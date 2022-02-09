 Skip to content
(ABC News)   WHO warns that Covid isn't finished, we won't get fooled again   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Obvious, World Health Organization, Vaccine, Vaccination, Smallpox, United States, Infectious disease, case counts, Public health  
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, states and provinces are starting to lift vaccine and mask rules.  It seems way too premature for that, since new cases and deaths are way too high.

I wonder what the summer surge variant will be called.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If I wanted to know what the WHO thinks I'd ask China.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm just so goddamn depressed. So goddamn angry. All the time.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Who?

Yes, WHO.

Right, that's what I'm asking...
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

punishmentforshoplifting: I'm just so goddamn depressed. So goddamn angry. All the time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Meanwhile, states and provinces are starting to lift vaccine and mask rules.  It seems way too premature for that, since new cases and deaths are way too high.

I wonder what the summer surge variant will be called.

I wonder what the summer surge variant will be called.


I think the morning news said cases are still higher than the Delta peak was last summer/fall.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

punishmentforshoplifting: I'm just so goddamn depressed. So goddamn angry. All the time.


Oh, yeah. I'm right there with you. All the indicators are turning to apocalypse, and we're just, collectively, not doing a farking constructive thing about it.

In no particular order:
We've got nazis.
We've got Russia saber-rattling over Ukraine.
We've got record-level income disparity with record low social mobility.
We've got a pandemic.
We've got climate change.

And we have a critical mass of people who have enough influence that we all just try to shrug it off.
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe huge protests led by truck drivers will help.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Omicron 2: Stealth Boogaloo
Coming soon to a coughing person near you.
And if you don't have a booster, it's like you have nothing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

punishmentforshoplifting: I'm just so goddamn depressed. So goddamn angry. All the time.


The numbers are still up. Like I'm convinced the lifting of these mandates are just a means of appeasing voters for the midterms or (worse) sacrificing people for the economy
 
croesius [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Meanwhile, states and provinces are starting to lift vaccine and mask rules.  It seems way too premature for that, since new cases and deaths are way too high.

I wonder what the summer surge variant will be called.

I wonder what the summer surge variant will be called.


I say we name it "Midterms" due to the reason politicians are abandoning their response.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Meanwhile, states and provinces are starting to lift vaccine and mask rules.  It seems way too premature for that, since new cases and deaths are way too high.

I wonder what the summer surge variant will be called.

I wonder what the summer surge variant will be called.


We've done this before.

They're planning on loosening restrictions here in a week or two so I assume we'll be back to square one about a month or so later.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

punishmentforshoplifting: I'm just so goddamn depressed. So goddamn angry. All the time.


lifeandstylemag.comView Full Size
 
crackpancake
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Meanwhile, states and provinces are starting to lift vaccine and mask rules.  It seems way too premature for that, since new cases and deaths are way too high.

I wonder what the summer surge variant will be called.

I wonder what the summer surge variant will be called.


GALVATRON!!!!

Raiders of the left lung....
 
crackpancake
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: punishmentforshoplifting: I'm just so goddamn depressed. So goddamn angry. All the time.

[lifeandstylemag.com image 500x213] [View Full Size image _x_]


You're not alone!  Wife and I have been on pins and needles for 2 years.  I am SURE that is good for your mental!
 
ryant123
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
> we won't get fooled again

Yes we will.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Meanwhile, states and provinces are starting to lift vaccine and mask rules.  It seems way too premature for that, since new cases and deaths are way too high.

I wonder what the summer surge variant will be called.

I wonder what the summer surge variant will be called.


Feel free to continue wearing a mask and get the next round of boosters.

Aar1012: punishmentforshoplifting: I'm just so goddamn depressed. So goddamn angry. All the time.

The numbers are still up. Like I'm convinced the lifting of these mandates are just a means of appeasing voters for the midterms or (worse) sacrificing people for the economy


I thought Newsome's was the funniest about-face.  I'm sure Pritzker will follow suit in the next few days.
 
Keethera
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

punishmentforshoplifting: I'm just so goddamn depressed. So goddamn angry. All the time.


you failed at life
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meet the new boss,
same as the old boss.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I only wear a mask for show when absolutely required. I doubt it really does anything for me personally as I avoid crowds and extended periods of time with them. There's no hard data points to see how effective they are. But I got fully vaxx'd and boosted without a second thought. The mortality rate between those un vaxx'd and those not is clear as day. They want another booster down the road, sure, I'll book a time at CVS again.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Everyone I'm close to is vaccinated have at it...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ryant123: > we won't get fooled again

Yes we will.

Yes we will.

[Fark user image 729x853]


Moe over in Saskatchewan announced they're easing restrictions too.

Last time the moron did they had to airlift COVID cases to Ontario hospitals they got so overrun. He was practically groveling publicly for any assistance he could get.

Then Ontario plans to start dropping theirs on the 20th.

/I feel so bad for the healthcare workers.
 
ryant123
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Subtonic: here's no hard data points to see how effective they are.


https://www.pnas.org/content/118/49/e2110117118

https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj-2021-068302
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Feel free to continue wearing a mask and get the next round of boosters.


Why are you saying that like its a bad thing?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: NM Volunteer: Meanwhile, states and provinces are starting to lift vaccine and mask rules.  It seems way too premature for that, since new cases and deaths are way too high.

I wonder what the summer surge variant will be called.

I think the morning news said cases are still higher than the Delta peak was last summer/fall.


YUP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryant123
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Last time the moron did they had to airlift COVID cases to Ontario hospitals they got so overrun. He was practically groveling publicly for any assistance he could get.

Then Ontario plans to start dropping theirs on the 20th.

/I feel so bad for the healthcare workers


Yeah no joke. The only things antivaxxers and freedom fighters can say is either 1) The data is false and the pandemic isn't happening or is being exaggerated; or 2) The pandemic and associated deaths, hospitalizations, and delayed and cancelled care don't matter. Those are their only two arguments.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: FLMountainMan: Feel free to continue wearing a mask and get the next round of boosters.

Why are you saying that like its a bad thing?

Why are you saying that like its a bad thing?


I'm not.  You do whatever you do to feel safe.  I skipped my booster, but will get one eventually.  Just don't impose it on me.

What is a bad thing is all these blue states (and a few red states) suddenly rushing to do this while still leaving the kids in school masked up.  So the lowest-risk demographic has to suffer while the rest of adults can move on.  It's bullshiat.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Keethera: punishmentforshoplifting: I'm just so goddamn depressed. So goddamn angry. All the time.

you failed at life

you failed at life


img.picturequotes.comView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The numbers are coming down. The WHO have a particular stick up their ass about the fairness of developed countries administering third or fourth doses of vaccines while there are still yak herders in the remotest parts of Nepal who may not get access to the vaccine until 2035.

And yes, I get that it's not great to have large unvaccinated populations anywhere and that we theoretically (but unlikely) could get a mutant strain which causes high rates of serious symptomatic infection in vaccinated populations. But the handwringing is ridiculous. The Omicron numbers are dropping like a lead balloon. Y'all motherfarkers need to chill out.
 
