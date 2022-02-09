 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL)   You're more likely to die from COVID-19 in the U.S. than other high income countries, study finds, pointing to the fact that if you're in the U.S. you're more likely to be a complete dumbass and refuse to get vaccinated   (aol.com) divider line
44
    More: Murica, Public health, World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins University, U.S. case fatality rate, COVID-19 death, health experts, Vaccination, United States  
•       •       •

326 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2022 at 3:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You're more likely to die from COVID-19 in the U.S. than other high income countries due to the fact people are afraid to even call an ambulance in the US due to the bill they will get.

Hey rest of the civilized world, how's that socialized medicine working out for you?
Answer: Pretty damn good!
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're apparently still avoiding the elephant in the room.

/hint: the US shouldn't even begin to compare itself to the "developed" world.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you more likely to die of Covid-19 in the US, or are Americans more likely to die of Covid-19?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: You're more likely to die from COVID-19 in the U.S. than other high income countries due to the fact people are afraid to even call an ambulance in the US due to the bill they will get.

Hey rest of the civilized world, how's that socialized medicine working out for you?
Answer: Pretty damn good!


It says a lot that no country on earth thinks our healthcare system is a standard they should model theirs on.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would love to be high in an income country.

But I love hyphens more.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Walker: You're more likely to die from COVID-19 in the U.S. than other high income countries due to the fact people are afraid to even call an ambulance in the US due to the bill they will get.

Hey rest of the civilized world, how's that socialized medicine working out for you?
Answer: Pretty damn good!

It says a lot that no country on earth thinks our healthcare system is a standard they should model theirs on.


There are a few of individuals out there that would.  I have found the easiest way to cure them of that particular delusion is to expose them to it.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proteus_b: Are you more likely to die of Covid-19 in the US, or are Americans more likely to die of Covid-19?


You're more likely to die from COVID-19 in the US compared to other countries.

I admit the wording in the article was clunky but its also an indictment of how our healthcare system can't handle a pandemic compared to other countries.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American people are fat.  Obesity and COVID-19 do not mix well at all.  Don't be fat.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: You're more likely to die from COVID-19 in the U.S. than other high income countries due to the fact people are afraid to even call an ambulance in the US due to the bill they will get.

Hey rest of the civilized world, how's that socialized medicine working out for you?
Answer: Pretty damn good!


Shots are free.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Walker: You're more likely to die from COVID-19 in the U.S. than other high income countries due to the fact people are afraid to even call an ambulance in the US due to the bill they will get.

Hey rest of the civilized world, how's that socialized medicine working out for you?
Answer: Pretty damn good!

It says a lot that no country on earth thinks our healthcare system is a standard they should model theirs on.


The British Tories seem to be determined to remake the NHS in the image of American healthcare.  Not because they think it will lead to better outcomes, but because they know it will lead to higher profits for their buddies.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the u.s. really a high income country? Sure, there's a small population of high-earners but most of the country is dirt-poor. And even with the middle-class to high-middle-class, they live like poor europeans, with shiatty food, having to drive everywhere, no pensions, no education for their children... it seems like a miserable existence.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boring Suburbanites

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: proteus_b: Are you more likely to die of Covid-19 in the US, or are Americans more likely to die of Covid-19?

You're more likely to die from COVID-19 in the US compared to other countries.

I admit the wording in the article was clunky but its also an indictment of how our healthcare system can't handle a pandemic compared to other countries.


Our healthcare system can handle a pandemic just fine. It's our political system that couldn't get out of the way and let the professionals do their jobs. Well, that and TFG's grifter son-in-law who saw the pandemic as a profit-making opportunity; and, of course, TFG himself who turns everything he touches into a steaming pile of sh*t.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: Is the u.s. really a high income country? Sure, there's a small population of high-earners but most of the country is dirt-poor. And even with the middle-class to high-middle-class, they live like poor europeans, with shiatty food, having to drive everywhere, no pensions, no education for their children... it seems like a miserable existence.


Thanks, Reagan, you asshole.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: You're more likely to die from COVID-19 in the US


I am snarkily implying that it's not the system, it's the contents.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: Our healthcare system can handle a pandemic just fine. It's our political system that couldn't get out of the way and let the professionals do their jobs. Well, that and TFG's grifter son-in-law who saw the pandemic as a profit-making opportunity; and, of course, TFG himself who turns everything he touches into a steaming pile of sh*t.


I dunno. Having to send patients hundreds of miles away because there was no bedspace because people refused to take COVID seriously just highlighted how extremely fragile our healthcare system actually is.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's overall. How are vaccinated people faring?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proteus_b: Mrtraveler01: You're more likely to die from COVID-19 in the US

I am snarkily implying that it's not the system, it's the contents.


Yeah, people not getting vaccinated doesn't help matters.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: We're apparently still avoiding the elephant in the room.

/hint: the US shouldn't even begin to compare itself to the "developed" world.


Agreed.

in reality, we are devolving while the rest of the world is continuing to evolve. Sad, but very true.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
US systems is more expensive for worse incomes than countries that spend less of their GDP in healthcare. Covid only pointed it out flaws in health systems more clearly.
 
PunGent
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Flowery Twats: Our healthcare system can handle a pandemic just fine. It's our political system that couldn't get out of the way and let the professionals do their jobs. Well, that and TFG's grifter son-in-law who saw the pandemic as a profit-making opportunity; and, of course, TFG himself who turns everything he touches into a steaming pile of sh*t.

I dunno. Having to send patients hundreds of miles away because there was no bedspace because people refused to take COVID seriously just highlighted how extremely fragile our healthcare system actually is.


My take is, that's on the morons, not the healthcare system.
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

anfrind: Mrtraveler01: Walker: You're more likely to die from COVID-19 in the U.S. than other high income countries due to the fact people are afraid to even call an ambulance in the US due to the bill they will get.

Hey rest of the civilized world, how's that socialized medicine working out for you?
Answer: Pretty damn good!

It says a lot that no country on earth thinks our healthcare system is a standard they should model theirs on.

The British Tories seem to be determined to remake the NHS in the image of American healthcare.  Not because they think it will lead to better outcomes, but because they know it will lead to higher profits for their buddies.


There's a non-insignificant cohort in Canada, not just those in power, that wants the same thing primarily based on listening to "Lies Republicans Believe about Canada"®

"Do you believe the US healthcare system is a good idea" is a pretty good IQ test question.
 
AnyName
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's because we're all obese.  Gov't needs to mandate proper diet and exercise.

https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/data/obesity-and-covid-19.html

At least take some Vitamin D3 fatty
 
BunkyBrewman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In 2021, you were more likely to die of Covid than anything else except for cancer and heart disease.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AnyName: It's because we're all obese.  Gov't needs to mandate proper diet and exercise.

https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/data/obesity-and-covid-19.html

At least take some Vitamin D3 fatty


All developed countries are obese. It happens when you don't have to do back breaking work for twelve hours a day while food becomes cheap and plentiful.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Given the US health care system, you're more likely to die in the US from any number of things than in civilized countries.
 
anuran
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: comrade: Is the u.s. really a high income country? Sure, there's a small population of high-earners but most of the country is dirt-poor. And even with the middle-class to high-middle-class, they live like poor europeans, with shiatty food, having to drive everywhere, no pensions, no education for their children... it seems like a miserable existence.

Thanks, Reagan, you asshole.


TBF it started with Nixon. And the Democrats have fought hard to make sure that things will only get worse slower or at best a few cosmetic changes around the edges. Clinton's stillborn health care reform was centered on making for profit insurance just a little cheaper. Obama fought like hell against even a public option and made sure plans that did more than the minimum would be heavily taxed.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Flowery Twats: Our healthcare system can handle a pandemic just fine. It's our political system that couldn't get out of the way and let the professionals do their jobs. Well, that and TFG's grifter son-in-law who saw the pandemic as a profit-making opportunity; and, of course, TFG himself who turns everything he touches into a steaming pile of sh*t.

I dunno. Having to send patients hundreds of miles away because there was no bedspace because people refused to take COVID seriously just highlighted how extremely fragile our healthcare system actually is.


New Mexico was at the breaking point, and they had to bring in Navy nurses and doctors a few times.  I think the Navajo Nation is still mostly locked down.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All this being said - I think the US will come out of this stronger since we're getting rid of a good chunk of the stupid population.
 
anuran
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: American people are fat.  Obesity and COVID-19 do not mix well at all.  Don't be fat.


Thank God a good cuckservative showed up to distract, deflect, and blame the victim!
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Mrtraveler01: proteus_b: Are you more likely to die of Covid-19 in the US, or are Americans more likely to die of Covid-19?

You're more likely to die from COVID-19 in the US compared to other countries.

I admit the wording in the article was clunky but its also an indictment of how our healthcare system can't handle a pandemic compared to other countries.

Our healthcare system can handle a pandemic just fine. It's our political system that couldn't get out of the way and let the professionals do their jobs. Well, that and TFG's grifter son-in-law who saw the pandemic as a profit-making opportunity; and, of course, TFG himself who turns everything he touches into a steaming pile of sh*t.


Let's not forget, not just a profit-making opportunity, but a way in his mind to literally kill off what they saw as people with different politics than them.

I will never forget that Miller literally was blocking pandemic help because he saw it (early on in particular) affecting blue areas more heavily than red and thus potentially politically advantageous.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: American people are fat.  Obesity and COVID-19 do not mix well at all.  Don't be fat.


You sound fat.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm not
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Beerguy: themindiswatching: We're apparently still avoiding the elephant in the room.

/hint: the US shouldn't even begin to compare itself to the "developed" world.

Agreed.

in reality, we are devolving while the rest of the world is continuing to evolve. Sad, but very true.


I honestly thought that it was so evident how badly we f*cked up our response (intentionally or otherwise) that we would just get vaccinated/boosted without much of an argument in order to "move on". Oh how f*cking wrong I was.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: I'm not


"I tRuSt My ImMuNe SyStEm!!!!"
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: All developed countries are obese. It happens when you don't have to do back breaking work for twelve hours a day while food becomes cheap and plentiful.


Are France and The Netherlands not considered "developed"? Because the vast majority of the people there are not fat, certainly not to the degree that the "average" American is.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mokmo: US systems is more expensive for worse incomes than countries that spend less of their GDP in healthcare. Covid only pointed it out flaws in health systems more clearly.


40% more expensive
 
Dave2042
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: We're apparently still avoiding the elephant in the room.

/hint: the US shouldn't even begin to compare itself to the "developed" world.


shiathole country
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Still much higher rates of death among those unvaccinated, most of which are conservatives, so, there is a plus to this-we're probably losing about 2K right-wing voters a day. 

COVID-19 Incidence and Death Rates Among Unvaccinated and Fully Vaccinated Adults with and Without Booster Doses During Periods of Delta and Omicron Variant Emergence - 25 U.S. Jurisdictions, April 4-December 25, 2021 (cdc.gov)
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PunGent: Mrtraveler01: Flowery Twats: Our healthcare system can handle a pandemic just fine. It's our political system that couldn't get out of the way and let the professionals do their jobs. Well, that and TFG's grifter son-in-law who saw the pandemic as a profit-making opportunity; and, of course, TFG himself who turns everything he touches into a steaming pile of sh*t.

I dunno. Having to send patients hundreds of miles away because there was no bedspace because people refused to take COVID seriously just highlighted how extremely fragile our healthcare system actually is.

My take is, that's on the morons, not the healthcare system.


Both can be true.
 
patrick767
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well yeah. We have one of our two main political parties and their propaganda outlets dedicated to spreading disinformation and destroying mitigation measures.

The biggest factor in deaths is likely the vaccination rate of the elderly. No pre-existing condition begins to approach age as a covid risk factor, and of course vaccination drastically cuts the chance of death. When vaccination rates are high, the impact on death rate adds up very fast if they drop a bit. Like if one place has a 98% vaccination rate for people over 65, and another has a 94% rate, that looks pretty small, but the place with the 94% rate has three times as many unvaccinated people over the age of 65. That's going to make a large difference in covid-19 deaths.

That's without even factoring in that higher vaccination rates will lead to a lower rate of spread.
 
Mouser
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You're more likely to die from a lot of preventable causes in the US than in the rest of the developed world.  'Cause that's just how we roll.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: You're more likely to die from COVID-19 in the U.S. than other high income countries due to the fact people are afraid to even call an ambulance in the US due to the bill they will get.


That may be a contributing factor, but I'd say "taking no precautions to protect from the virus" and "generally unhealthy lifestyles" are much larger contributing factors here.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Canadia just showed us there are plenty of jerk offs outside the US.

/but we have most of em
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.