(Some Guy)   PrEP can drastically reduce your risk of getting HIV, but you might get labeled a high risk homosexual and dream that Mariah Carey is trying to eat you with an ice cream scooper. Is that last one a feature or a bug?   (hivplusmag.com) divider line
special20
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who hasn't been a high-risk homosexual at the end of the day, huh?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As long as I know who I'm into, and the people I'm into are OK with that, then I don't care what (or who) anyone else thinks I'm into.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I, for one, think that it is pretty exciting that we may have a good treatment, if not a cure, for HIV.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
High Risk Homosexual is the name of my Paul Lynde biopic.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
High risk homosexual =  Kiss and tell
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Feature.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Outshined_One: High Risk Homosexual is the name of my Paul Lynde biopic.


Judas Priest cover band imo
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
According to the fake sexual history I'd given her, I'd slept with just two men in a whole month.

First off don't lie to your doctor, if for no other reason than they can usually tell you're lying.  Second, don't lie to your doctor for any reason, they've heard it all before.

Third, this article is a glorified ad for a book.
 
