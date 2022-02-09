 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Looks like Finding Chemical Shells from WW1 Season came early this year   (wtop.com) divider line
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I made Kraft Deluxe Macaroni and Cheese dinner also last night.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With as many shells that got fired...it's unsurprising that there would be some left hanging around.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it's fine.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that AU has chemical weapons, good luck stopping them from teaching CRT.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American University Experiment Station used by the U.S. government - once dubbed the "mother of all toxic dumps."

Appropriate name, considering the US Government was the father and all.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WWI Saison is my favourite Belgian beer.
Sometimes I drink it in the Marne-in.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bing.comView Full Size

Hit it with a hammer. Whats the worst that could happen.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: With as many shells that got fired...it's unsurprising that there would be some left hanging around.


Shiat, there's a state park around here that closes every other summer when they find another mortar from the army depot's testing from 70+ years ago and located thousands of miles from any theater of war.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Finding Chemical Shells from WW1" is my 1910 Fruitgum Company cover band.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
France: "Amateurs."
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: With as many shells that got fired...it's unsurprising that there would be some left hanging around.


Over a billion...which, I mean, not surprising, but Jesus that's a hard number to digest
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can they use the softball fields at American U yet?
 
Fissile
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: iheartscotch: With as many shells that got fired...it's unsurprising that there would be some left hanging around.

Over a billion...which, I mean, not surprising, but Jesus that's a hard number to digest


Yup.  Governments continuously justify not spending adequate amounts for education or health care, but money for a billion atrocity thingies?  No problem.
 
p51d007
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"New chemical shells are in early this year."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tobcc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My Daughter was dating a Air Force EOD guy.   He was stationed in BFE Missouri (Whitman).   He said 2-3x a month they would be deployed to go pick something up that some redneck found in Gramps basement, or someone (idiot) walked into the local Sheriff's Dept.   That didnt included the pipe bombs/ firework bombs they had to deal with as the Hiway Patrol was to far away to come get.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fissile: OMG_ItAteEveryThing: iheartscotch: With as many shells that got fired...it's unsurprising that there would be some left hanging around.

Over a billion...which, I mean, not surprising, but Jesus that's a hard number to digest

Yup.  Governments continuously justify not spending adequate amounts for education or health care, but money for a billion atrocity thingies?  No problem.


All over inbred half-cousins having a pissing contest. What a fun story.
 
