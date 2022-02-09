 Skip to content
(Axios)   Fauci: U.S. heading out of "full-blown pandemic phase" and your batty uncle thinks he's lying about that too because Fauci really wants "control"   (axios.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Financial Times, United States, English-language films, trade deficit, pandemic restrictions, NIAID director Anthony Fauci, 2004 singles, 2000 albums  
•       •       •

ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't know much, but I know that I don't want to get Covid. I think I'll die when I do. Trying to follow public health orders and stuff but people at work aren't respecting the distance thing.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I expect Republicans to soon be cheering the virus has won and Fauci lost
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't understand the "control" argument. What are pro-maskers trying to control?  Halitosis?
 
hereinNC
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think I just saw an uptick in Vaccination appointments    My Uncle thinks Fauci is lying and this will all get a lot worse.  it will all go to hell. and nothing will be left.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: I expect Republicans to soon be cheering the virus has won and Fauci lost


The Republican line seems to be more like "We were right all along! We should have abandoned masks and shutdowns at the very beginning and let thousands more die! Sweet vindication!"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He also wants to track when you go to Applebee's.  It's all a part of his intricate plan to deny you chicken fingers.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Meatsim1: I expect Republicans to soon be cheering the virus has won and Fauci lost

The Republican line seems to be more like "We were right all along! We should have abandoned masks and shutdowns at the very beginning and let thousands more die! Sweet vindication!"


And chocolate rations are up!
 
The5thElement
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hillary "lost" 33,000 emails, so this means Fauci is president for life.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I don't understand the "control" argument. What are pro-maskers trying to control?  Halitosis?


Conservatives are always concerned that someone is trying to "control" them.  Obamacare was about "control".

Thieves assume that everyone is stealing.
 
Kazan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I don't understand the "control" argument. What are pro-maskers trying to control?  Halitosis?


the spread of the virus you gorram moron
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is such bullsh*t. The daily COVID death toll is 2,500+. Long COVID is still crippling and disabling people for life.

But I guess our government is going to shout "mission accomplished" at us until we got back to work like good little peons. Don't want the furnaces to die down, do we.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: I expect Republicans to soon be cheering the virus has won and Fauci lost


Covid 2024, "make America germy again"
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: foo monkey: I don't understand the "control" argument. What are pro-maskers trying to control?  Halitosis?

Conservatives are always concerned that someone is trying to "control" them.  Obamacare was about "control".

Thieves assume that everyone is stealing.


It's always projection with these people.
 
Kazan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
oh wait.. i think i misread what you meant foo monkey, my bad.  you were saying "you don't understand the republicans making the 'control' argument"

i'm the gorram moron today
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Get your shots, get your booster, and hope for the best.

That's about all you can do, and fortunately it works pretty well.  If everyone was vaccinated and boosted we'd be losing less than 1k people a year to COVID (using data from Switzerland, which shows 0.2 deaths per 100k for vaccinated and boosted individuals).

So if you are vaccinated and boosted, you are pretty safe, and you can just get on with your life.
 
sleze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As long as it is based on relevant facts and stats, sounds good.  Not sure I am sold on it yet so I will be cautious and wear the mask for a bit longer.
 
Xaxor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't doubt they have accurate numbers but I'm still not taking my mask off until we're under 100 dead a day. Which is still too damn high. The liars and misinformation machines should face some punishment but they never will. A clusterfark from beginning to "end".
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I don't understand the "control" argument. What are pro-maskers trying to control?  Halitosis?


Perhaps knowing the anti-maskers will be open-mouthed, drooling (behind a mask) is incentive enough.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Worldometer has the seven day death average at just under 2300 here in the U S .. I'll keep wearing my mask and staying away from crowds  ..
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sleze: As long as it is based on relevant facts and stats, sounds good.  Not sure I am sold on it yet so I will be cautious and wear the mask for a bit longer.


Same here.

I just don't trust anyone anymore. This pandemic have just proven how awful people actually are.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So we're in the half-blown phase now?
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

odinsposse: The Republican line seems to be more like "We were right all along! We should have abandoned masks and shutdowns at the very beginning and let thousands more die! Sweet vindication!"


There is an editorial in last Sunday's Detroit News where Nolan Finley basically says this. I'd link it but it's paywalled.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I don't understand the "control" argument. What are pro-maskers trying to control?  Halitosis?


I had someone tell me how this pandemic is just a way for the government to take control of the country.
I don't know what to say to that.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Meatsim1: I expect Republicans to soon be cheering the virus has won and Fauci lost

The Republican line seems to be more like "We were right all along! We should have abandoned masks and shutdowns at the very beginning and let thousands more die! Sweet vindication!"


And if, heaven forbid, another more dangerous variant produces a new wave of infections which prompt new recommendations, they'll say "Ha! Fauci was lying and/or wrong again!"

/ I'm at the "I just want to sit and listen to a shiatty cover band at a shiatty dive bar" level of wanting the pandemic to be over
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

snowybunting: odinsposse: The Republican line seems to be more like "We were right all along! We should have abandoned masks and shutdowns at the very beginning and let thousands more die! Sweet vindication!"

There is an editorial in last Sunday's Detroit News where Nolan Finley basically says this. I'd link it but it's paywalled.


In all fairness, I know Nolan Finley is an idiot. And i don't even live in Michigan.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just in time for campaign season!  That is an incredible relief.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Translation: Covid variants are going to be around forever. Get an annual vaccine. Just like the 1918 flu epidemic.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, son, I don't rightly remember much about the covid, it was so long ago. We drank bleach to survive, and wore masks so Dr. Ouchie wouldn't catch us with his poison needle. People took booster shots to the Moon, but Elon musk sent them back. And then Donald Trump just vanished into thin air, right before everyone's eyes. It was then that the 5G took effect and everyone went naked.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Depressingly out of touch with reality. Our leaders have all given up - and they didn't even start off all that great to begin with.

We're still at thousands of people dying a day, just like in any other surge, and there's no reason to believe that's done and over with. Natural selection is selecting for immune evasion - which was entirely predictable given our lack of interest all along in controlling the spread and high unvaccinated rates.

This isn't over, but we're still even winding down some of the reporting now. We're just going to close our eyes and pretend mountains of people aren't dying or getting long-term disabilities from repeated exposures. And we're taking actions to ensure the human toll increases. It's farking horrifying. It's like watching a horror movie in slow motion.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pretty simple. The checks from China to Fauci are drying up and Gates has moved on to controlling the food supply. Soros is bored of the whole thing and is now investing in NFTs of apes and giraffes.

I think the Gates thing might get more bigger soon. He is buying a bunch of farm land and the shelves are bare as can be so it must be him.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
COVID: still more new daily infections than under Trump.

COVID: 3k deaths per day.

Fauci: US heading out of full-blown pandemic phase.

Plague rat idiot.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: So we're in the half-blown phase now?


The foreplay is over. Be ready for the ride. Nobody getting off until it's over.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Worldometer has the seven day death average at just under 2300 here in the U S .. I'll keep wearing my mask and staying away from crowds  ..


World meter had the US at +179,169 for yesterday, and that was without two states that normally have high counts (MI and TN). Also, the death count was, 2777 yesterday also.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: This is such bullsh*t. The daily COVID death toll is 2,500+. Long COVID is still crippling and disabling people for life.

But I guess our government is going to shout "mission accomplished" at us until we got back to work like good little peons. Don't want the furnaces to die down, do we.


Midterms coming up!
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BlazeTrailer: Just in time for campaign season!  That is an incredible relief.


It's also a reaction to Biden getting lower than 40% approval ratings in the latest poll, and 538 showing his approval is just barely above Trump right now.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah but infection sourced immunity is considerably weaker and more sporadic than vaccination, so expect local spikes in Herman Cain awards on a monthly basis ... forever
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"As we get out of the full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19," Fauci said to the Times. "Which we are certainly heading out of"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The disconnect between the statistics we can all see and the narrative from elected officials is why no one trusts anyone anymore.

Hospitals are still overwhelmed. A quarter of a million new cases per day. 2500 deaths per day. Still no good data on long covid. But let's end mask mandates and get back to normal because humans have shiatty attention spans.

How does this *not* stink of business interests leading science, instead of the other way around?
 
