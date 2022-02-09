 Skip to content
(News 8000 La Crosse)   Steal a snow blower in Wisconsin? That's a t-bonin
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
...But I understand.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He feared for his life, slip and falls on unshoveled sidewalks can be deadly.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Stood his snowy ground, he did! Citizen's arrest, it is!
Citizens arrest... Citizens arrest!
Youtube Kqewojda3M0
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

El_Dan: He feared for his life, slip and falls on unshoveled sidewalks can be deadly.


Slips are so silent.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Climb on in, best of luck.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'll withhold judgement until I find out if it was an Ariens, or one of those crappy ones OEMed by MTD.
 
emonk
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Say what you want about Florida but nobody steal snowblowers here.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mr. Eugenides: I'll withhold judgement until I find out if it was an Ariens, or one of those crappy ones OEMed by MTD.


My (MTD-made) Craftsman is 'good enough' for Northern Virginia, but before I bought it, I barely missed out on an end of season deal on an Ariens with the Subaru engine. That's the one that got away.
 
