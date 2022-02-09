 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   It pays to check the expiration dates on things in the home. Mayo, eggs, canned food, sticks of dynamite, chicken. Hold up. Back up   (wcax.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary, Copyright, Vermont State Police Bomb Squad, All rights reserved, Nitroglycerin, United States, Dynamite, Property, Explosive material  
•       •       •

461 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2022 at 9:57 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hope they had a good truck:

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It is VERY important to check the expiration date of any nitroglycerin based explosive. The binder will eventually start breaking down and you end up with raw nitroglycerin condensing out of it.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mayo?
*insert Claire joke here*
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Rural hardware stores and co-ops used to sell it right over the counter. I'm not sure if farmers can still get it that easily.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It is VERY important to check the expiration date of any nitroglycerin based explosive. The binder will eventually start breaking down and you end up with raw nitroglycerin condensing out of it.


Good advice for those of us who keep nitroglycerin based explosives in our house. I hope this is irrelevant to anyone here.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: [64.media.tumblr.com image 245x150] [View Full Size image _x_]


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
coldcuts
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Vermont bomb squad disposes of degraded dynamite in Georgia"

Seems like a more local bomb squad could have been used.  Maybe one from South Carolina?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It is VERY important to check the expiration date of any nitroglycerin based explosive. The binder will eventually start breaking down and you end up with raw nitroglycerin condensing out of it.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If it starts sweating, so should you be.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If it starts sweating, so should you be.


Sweating because you were running away farther.
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
While my mom was in the hospital last month, I went to her apartment and cleaned. She had salad dressing that expired in 2016. A can of sauerkraut from 2014. Those were the two that stuck out in my memory. I ended up throwing almost everything away, then caught hell when she got home for wasting food.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It is VERY important to check the expiration date of any nitroglycerin based explosive. The binder will eventually start breaking down and you end up with raw nitroglycerin condensing out of it.

Good advice for those of us who keep nitroglycerin based explosives in our house. I hope this is irrelevant to anyone here.


Don't kink shame.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It is VERY important to check the expiration date of any nitroglycerin based explosive. The binder will eventually start breaking down and you end up with raw nitroglycerin condensing out of it.


They should consider themselves very lucky that it didn't explode and seriously injure or kill anyone. That stuff can be extremely sensitive and detonate at the slightest jolt or impact.
 
eKonk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, you'd think you shouldn't need to check the expiry date on canned food, but it doesn't last forever. A few months ago I was clearing out some cabinets and found some old cans stuffed way in the back (poor rotation on my part).  What really stood out is that one of the cans had expired prior to me buying the house.  It wasn't left there by a previous owner, either - I had to have placed it in there way back when and not noticed.

Boy was my face red!  But that might have been the listeria I got from eating it moreso than the embarrassment...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It is VERY important to check the expiration date of any nitroglycerin based explosive. The binder will eventually start breaking down and you end up with raw nitroglycerin condensing out of it.


A relative and his dad were out exploring several decades ago near an area where a dam and reservoir was about to be constructed. Found an old abandoned mining hut. Apparently there was a box inside that they opened and... well, sweating sticks of dynamite. They left rather quickly.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

coldcuts: "Vermont bomb squad disposes of degraded dynamite in Georgia"

Seems like a more local bomb squad could have been used.  Maybe one from South Carolina?


The bomb squad from Vermont used a flashlight to read the labels instead of a match.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Noted.

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Mac agrees.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yes, this stuff can be really dangerous.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Mayo?
*insert Claire joke here*


That's just beyond the pale.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Didn't check the dates...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Rural hardware stores and co-ops used to sell it right over the counter. I'm not sure if farmers can still get it that easily.


I used to get mine from Jimmy Walker. Ah, good times.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When it starts to "sweat", it's gone bad.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: Didn't check the dates...

[Fark user image 491x357]


It's a common occurrence.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It is VERY important to check the expiration date of any nitroglycerin based explosive. The binder will eventually start breaking down and you end up with raw nitroglycerin condensing out of it.

Good advice for those of us who keep nitroglycerin based explosives in our house. I hope this is irrelevant to anyone here.


Off hand I can think of a guy that talks about shooting from the rooftops, this sounds like something he would do.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Rural hardware stores and co-ops used to sell it right over the counter. I'm not sure if farmers can still get it that easily.


we switched to more stable products.
let's just say I never throw anything out and save my aluminum and iron shavings when I'm doing metal work.
they will ship you just about anything, too. Just space out your orders, and store safely
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are Vermonters that good with explosives that they get called to help all the way from Georgia?
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.