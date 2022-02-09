 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(FOX6Now)   School superintendent uses position to steer business to husband's employer, quits, receives six-figure payout. Nice work if you can bilk it   (fox6now.com) divider line
3
    More: Asinine, High school, Termination of employment, Money, Education, school district, resignation agreement, Employment, Learning Kristin Bowers  
•       •       •

114 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2022 at 7:30 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Boy, they really showed her that violating the public trust has consequences...
 
August11
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A superintendent once told me that there is no other job on the planet that offers such a stellar array of opportunities for kickbacks.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In New Jersey, she would have received her bonus, unused sick days, payments would have began on her pension, and the next day she'd me hired as "super-duper-intendant" and she would have received a sign on bonus and started to accrue a second pension. Or maybe third pension, because she was already receiving payments for the no show job she had before she was superintendent.

/you think I'm joking
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.