(Daily Star)   Maybe being a security guard is not the job for you if you feel the need to ruin a £740k painting by drawing eyes on some figures while 'bored' on your first day (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Russia, Yeltsin Center, world-famous painting, security guard, Alexander Drozdov, Russian artist Anna Leporskava, restoration process, Moscow  
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There's no reason to permanently damage the picture like that.  Just get some stick-on googly eyes.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
O o
 
pup.socket
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, the guard seems to have actually made that overpriced crap a bit better.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I see a Photoshop "can you do a better job" contest coming...
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It could have been worse:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  
static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
