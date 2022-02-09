 Skip to content
(WHNT Huntsville)   How they fit that police car in the dryer, we'll never know   (whnt.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Police, American films, Sheriff, Constable, Coroner, Black-and-white films, Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Utah  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should have turned it on when he was in there.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you're stashing yourself from the police, you should always be open to better hiding places. Don't be so clothes-minded.
 
Gollie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"What are you doing, step-officer?"
 
morg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Typical police, they left the keys in the dryer.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The tag on his shirt said "Machine Wash, Tumble Dry."  It didn't say to take it off first.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They've charged him with a number of offenses, but I'm surprised they haven't laid a "Looking goofy without license" charge on him yet.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Must have been one of those big industrial dryers like the hospitals use.

Is that how they clear the puke,blood and shiat out the cruisers now?
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: They should have turned it on when he was in there.


You Might Rabbit You Might.
Youtube LSNTjX_g9a4
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is that that Jake Paul kid
 
pueblonative
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: They've charged him with a number of offenses, but I'm surprised they haven't laid a "Looking goofy without license" charge on him yet.


Garwshhhh!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I blame defunding

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
he was hiding in a dryer

How the hell do you do that?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: They've charged him with a number of offenses, but I'm surprised they haven't laid a "Looking goofy without license" charge on him yet.


Yea dude is farking goofy.

/so add an animal cruelty charge too
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tex570
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: If you're stashing yourself from the police, you should always be open to better hiding places. Don't be so clothes-minded.


"You have to remember that most vampires farkers are very old. Puns used to be the highest form of humor."
Bill Compton, True Blood, Season 1: Escape from Dragon House
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image image 425x342]


Since you took that one...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
