to be funny on the internet"

Happy birthday Fark, and huge shoutout to the desk job that afforded me so much downtime. 🥳🥳🥳
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh and I STILL oppose editing posts despite how sauced I started to sound there
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x512]


The cat knows where pineapple on pizza should go.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyperbolic Hyperbole: Said it before, will say again, paraphrased edition - it may have taken me a few years after initially being shown Fark to actually make an account and start blathering, but Fark has been there for me through happy times, and gotten me through some of the weirdest and darkest moments of my entire life. I met my wife here, we have three beautiful kids and as I was driving my wife and boys and new baby daughter home from the hospital I couldn't help but look and then and smile and think "...I was just trying to be funny on the internet"

Happy birthday Fark, and huge shoutout to the desk job that afforded me so much downtime. 🥳🥳🥳


I literally would not be alive today without Fark. And believe me, that's no hyperbole at all.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x512]

The cat knows where pineapple on pizza should go.


IN MAH BELLY!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I remember the site when it was just the squirrel.


I remember the squirrel before he got big

/metaphorically
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Been running into a weird site problem the past couple days and seems as good a place as any to try asking.
Chrome on Android isn't letting me paste some web addresses into Fark (link submission or image post).  Works fine in Firefox on mobile and no problems on desktop.

I'm guessing it's a recent mobile Chrome update issue. Anyone else bumped into this with a fix?


I think it's part of FARK's new preemptive link rejection algorithm.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wonder if the book mentions how Drew used to spam chat rooms with the term "fark".
 
BenJammin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I;m an old Farker., and a shark!
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I love the puzzled looks on the faces of those who ask what social media sites I'm on and my reply is, "I'm on Fark".
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Happy belated birthday Drew, thanks for Fark.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bazbt3 [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Happy Birthday! This is the post that first attracted me to my your personal erotica site, and lots of lurky lurking followed:

https://fark.com/comments/1205981/When-my-cat-sits-on-kitchen-counter-is-its-bunghole-touching-counter-is-there-some-kind-of-furry-thing-keeping-it-off
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I remember the site when it was just the squirrel.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What's Fark?
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: What's Fark?


A magazine.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: What's Fark?


You're soaking in it.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DisseminationMonkey: Old Man Winter: What's Fark?

A magazine.


I.noticed last week the nnl post didn't travel back to the top after a few hours.  Was that intentional or did I just miss it?
 
