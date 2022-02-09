 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Tonga now suffering triple disaster whammy: volcano, tsunami, Elon Musk   (apnews.com) divider line
34
    More: Followup, Tonga, Volcano, New Zealand, World Health Organization, Elon Musk, Optical fiber, Entrepreneur Elon Musk, Musk's SpaceX company  
•       •       •

913 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2022 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tonga had avoided the COVID-19 pandemic for more than two years, but it is now in the midst of an outbreak with new infections growing rapidly after the virus was apparently brought in by foreign military crews aboard ships and planes delivering critical aid after the volcanic eruption.

Was that aid in the form of blankets?

"We are here to rescue you from death. Here is a virus that may kill you."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not enough equipment for people who want Starlink, but enough to show the world what a great guy he is. I wonder how he has all those deposits invested and how much he makes from it.
What a dick.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's fixing the cable?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tonga should lead the world in an internet-less future and reject Elon's offer.  It's already decimating intelligence worldwide.

Yes I do see the irony of my post.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Elon needs to find his own Melinda....


And you know... like not cheat on her and shiat....
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it doesn't lead to Musk getting in the way and calling Tonga a pedophile.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe they can just take him prisoner and sacrifice him to the volcano to appease it from further eruptions.
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tonga only pawn in game of life.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
four - lack of resources to oil-up their olympic representative so he had to stay home and help with the recovery effort instead
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
T.onga just pawn in game of Life.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark:  Billionaires don't do enough for the world

Billionaire does something, more than I'm doing.

Also on Fark:  Elon is wharbarglllle and not enough...
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Fark:  Billionaires don't do enough for the world

Billionaire does something, more than I'm doing.

Also on Fark:  Elon is wharbarglllle and not enough...


I don't know if i ever claimed he didn't do enough. I do know his avoidance of taxes and his trying to gaslight people into believing a billionaire shouldn't pay taxes bothers me. That's great he is helping Tonga but now how bout he put back in to the nation that has allowed him to become wealthy as fark, since he didn't get there in a complete vacuum. The very reason people can become billionaires in this nation is they get to make use of existing, and pretty decent structures, and have the shelter and security our nation provides.
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Not enough equipment for people who want Starlink, but enough to show the world what a great guy he is. I wonder how he has all those deposits invested and how much he makes from it.
What a dick.


Musk can give the main wired and cellular ISPs a few dishes each, that will give each major island a few Gbps of bandwidth which is orders of magnitude more than they have now. That's a major step forward for 100 thousand people, a much better use of the hardware than hooking up a dozen folks in the US or Canada.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Elon Musk dies of COVID-19 in Tonga" is a headline for which it's too much to hope, I guess.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Fark:  Billionaires don't do enough for the world

Billionaire does something, more than I'm doing.

Also on Fark:  Elon is wharbarglllle and not enough...


The fact that billionaires exist is the problem for those Farkers. Some of the same ones crying about Musk going into space and not solving all the world's ills, will turn around and cry that NASA isn't getting enough support from the government. Or that too much is being spent on X and not on Y.

They're just never happy.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: stuhayes2010: Fark:  Billionaires don't do enough for the world

Billionaire does something, more than I'm doing.

Also on Fark:  Elon is wharbarglllle and not enough...

The fact that billionaires exist is the problem for those Farkers. Some of the same ones crying about Musk going into space and not solving all the world's ills, will turn around and cry that NASA isn't getting enough support from the government. Or that too much is being spent on X and not on Y.

They're just never happy.


I think a lot of us don't want him to solve the world's ills.  We want him to get out of the way of the people who CAN solve the world's ills and pay his fair share.  Why don't you want that?

Or, I could be misreading and you do want it.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Fark:  Billionaires don't do enough for the world

Billionaire does something, more than I'm doing.

Also on Fark:  Elon is wharbarglllle and not enough...


Food or a LynkSys?

José Andrés In Puerto Rico
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rudemix: stuhayes2010: Fark:  Billionaires don't do enough for the world

Billionaire does something, more than I'm doing.

Also on Fark:  Elon is wharbarglllle and not enough...

I don't know if i ever claimed he didn't do enough. I do know his avoidance of taxes and his trying to gaslight people into believing a billionaire shouldn't pay taxes bothers me. That's great he is helping Tonga but now how bout he put back in to the nation that has allowed him to become wealthy as fark, since he didn't get there in a complete vacuum. The very reason people can become billionaires in this nation is they get to make use of existing, and pretty decent structures, and have the shelter and security our nation provides.


All of those things are unrelated, you know that, right?

The tax thing is the government's problem, not his. You want him to pay more, get the tax code amended. Like the rest of us, he pays what he has to, and weasels out of what he doesn't.

As far as "putting back into the country", take a drive through Reno and the Carson Valley just as an example to see what Tesla has put back already, although I'm sure you'll quickly respond with all the reasons that's bad and not what you meant.

Like a lot of billionaire-bashers, what you mean when you say "they should help their country" is "they should give ME money" you're just not coming out and saying it.
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Of course he is. You mention "island" and "volcano" to a multi billionaire and they become very jovial.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Gyrfalcon: stuhayes2010: Fark:  Billionaires don't do enough for the world

Billionaire does something, more than I'm doing.

Also on Fark:  Elon is wharbarglllle and not enough...

The fact that billionaires exist is the problem for those Farkers. Some of the same ones crying about Musk going into space and not solving all the world's ills, will turn around and cry that NASA isn't getting enough support from the government. Or that too much is being spent on X and not on Y.

They're just never happy.

I think a lot of us don't want him to solve the world's ills.  We want him to get out of the way of the people who CAN solve the world's ills and pay his fair share.  Why don't you want that?

Or, I could be misreading and you do want it.


I do. You are.
 
whidbey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Elon Musk

Well that's mighty white of  him
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: rudemix: stuhayes2010: Fark:  Billionaires don't do enough for the world

Billionaire does something, more than I'm doing.

Also on Fark:  Elon is wharbarglllle and not enough...

I don't know if i ever claimed he didn't do enough. I do know his avoidance of taxes and his trying to gaslight people into believing a billionaire shouldn't pay taxes bothers me. That's great he is helping Tonga but now how bout he put back in to the nation that has allowed him to become wealthy as fark, since he didn't get there in a complete vacuum. The very reason people can become billionaires in this nation is they get to make use of existing, and pretty decent structures, and have the shelter and security our nation provides.

All of those things are unrelated, you know that, right?

The tax thing is the government's problem, not his. You want him to pay more, get the tax code amended. Like the rest of us, he pays what he has to, and weasels out of what he doesn't.

As far as "putting back into the country", take a drive through Reno and the Carson Valley just as an example to see what Tesla has put back already, although I'm sure you'll quickly respond with all the reasons that's bad and not what you meant.

Like a lot of billionaire-bashers, what you mean when you say "they should help their country" is "they should give ME money" you're just not coming out and saying it.


Yes, you are totally right. Reno and Carson Valley were wastelands before he got there, and they gave him no breaks or incentives to do his thing there. I totally want his money but am too scared to ask for it. You are right, like him and you, i constantly try to weasel out of my responsibilities. Thank you for reading both my mind and motives.

You are a super special and totally accurate person. You have changed my whole way of thinking. I thought i was just an average joe trying to navigate through life but my desire to have Musk's money and my efforts to weasel out of responsibilities have shown my true colors! How did you know? all those miles away over the internet...how did you know? What a smart and perceptive person you are and how amazingly accurate your totally not stupid and totally not made up arguments are.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: rudemix: stuhayes2010: Fark:  Billionaires don't do enough for the world

Billionaire does something, more than I'm doing.

Also on Fark:  Elon is wharbarglllle and not enough...

I don't know if i ever claimed he didn't do enough. I do know his avoidance of taxes and his trying to gaslight people into believing a billionaire shouldn't pay taxes bothers me. That's great he is helping Tonga but now how bout he put back in to the nation that has allowed him to become wealthy as fark, since he didn't get there in a complete vacuum. The very reason people can become billionaires in this nation is they get to make use of existing, and pretty decent structures, and have the shelter and security our nation provides.

All of those things are unrelated, you know that, right?

The tax thing is the government's problem, not his. You want him to pay more, get the tax code amended. Like the rest of us, he pays what he has to, and weasels out of what he doesn't.

As far as "putting back into the country", take a drive through Reno and the Carson Valley just as an example to see what Tesla has put back already, although I'm sure you'll quickly respond with all the reasons that's bad and not what you meant.

Like a lot of billionaire-bashers, what you mean when you say "they should help their country" is "they should give ME money" you're just not coming out and saying it.


ALL HAIL THE BENEVOLENT JOB CREATORS!
 
PvtStash
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I mean how many negative stereo types can one asshole display i a life time?
What a fooking ambulance chaser he is. Anything for some positive "I'm a hero" PR.

But if their ain't no cameras and no fame glory praise to be had, there is also no musk offering to "help out."

The real show being he does not just cut a check to pay for the needed help, as he so easily could for any problem going on anywhere in the world. Instead how he helps has to be related to some kind of product he might hock.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: rudemix: stuhayes2010: Fark:  Billionaires don't do enough for the world

Billionaire does something, more than I'm doing.

Also on Fark:  Elon is wharbarglllle and not enough...

I don't know if i ever claimed he didn't do enough. I do know his avoidance of taxes and his trying to gaslight people into believing a billionaire shouldn't pay taxes bothers me. That's great he is helping Tonga but now how bout he put back in to the nation that has allowed him to become wealthy as fark, since he didn't get there in a complete vacuum. The very reason people can become billionaires in this nation is they get to make use of existing, and pretty decent structures, and have the shelter and security our nation provides.

All of those things are unrelated, you know that, right?

The tax thing is the government's problem, not his. You want him to pay more, get the tax code amended. Like the rest of us, he pays what he has to, and weasels out of what he doesn't.

As far as "putting back into the country", take a drive through Reno and the Carson Valley just as an example to see what Tesla has put back already, although I'm sure you'll quickly respond with all the reasons that's bad and not what you meant.

Like a lot of billionaire-bashers, what you mean when you say "they should help their country" is "they should give ME money" you're just not coming out and saying it.


They're also JEALOUS of Elon's gorgeous hair.  Just looking at his thick, flowing mane sends them into a seething rage of resentment.  They wish they had such virile, voluminous locks.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They can survive volcanoes and tsunamis, but if Elon Musk got involved with his ideas they are truly doomed.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just a brief reminder;
Elon Musk has openly stated that vaccine mandates are an "erosion of freedom", claiming he is "pro vaccine, anti-vaccine mandate" which means he has zero concept how population mechanics work, and is casually cheering on the Ottawa Truck idiots.

So yeah, fark Elon Musk and his support of toxic idiocy.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: rudemix: stuhayes2010: Fark:  Billionaires don't do enough for the world

Billionaire does something, more than I'm doing.

Also on Fark:  Elon is wharbarglllle and not enough...

I don't know if i ever claimed he didn't do enough. I do know his avoidance of taxes and his trying to gaslight people into believing a billionaire shouldn't pay taxes bothers me. That's great he is helping Tonga but now how bout he put back in to the nation that has allowed him to become wealthy as fark, since he didn't get there in a complete vacuum. The very reason people can become billionaires in this nation is they get to make use of existing, and pretty decent structures, and have the shelter and security our nation provides.

All of those things are unrelated, you know that, right?

The tax thing is the government's problem, not his. You want him to pay more, get the tax code amended. Like the rest of us, he pays what he has to, and weasels out of what he doesn't.

As far as "putting back into the country", take a drive through Reno and the Carson Valley just as an example to see what Tesla has put back already, although I'm sure you'll quickly respond with all the reasons that's bad and not what you meant.

Like a lot of billionaire-bashers, what you mean when you say "they should help their country" is "they should give ME money" you're just not coming out and saying it.


I just think too much of the percentage of wealth created by the economy is going to people who own assets rather than people who do the actual work that makes them valuable. 

It can be addressed by changing things like the tax code so it doesn't favor ownership over work, for example the capital gains tax rate is much lower than the income tax rate even though the income tax taxes income from work and capital gains taxes income from ownership.  Again its ironic because the whole reason the people who own those assets are making any money at all is because of the people who work there.

In short, why are we taxing people who are actually making things valuable and actually working to drive the economy than people who are largely passive owners the economy.  By that I mean most people who own stock don't take an active role in managing the company, they just passively own the stock and profit from the work of others.

I'm all for investment and such but work shouldnt be taxed more than not-work
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

PvtStash: I mean how many negative stereo types can one asshole display i a life time?
What a fooking ambulance chaser he is. Anything for some positive "I'm a hero" PR.

But if their ain't no cameras and no fame glory praise to be had, there is also no musk offering to "help out."

The real show being he does not just cut a check to pay for the needed help, as he so easily could for any problem going on anywhere in the world. Instead how he helps has to be related to some kind of product he might hock.



He acts like some spoiled teenage brat that needs constant attention and validation.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It'll be as successful as his mini sub rescuing Thai boys from an underwater cave.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: It'll be as successful as his mini sub rescuing Thai boys from an underwater cave.


The man is obsessed with gadgets which doesn't help with solving basic problems.
It's nice to have the internet but I suspect people of Tonga need clean water, food, and help with cleanup and reconstruction first.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what Musk is going to do. The undersea cable that's cut is maintained by another company. It's their baby and they probably have a 150 years experience with locating, retrieving, cable. And splicing in a new section to lay.

If Musk is talking about "star link" that's still going to take more time to launch or move a 'constellation' to the equator and ship tons of equipment to receive the signal.

/I looked into that for a cabin we go to, and it was 500 for receiver...and 99/month for the service.
//yeah...I'll bring a stack of DVDs from the library when I'm rained in at the cabin.
/// Also this is a recent picture of North Alabama sky since the star link went online......and FARK THAT. 12/21
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rudemix: stuhayes2010: Fark:  Billionaires don't do enough for the world

Billionaire does something, more than I'm doing.

Also on Fark:  Elon is wharbarglllle and not enough...

I don't know if i ever claimed he didn't do enough. I do know his avoidance of taxes and his trying to gaslight people into believing a billionaire shouldn't pay taxes bothers me. That's great he is helping Tonga but now how bout he put back in to the nation that has allowed him to become wealthy as fark, since he didn't get there in a complete vacuum. The very reason people can become billionaires in this nation is they get to make use of existing, and pretty decent structures, and have the shelter and security our nation provides.


Generally, this is a sound argument as far as it goes, but it definitely has a lot of assumptions built in to it.
The structures and shelter you're talking about are paid for with taxes, which the productive class pays, and others consume.  Not to say that it shouldn't be that way, but I often hear the argument that "we" pay for the environment that allows people to do well.

The argument is usually put forth by people who have never paid taxes equal to even half of the budget necessary just to break even on the cost of maintaining them personally as a citizen.  To be fair in your thinking, you have to assign the "value" of the structure you're talking about in terms of your contribution to it.  An equal share of the federal budget alone is $35k per worker, not to mention state and local.

Right now, the argument is that Musk should feel bad about his tax contribution.  To put this in perspective, he will pay more just this year than a middle class person will pay a million years of working. (11 billion/1 million = 11,000 which is about an average tax bill, after deductions, for a middle class person).

I'm happy, and feel fortunate, to have had a 130k tax bill last year. I don't think it's too high, or too low at this point.  I'd be even happier to pay 11 billion like he's apparently going to for 2021.  I'd be happier still if the people on the "getting rather than paying" side of things would stop telling me about how little I pay.

Or the snarky unfair response:
I'm sure you'll pay as least as much in total taxes over your lifetime as he paid in sales tax last month, so you have every reason to complain
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Look.  It's very simple.  Either they let Elon use his innovative submersible to fix their problems or the Tongans admit they are a nation of pedophiles.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.