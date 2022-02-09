 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for February 9 is 'yen' as in: "Many feel that China's practice of making cheap, shoddy knockoff versions of American products hit a nadir with the cartoon 'Yen and Stimpy'"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yen? China? Hmm. As in Yenminbi? Yehmebbe.

I need some time to see what is going on here.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yen as in: "hand me that ball of yen and I'll knit you a swatter"
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was fully convinced that Squirrel and Hedgehog was a knockoff of Ren and Stimpy.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
, Subby,
th.bing.comView Full Size
?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: Yen? China? Hmm. As in Yenminbi? Yehmebbe.

I need some time to see what is going on here.


You might yuan to wait a little longer.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I saw half a yen for the last time, fark had a boobies tag.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: 2fardownthread: Yen? China? Hmm. As in Yenminbi? Yehmebbe.

I need some time to see what is going on here.

You might yuan to wait a little longer.


Hey Ren, men be!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not nearly as good as Worker and Parasite.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pittsburgh Chinese: Yenzers?
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Missed the headline . but maybe i kinda got a Yen for these things
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Here we go ag-yen with the overreaching puns!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Here we go ag-yen with the overreaching puns!


Aegean is in Turkey
 
Left Leg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
hoty
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: overreaching puns!


The yen to subby's yang
 
