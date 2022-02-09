 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Tip for potential homebuyers in the Northern Hemisphere where snowfall is to be expected. Also, water is wet   (kdvr.com) divider line
9
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
something, something, something...Sun.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Duh.  In Colorado's thin air and low humidity, being in the sun makes all the difference in winter.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... is there
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snow hangs around here for a while

/Probably something to do with being in the shade until noon every day
//Kinda nice in the summer though
 
starsrift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't know if the picture in TFA is accurate, but that seems like a very severe representation of the 23.5' of axial tilt Earth has.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Snow melts faster on the south side than the north side. You can't explain that.

/farkin aliens, man!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But houses facing North get unlimited free shrooms and Moss.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
we get this 'freezing fog' thing. it crazily sticks around in the shadows of chimneys and whatnot. can't explain that.
 
