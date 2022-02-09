 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   Two injured in Peabody fire. Police on the lookout for his boy Sherman   (wcvb.com) divider line
11
    More: Sad, Street, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Ice, serious burn injuries.The man's wife, Elementary school, whole left side, house fire, Salem, Oregon  
•       •       •

219 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2022 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Pee-biddy", not "Pea-body".
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice reference, Subby.

It takes me WABAC.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Milk D
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Quiet You.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not you, Will! Go back to Atlanta!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: "Pee-biddy", not "Pea-body".


If you hear a local say it really fast it sounds like they're saying "puberty" with a Boston accent. Cracks me up.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds like this story would make for an award-winning television drama.
 
Markus5
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nothing up my sleeve.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Head south.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


An unlikely duo
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: "Pee-biddy", not "Pea-body".


I've been saying "Pee-buddy", as in, "Don't like pissin' alone? Get a pee buddy."
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.