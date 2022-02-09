 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   Whoever shot 49 people in New York City the last two weeks clearly didn't read the new mayor's "Blueprint to End Gun Violence". Also if it's really the same guy, we've got problems   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
29
    More: Fail, New York City, 36-year-old man, number of people, Mayor Eric Adams, Gun Violence, incidents, local hospital, Modassar Khandaker  
•       •       •

289 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2022 at 11:50 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do they not realize criminals don't obey the law?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cops are probably too busy hassling homeless people and choking loosey vendors.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't they:

Realize an armed society is a polite society?

The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun?

That's there's nothing that can be done about gun violence in the only first world country where it happens?
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Do they not realize criminals don't obey the law?


That's exactly why so many people roll their eyes at half baked gun laws meant to deter crime.

Non-criminal:  I can only have a 10 round magazine?  That sucks.
Criminal:  Bwahahahahahaha.  Wait, you're serious?  BWAHAHAHAHAHAAHAA
 
Elzar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Clearly the libbiest libs who ever libbed need some law and order politicians to clean up the streets...

/ BSABSVR
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All the same guy? Dude has some serious beef!

/or had since he took out 49 people so far
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The society people have voted (overwhelmingly) in over the last decade shouldn't surprise anyone.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In before The Usual Suspects come in spouting about how any city with a democrat mayor is a free-fire zone.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We got all our murderin' done by early February so we should be set until Spring.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: In before The Usual Suspects come in spouting about how any city with a democrat mayor is a free-fire zone.


And let's gloss over the fact that the mayor is a former cop. That just proves he hates the police somehow.
 
Dryad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But all 49 of those people were shot with handguns, so they don't count.
-
This is America; The only weapons that are considered dangerous are very specific types of rifle that kill a few dozen per year.
The 40,000 killed by handguns are just background noise. The 'gun control' folks will tell you its just those 36 that matter.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Were they all on Fifth Avenue?  Because I have a suspect.
 
Dryad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Were they all on Fifth Avenue?  Because I have a suspect.


/thread
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: kdawg7736: Do they not realize criminals don't obey the law?

That's exactly why so many people roll their eyes at half baked gun laws meant to deter crime.

Non-criminal:  I can only have a 10 round magazine?  That sucks.
Criminal:  Bwahahahahahaha.  Wait, you're serious?  BWAHAHAHAHAHAAHAA


Don't forget bayonet lugs. The last thing we need is for criminals to have a way to hold off a cavalry charge.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: In before The Usual Suspects come in spouting about how any city with a democrat mayor is a free-fire zone.


I don't believe I've ever seen someone here post that.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Were they all on Fifth Avenue?  Because I have a suspect.


Killary Clinton?
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dryad: But all 49 of those people were shot with handguns, so they don't count.
-
This is America; The only weapons that are considered dangerous are very specific types of rifle that kill a few dozen per year.
The 40,000 killed by handguns are just background noise. The 'gun control' folks will tell you its just those 36 that matter.


Not me.  I think it's a great idea to ban handguns.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
New York is getting nearly as violent as the ordinary rural American town.
 
Abox
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Elzar: BSABSVR


BSABSTYE
 
the_rhino
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abox: Elzar: BSABSVR

BSABSTYE


Both Sides Are Bad So Tip Your Endocrinologist?
 
varnigus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I feel like if it's the same guy then your blueprint really ought to include "catch that guy."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Want to solve gun crime? Part of the solution must be to away the socioeconomic reasons why people commit crimes. A guaranteed universal income would be an excellent step.

/ Not to mention the absolute necessity for empathy, problem solving and conflict resolution classes for all of the children
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://www.fbi.gov/history/famous-cases/beltway-snipers

Oh wow. I didn't realize that was 20 years ago.
 
Abox
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Abox: Elzar: BSABSVR

BSABSTYE

Both Sides Are Bad So Tip Your Endocrinologist?


Temper your expectations.
 
debug
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm of the opinion that it would be better if it was all just one guy, rather than 45 separate people.
 
covfefe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is why free fire zones are run by democrat mayors
 
Dafatone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Eric Adams is going to make for some very, very good jokes.

He apparently said that you can't tell the difference between a person hooked on heroin and a person hooked on cheese.
 
anfrind
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Given the past statements of New York's new mayor, I expect him to try to solve the city's crime problem using the blockchain.
 
debug
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shooting incidents in New York City, and the number of people shot in those incidents, are both up 30% so far this year over last, according to NYPD data.

Stats like this are meaningless.  Comparing anything to the last 2 years is just stupid.  Give us a comparison to the last year prior to covid.  There's been a whole lot less people out and about than there normally would have been the last two years.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.