(NPR)   Losing can be transformative - if you do it right. How many transformations have the Cowboys been through now?   (npr.org) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this is true, then Donald Trump must be the goddamn farking king of transformed individuals.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Look, you can't have everything you want, but constantly losing because someone else is standing on your neck is unacceptable.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lost 40lbs and have to get new pants.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Cowboys have been thru only one losing transformation... Jerry Jones.
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: If this is true, then Donald Trump must be the goddamn farking king of transformed individuals.


No, it can be transformative if you do it right

Trump just loses, he doesn't do it right, as per usual
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: If this is true, then Donald Trump must be the goddamn farking king of transformed individuals.


I'd like to say he's the only person I've ever seen change from a human into a complete a55hole but I've never seen his human form.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fewer than the Bears?

\ It's Wednesday, we must be getting a new QB.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm A Loser (Remastered 2009)
Youtube f70Z3cvrQd0
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Such a Loser
Youtube zS0chgBD8Rs
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jerry Jones is just trying to find his inner woman.
 
lefty248
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cache: The Cowboys have been thru only one losing transformation... Jerry Jones.


They have nothing on the Lions and the Ford family. 50 plus years of futility.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Cowboys are still on the capitol steps, waiting for Frank Morgan to open the door, wondering what the hell happened.

/ they were so sure...
// and still hold themselves as 'America's Team'
/// while  living in a van down by the river
 
Animatronik
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Somebody didn't get the memo.
Everybody's a winner, yay!!

There are two bad ways to deal with losing that are common in U.S. politics right now:
1. Pretend it never happened (Trump after the last election and Biden after the Afghanistan disaster) or
2. Pretend it doesn't matter and refuse to adapt your behavior (any president trying to pass a law by executive order after it was rejected by Congress).

The public needs to wake up and punish the bad behavior instead of just rooting for a team.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If this is true, then Donald Trump must be the goddamn farking king of transformed individuals.


If Trump loses much more, he's going to turn into a goddamn Decepticon.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
beck-loser with lyrics
Youtube 0OhUxj8Fewc


/Obligatory
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If this is true, then Donald Trump must be the goddamn farking king of transformed individuals.


The key is you have to learn from your failures. Trump doesn't see his failures as failures, so there's nothing to learn. Hence, Trump.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Clearly I did not RTFA.
 
gregario
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You misspelled "Lions", subby.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Someone who has been fully transformed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you are trying to succeed, you've got to have failures along the way. That is just how life works. And the more you learn from your failures, the less you'll be like the Cowboys.
 
