A new fusion generator proved to be a source of unlimited donuts. Wait, no, make that a source of unlimited clean power. Still pretty cool, though
    More: Cool, Fusion power, Nuclear fusion, nuclear fusion, ITER, Joint European Torus, fusion energy, carbon source of reliable power, landmark results  
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.com
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't honestly think we'd get Fusion in my lifetime, but between the UK and China, we've jumped some major hurdles in the last few years.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long before we turn one into a giant bomb and blow up the planet?
 
kidgenius
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I didn't honestly think we'd get Fusion in my lifetime, but between the UK and China, we've jumped some major hurdles in the last few years.


Fusion is perpetually 20 years away....
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: How long before we turn one into a giant bomb and blow up the planet?


About negative 70 years.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Clean power can be used to generate many donuts.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kidgenius: Driedsponge: I didn't honestly think we'd get Fusion in my lifetime, but between the UK and China, we've jumped some major hurdles in the last few years.

Fusion is perpetually 20 years away....


It used to be, but lately it seems we've finally made the jump to perpetually 15 years away.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension:


Yummy Tokamak donuts.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Professor Science: NewportBarGuy: How long before we turn one into a giant bomb and blow up the planet?

About negative 70 years.


tse2.mm.bing.net
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fusion is possible right now.  Keeping a sustained fusion reaction going without vaporizing the surrounding landscape AND providing surplus usable energy is the tricky part.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kidgenius: Driedsponge: I didn't honestly think we'd get Fusion in my lifetime, but between the UK and China, we've jumped some major hurdles in the last few years.

Fusion is perpetually 20 years away....



y.yarn.co

y.yarn.co
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Donuts fix everything!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't know how they'll ever cram that monster under the hood of anything.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: How long before we turn one into a giant bomb and blow up the planet?


If the containment is broken fusion stops because it cools down.  Your scenario is from the movies.
I love how they say fusion is unlimited power yet to date all the fusion generators have resulted in providing less power than it takes to keep it going.
The largest ever is being built in France with like 30 countries chipping in $36 billion and is not expected to generate any significant power.  Actually they said its going to bo so hot they don't know how to generate power from it or source enough of the fusion material it needs every year because just this 1 used many times what we can currently produce.  They are also concerned the containment area will not be able to sustain the heat as the plasma become more unpredictable the larger it gets.
They have a lot of work to do JUST to make it produce the power they put into it let alone it be a source of unlimited clean power.
 
BigMax
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Clean power can be used to generate many donuts.


Explain how.

/I wanted a peanut.
 
debug
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
were able to generate a record-breaking 59 megajoules of sustained fusion energy over five seconds.To achieve that, scientists had to raise the heat in the machine to a temperature 10 times hotter than the center of the sun, and apply huge amounts of pressure to allow fusion to occur.


That doesn't seem widely useful any time in the near future.  It's cool and all but don't go getting too excited.  Probably most of us won't be alive by the time it's a viable energy source.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: How long before we turn one into a giant bomb and blow up the planet?


What's the plan if eliminating fossil fuels doesn't have the dreamed effect?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Stories about fusion devices and their eventual debunking are the closest thing I've ever seen to perpetual motion.
 
MadMonk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm more of a cold fusion man.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: NewportBarGuy: How long before we turn one into a giant bomb and blow up the planet?

If the containment is broken fusion stops because it cools down.  Your scenario is from the movies.
I love how they say fusion is unlimited power yet to date all the fusion generators have resulted in providing less power than it takes to keep it going.
The largest ever is being built in France with like 30 countries chipping in $36 billion and is not expected to generate any significant power.  Actually they said its going to bo so hot they don't know how to generate power from it or source enough of the fusion material it needs every year because just this 1 used many times what we can currently produce.  They are also concerned the containment area will not be able to sustain the heat as the plasma become more unpredictable the larger it gets.
They have a lot of work to do JUST to make it produce the power they put into it let alone it be a source of unlimited clean power.


Oh look, another climate change denier.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
First you get the power
Then you get the money
Then you get the donuts
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Donuts. Is there anything they can't do?
 
scanman61
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Stories about fusion devices and their eventual debunking are the closest thing I've ever seen to perpetual motion.


Stories from scientific literature or stories from the popular press?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's a shame this barking-mad genius isn't around to speed-up the adoption of this tech.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Stories about fusion devices and their eventual debunking are the closest thing I've ever seen to perpetual motion.


You mean other than perpetual motion stories?
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: NewportBarGuy: How long before we turn one into a giant bomb and blow up the planet?

If the containment is broken fusion stops because it cools down.  Your scenario is from the movies.
I love how they say fusion is unlimited power yet to date all the fusion generators have resulted in providing less power than it takes to keep it going.
The largest ever is being built in France with like 30 countries chipping in $36 billion and is not expected to generate any significant power.  Actually they said its going to bo so hot they don't know how to generate power from it or source enough of the fusion material it needs every year because just this 1 used many times what we can currently produce.  They are also concerned the containment area will not be able to sustain the heat as the plasma become more unpredictable the larger it gets.
They have a lot of work to do JUST to make it produce the power they put into it let alone it be a source of unlimited clean power.


And all that is ok, because what they're building is not a power plant, it's a research lab.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I don't want to set the world on fire honey, I love you too much."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: If the containment is broken fusion stops because it cools down.  Your scenario is from the movies.


No, is it? Really? Gosh. TV HAS NEVER LIED TO ME!!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They should make one in the Netherlands and call it the Fjord Torus heyoo
 
Netrngr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: ctighe2353: NewportBarGuy: How long before we turn one into a giant bomb and blow up the planet?

If the containment is broken fusion stops because it cools down.  Your scenario is from the movies.
I love how they say fusion is unlimited power yet to date all the fusion generators have resulted in providing less power than it takes to keep it going.
The largest ever is being built in France with like 30 countries chipping in $36 billion and is not expected to generate any significant power.  Actually they said its going to bo so hot they don't know how to generate power from it or source enough of the fusion material it needs every year because just this 1 used many times what we can currently produce.  They are also concerned the containment area will not be able to sustain the heat as the plasma become more unpredictable the larger it gets.
They have a lot of work to do JUST to make it produce the power they put into it let alone it be a source of unlimited clean power.

Oh look, another climate change denier.


Just how the hell did you come to that conclusion? Someone explains what the current issues are and all of a sudden they are a climate change denier? Dude, reboot your brain it has a fault.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Energy sources aren't like donuts, they're moar like hard-shell tacos.  They look and taste great, but to consume it you have to twist yourself around sideways to satisfy regulatory requirements.

The second one of these things hits our shores, the EPA, NRC, and every EIEIO will apply fission reactor standards to it.  Factions of Congress will demand an account of either environmental impact, or fossil fuel jobs impact to red states.

What everyone knows, and no one talks about, is that ALL forms of power have an advocacy group in Washington that either champions or demonizes it.  A new form of power would never get development funding, or even licensing, because it wouldn't boost an existing 'power' advocacy (meant in both senses of the phrase).
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How much energy does it take for that donut to produce unlimited energy?
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: NewportBarGuy: How long before we turn one into a giant bomb and blow up the planet?

If the containment is broken fusion stops because it cools down.  Your scenario is from the movies.
I love how they say fusion is unlimited power yet to date all the fusion generators have resulted in providing less power than it takes to keep it going.
The largest ever is being built in France with like 30 countries chipping in $36 billion and is not expected to generate any significant power.  Actually they said its going to bo so hot they don't know how to generate power from it or source enough of the fusion material it needs every year because just this 1 used many times what we can currently produce.  They are also concerned the containment area will not be able to sustain the heat as the plasma become more unpredictable the larger it gets.
They have a lot of work to do JUST to make it produce the power they put into it let alone it be a source of unlimited clean power.


It is already generating a surplus of power.

FTFA:
"were able to generate a record-breaking 59 megajoules of sustained fusion energy over five seconds"

Generate. Key word.
It is already clearing the hurtle and making the power back. The only issue now is keeping it going for longer than 5 seconds.

/also, finding some other way to convert the energy from heat to electricity without needing water to power a turbine.
 
farkdd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yes, fusion is a very cool concept, and this is important research.

No, it's not very close to becoming feasible as a power source anytime soon.

Other plans are needed for the next 50-100 years to wean us off fossil fuels. Fusion is not going to save us in that time period.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Very cool!  I can't wait to never hear about this ever again!

I've heard these promises too many times. Awesome story about renewable energy and nothing ever comes of it. Squashed by the powers that be? Maybe. Stuck in development hell? Maybe. Too good to be true clickbait bullcrap? Maybe.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Energy sources aren't like donuts, they're moar like hard-shell tacos.  They look and taste great, but to consume it you have to twist yourself around sideways to satisfy regulatory requirements.

The second one of these things hits our shores, the EPA, NRC, and every EIEIO will apply fission reactor standards to it.  Factions of Congress will demand an account of either environmental impact, or fossil fuel jobs impact to red states.

What everyone knows, and no one talks about, is that ALL forms of power have an advocacy group in Washington that either champions or demonizes it.  A new form of power would never get development funding, or even licensing, because it wouldn't boost an existing 'power' advocacy (meant in both senses of the phrase).


If there's billions to make from building it and the ability to bill ratepayers for the costs, utilities will get their pet legislators to support it.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MadMonk: I'm more of a cold fusion man.


<cfscript>
WriteOutput("meh")
</cfscript>
 
Daneowner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MadMonk: I'm more of a cold fusion man.


Fark user image

Me too

Me too
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: I don't know how they'll ever cram that monster under the hood of anything.


It goes on the trunk, silly boy.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Daminit!  They ruing a good nuclear geek joke.  I was going to say they doubled the time from one to two shakes of a lamb's tail and they blew it by going five seconds.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Donuts. Is there anything they can't do?


They can't Spudnut ...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Daneowner: MadMonk: I'm more of a cold fusion man.

Fark user image
Me too


"I just wanted to watch you... put it away again."

"What else do you keep in there?"

"Nothing..."

"Now that's not true."
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The amount of investment in Fusion will be a fraction of the investment by the fossil fuel industry to lobby against "Nuke Terror in your Town!".
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media-amazon.com
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My very dear late friend, who was killed by a drunk boater 13 yrs ago, oversaw a project to design the first tokamak.  She also designed the current and next gen rocket fuel.  As she would always say, "sometimes it does take a rocket scientist"!  No matter, how far away Fusion power is, Dr. Susan Brandes will have been part of it.

BTW people think they touch the future by having children. Yet she did in so many measurable ways, (besides being the mother of 5).  She also helped design a nonexplosive tank for storing hydrogen.  That tank is now used commercially.  Susan changed the future in so many measurable ways.  BTW that's only 3 of the 6 projects she oversaw.  The other 3 were classified for the dept of Energy & I have no idea what they were!

To me this is another reason, of why I miss my dear sweet, brilliant friend, who shaped the future for all of us.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If Dr. Otto Gunther Octavius is working on this project, then Peter Parker had better suit up.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A tiny, incremental step. Five seconds may be a milestone for Subby, but it's nowhere close to what's needed to really be workable.

I am curious about the energy requirements and environmental damage caused by extracting deuterium and tritium from seawater. TFA suggests 1/2 ton per day for England's needs. Scaled up, what is needed for industrialized countries, on a daily basis? How sustainable is that, and can it be done in an energy efficient manner?

Back in the 90s, fuel cells were supposed to be the future, providing all the answers. They operated on clean hydrogen, producing energy and water vapor. Perfect! Wow, was there a shiat ton of ink and reporting on fuel cells being the answer for the future.

Of course, that little, nagging detail about refining hydrogen was skipped. It requires a tremendous amount of energy to split hydrogen. And containment is difficult. And it's highly explosive. And, and, and...

So anyway, fuel cells slunk into the category of "neat idea that doesn't really scale up."

So, not trying to be negative Nancy, but it really is worth understanding how fusion would practically work, in a scaled up sense. It's not really "limitless energy," as folks so breathlessly claim. A feedstock of rare materials must be extracted from seawater, on a constant basis. How much deuterium and tritium is present in seawater, currently? If the world shifts toward extracting X tons per day from seawater, how much (non fusion) energy is required to make that happen, and how much of a supply is present? There's a lot of seawater, but if we're processing billions of tons per day to extract what is needed, seems like concentrations would drop, necessitating more energy needed to continue extraction, etc.

Fusion's an interesting idea. It may play a role in the future of energy for humans. But I think there are a lot of questions that need to be examined before any declaration of this being the big answer to everything.
 
