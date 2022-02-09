 Skip to content
(NBC News) Police arrest the right suspect one week too late to have saved Amir Locke
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feature, not a bug
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"They all look the same to me." -Police Union
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I bet they charge him with Locke's murder.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
who sleeps with a rifle if not for a gun hugger?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did they arrest this one or shoot him?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Did they arrest this one or shoot him?


depends, did he point a rifle at the cops?
 
robodog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
His cousin was not present in Unit 701, where the no-knock warrant and Amir were both executed
Well that's interesting phrasing coming from the official press release of the police department... I mean we all know he was executed without just cause due to the police doing a no-knock warrant which their own policies do not allow, but to come out and put it out in the open like that is very interesting. I guess they figure qualified immunity will shield them from civil consequences and the fact that he had a (completely legal) firearm will shield them from criminal charges.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

asciibaron: depends, did he point a rifle at the cops?


There were enough cops that we can be sure a few of them are beating their family members and deserve to be shot.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: asciibaron: depends, did he point a rifle at the cops?

There were enough cops that we can be sure a few of them are beating their family members and deserve to be shot.


i don't really care and neither does the majority of the planet.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

asciibaron: strathmeyer: Did they arrest this one or shoot him?

depends, did he point a rifle at the cops?


Why do you wake up in the morning and put on a clown costume? We can't see you but you do it anyway.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: asciibaron: strathmeyer: Did they arrest this one or shoot him?

depends, did he point a rifle at the cops?

Why do you wake up in the morning and put on a clown costume? We can't see you but you do it anyway.


are you saying the person who was shot did not point a rifle at the officers?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

asciibaron: i don't really care and neither does the majority of the planet.


Sure but let's wait and see what some of the other trolls I have tagged as bootlickers have to say.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

asciibaron: HotWingConspiracy: asciibaron: strathmeyer: Did they arrest this one or shoot him?

depends, did he point a rifle at the cops?

Why do you wake up in the morning and put on a clown costume? We can't see you but you do it anyway.

are you saying the person who was shot did not point a rifle at the officers?


I am saying you are wearing a clown costume.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Without revealing any identifying/specific information, we've got a case right now where this sentence appears in the narrative police report.

"Officer _____  used a closed fist strike to gain control of the suspect's chin."

I shiat you not. That's verbatim.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

asciibaron: are you saying the person who was shot did not point a rifle at the officers?


How can you tell the person shouldn't have been doing that? Is it the color of their skin? How did you feel when Kyle Rittenhouse or the McCloskey's did it?
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

robodog: His cousin was not present in Unit 701, where the no-knock warrant and Amir were both executed
Well that's interesting phrasing coming from the official press release of the police department... I mean we all know he was executed without just cause due to the police doing a no-knock warrant which their own policies do not allow, but to come out and put it out in the open like that is very interesting. I guess they figure qualified immunity will shield them from civil consequences and the fact that he had a (completely legal) firearm will shield them from criminal charges.


That jumped out at me too, but read it again.  That is from a statement prepared by the Locke family's attorney.

"We can confirm that the charged teenager is Amir Locke's cousin," attorneys for Locke's family said in a statement Tuesday.
"His cousin was not present in Unit 701, where the no-knock warrant and Amir were both executed," the statement said. "All available information confirms that Amir was never a target of that investigation or those search warrants."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The economically anxious have taken an interesting defense.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

asciibaron: who sleeps with a rifle if not for a gun hugger?


Somebody that fears for their life. Like maybe they live with a cousin that killed somebody and might have reason to worry about someone coming by to settle a score. I'm just tossing out ideas here we might never know and at the end of the day the cops still killed an innocent guy.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
and over in the pol tab right now you'll find a bunch of "concerned" people saying "defund the police" was a bad idea
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nice to know that BLM only 'protests' when there is a Republican in power. Just shows that BLM has become only a political entity....such a shame.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

robodog: His cousin was not present in Unit 701, where the no-knock warrant and Amir were both executed
Well that's interesting phrasing coming from the official press release of the police department... I mean we all know he was executed without just cause due to the police doing a no-knock warrant which their own policies do not allow, but to come out and put it out in the open like that is very interesting. I guess they figure qualified immunity will shield them from civil consequences and the fact that he had a (completely legal) firearm will shield them from criminal charges.


I know asking people here to read TFA is a Sisyphean task, but the sentence ahead of that one indicates that this is obviously a statement from the family's attorneys and not the PD.
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

asciibaron: strathmeyer: asciibaron: depends, did he point a rifle at the cops?

There were enough cops that we can be sure a few of them are beating their family members and deserve to be shot.

i don't really care and neither does the majority of the planet.


The stones on this dude. Thinks he can speak for the majority of a whole planet.

Look we know you don't care. Most sociopaths don't. The difference between you and most sociopaths is that they are generally smart enough to not broadcast that fact.
 
robodog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fzumrk: robodog: His cousin was not present in Unit 701, where the no-knock warrant and Amir were both executed
Well that's interesting phrasing coming from the official press release of the police department... I mean we all know he was executed without just cause due to the police doing a no-knock warrant which their own policies do not allow, but to come out and put it out in the open like that is very interesting. I guess they figure qualified immunity will shield them from civil consequences and the fact that he had a (completely legal) firearm will shield them from criminal charges.

That jumped out at me too, but read it again.  That is from a statement prepared by the Locke family's attorney.

"We can confirm that the charged teenager is Amir Locke's cousin," attorneys for Locke's family said in a statement Tuesday.
"His cousin was not present in Unit 701, where the no-knock warrant and Amir were both executed," the statement said. "All available information confirms that Amir was never a target of that investigation or those search warrants."


Ah, I missed that part, went from statement by the department to statement by the attorney for the family with no transition other than a paragraph break, my bad.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: asciibaron: HotWingConspiracy: asciibaron: strathmeyer: Did they arrest this one or shoot him?

depends, did he point a rifle at the cops?

Why do you wake up in the morning and put on a clown costume? We can't see you but you do it anyway.

are you saying the person who was shot did not point a rifle at the officers?

I am saying you are wearing a clown costume.


i see, since you can't discuss the facts of the case,you have to debase me and my humanity.  cast out the other.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Nice to know that BLM only 'protests' when there is a Republican in power. Just shows that BLM has become only a political entity....such a shame.


https://www.usatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/nation/2022/02/06/protestors-minneapolis-gather-demand-justice-amir-locke/6681771001/
 
asciibaron
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: asciibaron: are you saying the person who was shot did not point a rifle at the officers?

How can you tell the person shouldn't have been doing that? Is it the color of their skin? How did you feel when Kyle Rittenhouse or the McCloskey's did it?


how i feel is not germane to the facts of the case.  whataboutisms don't factor into this case.

did the person who was shot point a gun at the officers?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

asciibaron: HotWingConspiracy: asciibaron: HotWingConspiracy: asciibaron: strathmeyer: Did they arrest this one or shoot him?

depends, did he point a rifle at the cops?

Why do you wake up in the morning and put on a clown costume? We can't see you but you do it anyway.

are you saying the person who was shot did not point a rifle at the officers?

I am saying you are wearing a clown costume.

i see, since you can't discuss the facts of the case,you have to debase me and my humanity.


You're a good little victim.

cast out the other.

There's probably a clown bar somewhere that you can hang out. I'm not here for charity.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
a_room_with_a_moose:

The stones on this dude. Thinks he can speak for the majority of a whole planet.

the 7+ billion people on the planet don't care about me or you.  get over yourself.
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Nice to know that BLM only 'protests' when there is a Republican in power. Just shows that BLM has become only a political entity....such a shame.


The 'protests' in quotes was a nice touch.

Now, run along. Those windows won't lick themselves.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

asciibaron: strathmeyer: asciibaron: are you saying the person who was shot did not point a rifle at the officers?

How can you tell the person shouldn't have been doing that? Is it the color of their skin? How did you feel when Kyle Rittenhouse or the McCloskey's did it?

how i feel is not germane to the facts of the case.  whataboutisms don't factor into this case.

did the person who was shot point a gun at the officers?


Indeed. Someone pointed their gun at an armed group that just kicked down his door. They didn't announce that they were police until after they had already shot him. "He aimed a gun at police" is a disingenuous reduction of the events.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

robodog: His cousin was not present in Unit 701, where the no-knock warrant and Amir were both executed
Well that's interesting phrasing coming from the official press release of the police department... I mean we all know he was executed without just cause due to the police doing a no-knock warrant which their own policies do not allow, but to come out and put it out in the open like that is very interesting. I guess they figure qualified immunity will shield them from civil consequences and the fact that he had a (completely legal) firearm will shield them from criminal charges.


I was going to ask if we weren't doing phrasing any more...
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

asciibaron: a_room_with_a_moose:

The stones on this dude. Thinks he can speak for the majority of a whole planet.

the 7+ billion people on the planet don't care about me or you.  get over yourself.


Many of whom are exploited or living under repressive governments. They may not have the emotional resources for empathy.

What is your excuse? Other than sociopathy, that is.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
HotWingConspiracy:
You're a good little victim.

i'm glad you have realized that you are attacking me and not the content of my statement.

i'm sorry you can't handle a person addressing the facts of a case and that it makes you enraged.  you should talk to a professional.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Remember folks, there are no trolls on Fark.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Someone busts open my front door violently, doesn't immediately identify themselves as police, of course the first thing I'm going to do is grab a gun and try to protect my family. Why do the right-wing, open-carry, gun fetish types always go to, "well he had a gun..." In the same situation what do you do gun-humpers? Calmly sit there and asked them, "excuse me, are you the baddies? If so please pause while I grab my firearm..."
 
asciibaron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: asciibaron: strathmeyer: asciibaron: are you saying the person who was shot did not point a rifle at the officers?

How can you tell the person shouldn't have been doing that? Is it the color of their skin? How did you feel when Kyle Rittenhouse or the McCloskey's did it?

how i feel is not germane to the facts of the case.  whataboutisms don't factor into this case.

did the person who was shot point a gun at the officers?

Indeed. Someone pointed their gun at an armed group that just kicked down his door. They didn't announce that they were police until after they had already shot him. "He aimed a gun at police" is a disingenuous reduction of the events.


reduction of events is the default mode of the majority of comments on Fark.  should the police have waited until he opened fire to shoot him? it was suggested by someone in this thread he was fearful because his cousin murdered someone and thus the reason for the rifle under the covers.  does the cousin blame the police for killing him or does he accept his role in his death?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Guys if you feed them they just get used to humans and come by more often to shiat all over the place.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

asciibaron: strathmeyer: Did they arrest this one or shoot him?

depends, did he point a rifle at the cops legally own a firearm while being black?


FTFY
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Remember when someone breaks into your house pointing a gun at you, Before you do anything politely ask them if they are the police and perhaps neglected to announce themselves when they came in.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Remember folks, there are no trolls on Fark.


how long did it take you to write the bot for posting this in every thread?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Did they arrest this one or shoot him?


I think it is telling they are not revealing how the correct target came to be arrested.

If they were able to find, apprehend, and arrest him WITHOUT the no-knock warrant, then it seems to cast light on how the no-knock warrant was excessive.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: asciibaron: strathmeyer: Did they arrest this one or shoot him?

depends, did he point a rifle at the cops legally own a firearm while being black?

FTFY


ah the race card.  everything is reduced to race because accepting the truth is just to farking difficult.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

asciibaron: UltimaCS: asciibaron: strathmeyer: asciibaron: are you saying the person who was shot did not point a rifle at the officers?

How can you tell the person shouldn't have been doing that? Is it the color of their skin? How did you feel when Kyle Rittenhouse or the McCloskey's did it?

how i feel is not germane to the facts of the case.  whataboutisms don't factor into this case.

did the person who was shot point a gun at the officers?

Indeed. Someone pointed their gun at an armed group that just kicked down his door. They didn't announce that they were police until after they had already shot him. "He aimed a gun at police" is a disingenuous reduction of the events.

reduction of events is the default mode of the majority of comments on Fark.  should the police have waited until he opened fire to shoot him? it was suggested by someone in this thread he was fearful because his cousin murdered someone and thus the reason for the rifle under the covers.  does the cousin blame the police for killing him or does he accept his role in his death?


You used to have all the answers yourself.
 
Forty-Three
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh look...it's another one of those old, long dormant, accounts suddenly stirring shiat up for no particular reason.

Don't feed it.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: strathmeyer: Did they arrest this one or shoot him?

I think it is telling they are not revealing how the correct target came to be arrested.

If they were able to find, apprehend, and arrest him WITHOUT the no-knock warrant, then it seems to cast light on how the no-knock warrant was excessive.


you could jump to this conclusion or you could wait for facts to be made public.  maybe they are protecting an informant who doesn't want murdered.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

asciibaron: sugar_fetus: asciibaron: strathmeyer: Did they arrest this one or shoot him?

depends, did he point a rifle at the cops legally own a firearm while being black?

FTFY

ah the race card.  everything is reduced to race because accepting the truth is just to farking difficult.


He legally owned the firearm.  And he was black.

That's something most cops seem to have a problem with. Ask Philando Castile. Oh, you can't - because he's also dead by cop.

It's not the 'race card' if it's the truth.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

asciibaron: HotWingConspiracy: asciibaron: strathmeyer: Did they arrest this one or shoot him?

depends, did he point a rifle at the cops?

Why do you wake up in the morning and put on a clown costume? We can't see you but you do it anyway.

are you saying the person who was shot did not point a rifle at the officers?


You mean the guy who legally lived in the apartment, had no criminal record, and was sleeping with his legally owned handgun who reacted after being woken by unannounced invaders into his home by standing up with the gun in hand before being executed by the cops?

Dude, go fark yourself.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: asciibaron: UltimaCS: asciibaron: strathmeyer: asciibaron: are you saying the person who was shot did not point a rifle at the officers?

How can you tell the person shouldn't have been doing that? Is it the color of their skin? How did you feel when Kyle Rittenhouse or the McCloskey's did it?

how i feel is not germane to the facts of the case.  whataboutisms don't factor into this case.

did the person who was shot point a gun at the officers?

Indeed. Someone pointed their gun at an armed group that just kicked down his door. They didn't announce that they were police until after they had already shot him. "He aimed a gun at police" is a disingenuous reduction of the events.

reduction of events is the default mode of the majority of comments on Fark.  should the police have waited until he opened fire to shoot him? it was suggested by someone in this thread he was fearful because his cousin murdered someone and thus the reason for the rifle under the covers.  does the cousin blame the police for killing him or does he accept his role in his death?

You used to have all the answers yourself.


it's almost is if in your mind every event is equal at all times and context and situation are meaningless noise.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

asciibaron: HotWingConspiracy: asciibaron: strathmeyer: Did they arrest this one or shoot him?

depends, did he point a rifle at the cops?

Why do you wake up in the morning and put on a clown costume? We can't see you but you do it anyway.

are you saying the person who was shot did not point a rifle at the officers?


What were they doing in his damn house?
 
pacified
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If the cops were at the right place. That's what matters.
 
