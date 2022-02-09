 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Drunk truck driver goes BIG, crashes through red light, causes 31-vehicle smash up and sets home on fire. Ta Da   (news.sky.com) divider line
joylessFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go big or go home!
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Appears to have been a big trial for all involved.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nobody's business but the Turks
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should've done it in Colorado. One good on-camera cry, and 4 million people would've signed a petition to turn him loose.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Send him to Detroit?
 
IronMensan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How does a truck get drunk?

Hopefully not like a glass of water.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ray - What is drunk? - Trailer Park Boys
Youtube ynw85yOT34g
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As this was from Sky News I now can't believe they didn't blame every liberal in Germany.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've learned from Fark that Germany doesn't mess around with DUIs.
This guy is done for.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My article has a ceiling cat pastry advertisement.
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The aristocrats!!

I've always wanted to post this.
 
