(CNN)   New study shows that changing to a plant-based diet could add up to 13 years to your life. I mean, sure, 13 of years of misery, but hey. You do you   (cnn.com) divider line
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You will spend 13 extra years farting.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My diet is completely plant-based.  What the hell do you think meat eats?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Given geriatric care in America these days I say fark that shiat. Eat meat, die happy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So instead of dying at a barely functioning, get-through-the-day existence at 85, I could enjoy that routine until I'm nearly 100?

Pass.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Study brought to you by Big Plant.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Life's taking forever as it is.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A man goes to his doctor and asks if he will live to be 100. The doctor asks the man "Do you enjoy a good cigar with a nice scotch after dinner?" The man replies  "No". The doctor asks the man if he enjoys a nice steak? The man replies No. The doctor the asks the man if likes to chase lewd women. The man replies No. The doctor then asks the man "Why in the hell do you want to live to 100?"
 
Trocadero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: My diet is completely plant-based.  What the hell do you think meat eats?


One day I'd like to try tube worm.
/insert your mom joke here

mbari.orgView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Given geriatric care in America these days I say fark that shiat. Eat meat, die happy.


The point is to not become a wreck until later in life. You're unable to change to improve your health and longevity. Neither am I, but I won't pretend that it's a good choice.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Does it really make life longer?
Or does it just FEEL longer.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why would i want to live even longer in this hellhole of other people even with stuff like meat and chocolate to make it bearable?
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, my Dad is going to be 90 six months. He's in pretty good health, sort of. Thanks to a relatively healthy diet, never smoked, and he rarely ever drinks alcohol. His problem is he sits in his chair at the retirement home and watches sports on TV all day. Had he only been doing this now, so what, but it's the same thing he did for years when he wasn't in a retirement home. So he has to use a walker to get around and he constantly has a difficult time pooping. I'm pretty sure if his lifestyle was more active, he would be able to walk around easier. It's not just about your diet, and like someone else said, do I really want to be in some place like my Dad's at forking over $4K plus every month-and he's in a cheap place.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cows are plant based.
 
eabrahamson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Only three types of people scoff at a plant-based diet: the ignorant, the delusional & the stupid. Which one are you?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nearly plant-based with the exception of fresh mozz, but still...

kitchenswagger.comView Full Size


Wash it down with several pints of plant-based brews, and them's some good eatin'.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Most of those gains are from eliminating red meat from your diet.  So keep the seafood and don't go crazy with the poultry and you'll be fine.
 
discotaco
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This message brought to you by Big Tofu.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Why would i want to live even longer in this hellhole of other people even with stuff like meat and chocolate to make it bearable?


Is chocolate not plant based?  I thought deer poop only just looked like little chocolates.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

eabrahamson: Only three types of people scoff at a plant-based diet: the ignorant, the delusional & the stupid. Which one are you?


I'm all three, thank you very much.  And I resent the idea that I should choose just one.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: Well, my Dad is going to be 90 six months. He's in pretty good health, sort of. Thanks to a relatively healthy diet, never smoked, and he rarely ever drinks alcohol. His problem is he sits in his chair at the retirement home and watches sports on TV all day. Had he only been doing this now, so what, but it's the same thing he did for years when he wasn't in a retirement home. So he has to use a walker to get around and he constantly has a difficult time pooping. I'm pretty sure if his lifestyle was more active, he would be able to walk around easier. It's not just about your diet, and like someone else said, do I really want to be in some place like my Dad's at forking over $4K plus every month-and he's in a cheap place.


My dad is very active and has always had a relatively healthy diet though statins have definitely kept him alive.  He still walks 3 miles a day at age 79, but his mind is starting to go.  He can't remember all kinds of things.  Also, all his friends are dead, which he finds depressing.

So I don't know how I feel about this.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A couple of years ago I was doing some work in the city right beside an Indian restaurant. The menu was all vegetarian and I went there every day for their $9 lunch buffet. It wasn't a hardship at all good vegetarian food is great the challenge is finding good vegetarian food.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: My diet is completely plant-based.  What the hell do you think meat eats?


I only eat third tier and higher fish. Also hogs fed solely on other hogs.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At least when everyone smoked you could wake up one day and you were 63 and had inoperable cancer and then you died.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: So instead of dying at a barely functioning, get-through-the-day existence at 85, I could enjoy that routine until I'm nearly 100?

Pass.


I'm not sure about plant based diets, but in general anything we do that increases lifespan increases it with quality years.  So you don't rot for longer.  You enjoy a longer life and spend less absolute time miserable at the end of it.

Check out the book Ageless for a good summary of the current state of longevity advancements.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: A couple of years ago I was doing some work in the city right beside an Indian restaurant. The menu was all vegetarian and I went there every day for their $9 lunch buffet. It wasn't a hardship at all good vegetarian food is great the challenge is finding good vegetarian food.


India has like 3000 years of practice. Anthony Bourdain used to say its the only country in the world where he could live and eat as a vegan or vegetarian. He also said they aren't smug about it like westerners are.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You want to be constantly eating for calories, fine, have a plant based diet. You do need some animal protein for your thyroid at least.

No sane doctor will tell you a pure plant diet is good for you.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'll Be Mellow When I'm Dead
Youtube kAOYUTdkM-w
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I am still trying to find out what the fark a 'whole grain' is

KarmicDisaster: You will spend 13 extra years farting.


I must be doing something right already
 
Kendis-Dai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In the words of Uncle Roger. "Vegetable taste like sad"
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: You will spend 13 extra years farting.


Not seeing a downside here.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: NeoCortex42: My diet is completely plant-based.  What the hell do you think meat eats?

I only eat third tier and higher fish. Also hogs fed solely on other hogs.


Six Pieces, Sixteen Pigs - Snatch (5/8) Movie CLIP (2000) HD
Youtube 2xUynRdzzsM
 
pup.socket
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The new way is the 1984 way. Instead of using your resources to get what you want, you get your preferences modified to reflect what the nanny state believes is good for you.

From the point of view of an economist, may even be a Pareto optimal solution, provided the new preferences you adapt are still well-behaved.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I remember a study that showed a severely calorie restricted diet could extend your life. Even as a teenager I knew that 40% longer life with 90% less enjoyment is not living. It's being trapped in a living hell.

Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Life is short, have some fun.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

eabrahamson: Only three types of people scoff at a plant-based diet: the ignorant, the delusional & the stupid. Which one are you?


The one who evolved to be omnivorous.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Plant based doesn't necessarily mean plant only. If read article carefully it's saying if you stop eating like an American slob you prevent dying early.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Shrug, it's been worth about 20 lbs just switching from a meat heavy diet to one with more veggies and a lower amount of meat, generally white meat instead of red, and relegating red meat to special occasions.  But I have no desire to live past my late 70s or early 80s.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

eabrahamson: Only three types of people scoff at a plant-based diet: the ignorant, the delusional & the stupid. Which one are you?


Or, and I'm just spitballing here, maybe for some people the pleasure derived from eating meat and other animal products outweighs the desire to live longer in a dystopian world while feeling like every bite you take is penance.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Plant based doesn't necessarily mean plant only. If read article carefully it's saying if you stop eating like an American slob you prevent dying early.


Fark create a strawman to knock over?  Inconceivable!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I eat a ton of greens and lean proteins, punctuated by the occasional Steak Day.

I've dropped over 60lbs, and eat really damn good.

A "plant based" diet is good for you in the sense that you probably aught to be eating more greens and vegetables.  If "plant based" means "everything I eat is breaded tofu" then you aren't doing yourself any favors.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: A man goes to his doctor and asks if he will live to be 100. The doctor asks the man "Do you enjoy a good cigar with a nice scotch after dinner?" The man replies  "No". The doctor asks the man if he enjoys a nice steak? The man replies No. The doctor the asks the man if likes to chase lewd women. The man replies No. The doctor then asks the man "Why in the hell do you want to live to 100?"


George Burns was still drinking martinis and smoking cigars and he made it 100. Sure, he looked like a mummified chimpanzee at the end, but his brain was working and he seemed happy
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yesterday it was 10.
https://m.fark.com/comments/12117145/Want-to-live-an-extra-10-years-Its-as-easy-as-hey-diddly-doodly

But three more years means more bacon so I like this one better.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
