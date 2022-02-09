 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1942, the Normandie caught fire, an event which led many to suspect sabotage but was most likely just caused by Shepard fooling around with a welder   (history.com) divider line
10
    More: Vintage, Ocean liner, United States, Atlantic Ocean, first ship, luxurious ocean liner, Passenger ship, France's Normandie, scrap metal  
•       •       •

466 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2022 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
moma.orgView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was 100% sabotage. The unions were sending a message.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrex
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the old "Shep messed up Garrus' calibrating." user error excuse.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


I always went FemShep/Liana.  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In the Navy we still use it as an example of free surface effects, and why it's important to dewater while fighting a large shipboard fire.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Free_surface_effect

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

Narrator: "It didn't buff out."
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They they sold off the interior fittings. There's an inn in Connecticut with one of the bars - cast from a single piece of pewter. I've been there, but I can't remember the name of the inn, unfortunately.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.