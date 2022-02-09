 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Lone Justice, The Damned, The Mekons, and Naked Eyes. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #311. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
70
    University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

70 Comments
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE #1:

live jazz pregame starts at 9PT/12ET

PROGRAMMING NOTE #2:

major stars for those of you who showed up last night for the 90's style after party. you know who you are.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. Another satisfied customer checking in.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sad camper, though.The Furs are playing in Northampton next month, and as much as I'd love to see them, I'm still not comfortable with the idea of an indoor show.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Another satisfied customer checking in.
[Fark user image 425x566]

Sad camper, though.The Furs are playing in Northampton next month, and as much as I'd love to see them, I'm still not comfortable with the idea of an indoor show.


WAIT, YOU GOT A LONG SLEEVE? HOW THE FARK DID THAT HAPPEN?!?!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Another satisfied customer checking in.
[Fark user image 425x566]

Sad camper, though.The Furs are playing in Northampton next month, and as much as I'd love to see them, I'm still not comfortable with the idea of an indoor show.

WAIT, YOU GOT A LONG SLEEVE? HOW THE FARK DID THAT HAPPEN?!?!


I'm wearing a long sleeve shirt underneath it. It's only 35 degrees today.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey everybody!

Present. Again. I've got an impression that it's for the third time today.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

For those who missed it, here's what you missed:

The Clash - The Magnificent Seven
Galaxie 500 - Ceremony
Mono - Life In Mono
Space - Me & You Vs The World
Suede - The Drowners
Cullen Omori - Borderline Friends
The Shop Window - Lighthouse
Secret Shine - Lost In The Middle
Curve - Want More Need Less
Shonen Knife - Butterfly Boy
Mahler - Adagietto
New York Dolls - Personality Crisis
Messiah - Temple Of Dreams
Pixies - Velouria
The Modern Lovers - Girl Friend
Metric - Now Or Never Now
The Fixx - Red Skies
Kirsty MacColl - You Just Haven't Earned It Yet Baby
The English Beat - Save it for Later
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello everyone. Wish I could have made the 90's party but I needs me sleeps now & then.


Madison_Smiled: Sad camper, though.The Furs are playing in Northampton next month, and as much as I'd love to see them, I'm still not comfortable with the idea of an indoor show.


I'd go if I were you. If you've taken all precautions it shouldn't be a biggie.
Are they limiting numbers in the venue?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Another satisfied customer checking in.
[Fark user image 425x566]

Sad camper, though.The Furs are playing in Northampton next month, and as much as I'd love to see them, I'm still not comfortable with the idea of an indoor show.


YAY! Looks groovy!

I hear ya on the indoor show thing. Don't blame you. But the good thing is that so many bands are making plans for tours right now - there will be shows hopefully in the less-covidy future.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...


Actually, listening
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes guapos!

Just got in, a tad high on paint fumes.
No, not deliberately.

And....The Damned! w00t!!!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello everyone. Wish I could have made the 90's party but I needs me sleeps now & then.


Madison_Smiled: Sad camper, though.The Furs are playing in Northampton next month, and as much as I'd love to see them, I'm still not comfortable with the idea of an indoor show.

I'd go if I were you. If you've taken all precautions it shouldn't be a biggie.
Are they limiting numbers in the venue?


I'm vaxxed, boosted, and still masking in public. Didn't even think to see what precautions the venue might be taking. I'm just so used to dismissing the idea of an indoor show out of hand these days.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Actually, listening


one of my favourite jazz performances ever (and a quite legendary one at that) coming up next.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw the rest of last night's playlist, and sorry I missed it, checking in for We're All Gonna Die Wednesday™ but I can only hang out for most of the first hour...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Hello everyone. Wish I could have made the 90's party but I needs me sleeps now & then.


Madison_Smiled: Sad camper, though.The Furs are playing in Northampton next month, and as much as I'd love to see them, I'm still not comfortable with the idea of an indoor show.

I'd go if I were you. If you've taken all precautions it shouldn't be a biggie.
Are they limiting numbers in the venue?

I'm vaxxed, boosted, and still masking in public. Didn't even think to see what precautions the venue might be taking. I'm just so used to dismissing the idea of an indoor show out of hand these days.


I was mostly concerned about passing it along to my dad, but now that he's gone... less worried, but still concerned. Still don't go anywhere without a mask.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: I'm just so used to dismissing the idea of an indoor show out of hand these days.


I'm hearing that a lot. 2 years is a long time to just "switch back on" isn't it?
Thing is, if not now, then when?
I'm thinking it's going to be even more difficult after 3 years..4 years..etc.
Right now I'd jump at the chance of an indoor show, but bands are pulling out left right & centre because the rules from country to country in Europe are all slightly different & it makes logistics really tricky.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello everyone. Wish I could have made the 90's party but I needs me sleeps now & then.


Madison_Smiled: Sad camper, though.The Furs are playing in Northampton next month, and as much as I'd love to see them, I'm still not comfortable with the idea of an indoor show.

I'd go if I were you. If you've taken all precautions it shouldn't be a biggie.
Are they limiting numbers in the venue?


Okay, I checked. They are not limiting numbers, but they demand masking and proof of vaccination or a negative test. It's damn near a full house right now, possibly because they're honoring tickets from a November show that got rescheduled.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ready to WednesDie!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: I'm just so used to dismissing the idea of an indoor show out of hand these days.

I'm hearing that a lot. 2 years is a long time to just "switch back on" isn't it?
Thing is, if not now, then when?
I'm thinking it's going to be even more difficult after 3 years..4 years..etc.
Right now I'd jump at the chance of an indoor show, but bands are pulling out left right & centre because the rules from country to country in Europe are all slightly different & it makes logistics really tricky.


As long as he doesn't postpone yet again, I'll be damned if I pass on Gary Numan next month.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: I'm just so used to dismissing the idea of an indoor show out of hand these days.

I'm hearing that a lot. 2 years is a long time to just "switch back on" isn't it?
Thing is, if not now, then when?
I'm thinking it's going to be even more difficult after 3 years..4 years..etc.
Right now I'd jump at the chance of an indoor show, but bands are pulling out left right & centre because the rules from country to country in Europe are all slightly different & it makes logistics really tricky.


Thing is, this is PRECISELY the kind of event I've had to pass on for the last 16 years because I worked Friday nights. Now my Fridays are free at last...and I still have to say No! So I'm extra frustrated. [tears hair out]
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Hello everyone. Wish I could have made the 90's party but I needs me sleeps now & then.


Madison_Smiled: Sad camper, though.The Furs are playing in Northampton next month, and as much as I'd love to see them, I'm still not comfortable with the idea of an indoor show.

I'd go if I were you. If you've taken all precautions it shouldn't be a biggie.
Are they limiting numbers in the venue?

I'm vaxxed, boosted, and still masking in public. Didn't even think to see what precautions the venue might be taking. I'm just so used to dismissing the idea of an indoor show out of hand these days.



I feel you. If I were supposed to go next month, most likely I wouldn't. There are too many cases. I can count the people I know who are having it.  I can't agree with the policy of a total virosis. "Hey, it's only covid, just a kind of flu. Let's all get over it!" No, it's not and this is not going to work until we have a real vaccine or a cure. Everybody has their own breakpoint, concerns and reasons though. But let's just stop feel bad if we don't do something because we feel uncomfortably.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Madison_Smiled: I'm just so used to dismissing the idea of an indoor show out of hand these days.

I'm hearing that a lot. 2 years is a long time to just "switch back on" isn't it?
Thing is, if not now, then when?
I'm thinking it's going to be even more difficult after 3 years..4 years..etc.
Right now I'd jump at the chance of an indoor show, but bands are pulling out left right & centre because the rules from country to country in Europe are all slightly different & it makes logistics really tricky.

Thing is, this is PRECISELY the kind of event I've had to pass on for the last 16 years because I worked Friday nights. Now my Fridays are free at last...and I still have to say No! So I'm extra frustrated. [tears hair out]


I'd throw caution to the wind & go for it. Sounds like the venue's taking some sort of preventative steps, so that's a bonus.
But then, that's what I would do. You should do what you think is best really
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madison_Smiled:

Thing is, this is PRECISELY the kind of event I've had to pass on for the last 16 years because I worked Friday nights. Now my Fridays are free at last...and I still have to say No! So I'm extra frustrated. [tears hair out]

Urg that does suck. I've had to sell tix because of last minute work obligations.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so my opinion on the whole covid thing is that i don't have one :D
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: Pista: Madison_Smiled: I'm just so used to dismissing the idea of an indoor show out of hand these days.

I'm hearing that a lot. 2 years is a long time to just "switch back on" isn't it?
Thing is, if not now, then when?
I'm thinking it's going to be even more difficult after 3 years..4 years..etc.
Right now I'd jump at the chance of an indoor show, but bands are pulling out left right & centre because the rules from country to country in Europe are all slightly different & it makes logistics really tricky.

Thing is, this is PRECISELY the kind of event I've had to pass on for the last 16 years because I worked Friday nights. Now my Fridays are free at last...and I still have to say No! So I'm extra frustrated. [tears hair out]

I'd throw caution to the wind & go for it. Sounds like the venue's taking some sort of preventative steps, so that's a bonus.
But then, that's what I would do. You should do what you think is best really


I'd just like to be able to walk around Northampton for a day. They have a great music store, a used book store, an art gallery, and all kinds of interesting places to eat. Frankly, a day up there is more likely to pose a threat to my bank account than my health.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: so my opinion on the whole covid thing is that i don't have one :D


Switzerland checks in.
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grimly Fiendish is my favorite the Damned song, a jolly tune aboot a bad influence on children
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: Pista: Madison_Smiled: I'm just so used to dismissing the idea of an indoor show out of hand these days.

I'm hearing that a lot. 2 years is a long time to just "switch back on" isn't it?
Thing is, if not now, then when?
I'm thinking it's going to be even more difficult after 3 years..4 years..etc.
Right now I'd jump at the chance of an indoor show, but bands are pulling out left right & centre because the rules from country to country in Europe are all slightly different & it makes logistics really tricky.

Thing is, this is PRECISELY the kind of event I've had to pass on for the last 16 years because I worked Friday nights. Now my Fridays are free at last...and I still have to say No! So I'm extra frustrated. [tears hair out]

I'd throw caution to the wind & go for it. Sounds like the venue's taking some sort of preventative steps, so that's a bonus.
But then, that's what I would do. You should do what you think is best really


I was all ready to take a chance and see an indoor show this weekend (Courtney Barnett), and then she had to reschedule after testing positive for COVID, so now I'm all paranoid again.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: Pista: Madison_Smiled: Pista: Madison_Smiled: I'm just so used to dismissing the idea of an indoor show out of hand these days.

I'm hearing that a lot. 2 years is a long time to just "switch back on" isn't it?
Thing is, if not now, then when?
I'm thinking it's going to be even more difficult after 3 years..4 years..etc.
Right now I'd jump at the chance of an indoor show, but bands are pulling out left right & centre because the rules from country to country in Europe are all slightly different & it makes logistics really tricky.

Thing is, this is PRECISELY the kind of event I've had to pass on for the last 16 years because I worked Friday nights. Now my Fridays are free at last...and I still have to say No! So I'm extra frustrated. [tears hair out]

I'd throw caution to the wind & go for it. Sounds like the venue's taking some sort of preventative steps, so that's a bonus.
But then, that's what I would do. You should do what you think is best really

I was all ready to take a chance and see an indoor show this weekend (Courtney Barnett), and then she had to reschedule after testing positive for COVID, so now I'm all paranoid again.


That sucks
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just to solidify my point from yesterday about the only Cure songs that you'll hear on PastFORWARD are on promos (and April Fools Day):

Word on the street is that socalnewwaver's late night promo is recorded over All Cats Are Grey. LOL
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: so my opinion on the whole covid thing is that i don't have one :D


I've heard that about you ;)
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: so my opinion on the whole covid thing is that i don't have one :D


Superb. You won the contest.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pc_gator: All Cats Are Grey. LOL


I went to see the Reflections shows in Sydney back in 2011 & Lol appeared with them for the first time since his unceremonious booting out.
He was pretty good on percussion & keyboards &, on the first night, right at the end of ACAG, you know the atmospheric piano solo outro, he went for that very last note....& hit a bum note.
The others all looked over their shoulder at him with dagger stares.

LOL
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: so my opinion on the whole covid thing is that i don't have one :D

Switzerland checks in.


that's exactly right. what better way to alienate half the audience by preaching about an opinion they don't agree with?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Just to solidify my point from yesterday about the only Cure songs that you'll hear on PastFORWARD are on promos (and April Fools Day):

Word on the street is that socalnewwaver's late night promo is recorded over All Cats Are Grey. LOL


So maybe The Lovecats for early morning promo? Have they said anything about that?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

luddite v2.0: Grimly Fiendish is my favorite the Damned song, a jolly tune aboot a bad influence on children


i've played that on the show. more than once.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lioness7: socalnewwaver: so my opinion on the whole covid thing is that i don't have one :D

Superb. You won the contest.


chuffed i am about that
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

djslowdive: CarnySaur: Pista: Madison_Smiled: Pista: Madison_Smiled: I'm just so used to dismissing the idea of an indoor show out of hand these days.

I'm hearing that a lot. 2 years is a long time to just "switch back on" isn't it?
Thing is, if not now, then when?
I'm thinking it's going to be even more difficult after 3 years..4 years..etc.
Right now I'd jump at the chance of an indoor show, but bands are pulling out left right & centre because the rules from country to country in Europe are all slightly different & it makes logistics really tricky.

Thing is, this is PRECISELY the kind of event I've had to pass on for the last 16 years because I worked Friday nights. Now my Fridays are free at last...and I still have to say No! So I'm extra frustrated. [tears hair out]

I'd throw caution to the wind & go for it. Sounds like the venue's taking some sort of preventative steps, so that's a bonus.
But then, that's what I would do. You should do what you think is best really

I was all ready to take a chance and see an indoor show this weekend (Courtney Barnett), and then she had to reschedule after testing positive for COVID, so now I'm all paranoid again.

That sucks


I'm on the fence about indoor shows. Luckily we've got lots of outdoor venues here. In a weird bit of symmetry, if I do decide I'm willing to risk an indoor show, my first 2 concerts (I'm not counting the show I attended in Miami because that was the wife's show, not mine) will be the same as my last 2 (Dead South and Menzingers).
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: will be the same as my last 2 (Dead South and Menzingers).


Ohhhh I love "In Hell I'll Be In Good Company", the video for it is superb too.

https://youtu.be/B9FzVhw8_bY
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Damn jazz dj went over his time limit. He should be fired.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: so my opinion on the whole covid thing is that i don't have one :D

Switzerland checks in.

that's exactly right. what better way to alienate half the audience by preaching about an opinion they don't agree with?


I have opinions about this, but I'm not going to tell you them.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Damn jazz dj went over his time limit. He should be fired.


ummmm you need to fix your lag, son. i ended exactly on time.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Chameleons!
Dance!
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
kicking it off with a belter!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: so my opinion on the whole covid thing is that i don't have one :D

Switzerland checks in.

that's exactly right. what better way to alienate half the audience by preaching about an opinion they don't agree with?

I have opinions about this, but I'm not going to tell you them.


oh, you're learning.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Damn jazz dj went over his time limit. He should be fired.

ummmm you need to fix your lag, son. i ended exactly on time.


Ack! I know what happened. I paused the show to listen to a couple of things on youtube and it buffered instead of just starting back "live". That's all on me lol
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: will be the same as my last 2 (Dead South and Menzingers).

Ohhhh I love "In Hell I'll Be In Good Company", the video for it is superb too.

https://youtu.be/B9FzVhw8_bY


The weirdest thing about the last show: it's a bluegrass band from Saskatchewan, Canada, playing a show in Tampa, FL. And it was sold out.

Side note: we need to find out what's in the water in Saskatchewan. They have produced way more bands than anyone has any right to expect for the size of the population.
 
