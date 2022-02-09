 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUOW Seattle)   Have a 2016 Mazda? Like NPR? Um, that's good, yeah, good times   (kuow.org) divider line
18
    More: Weird, Radio, Mazda owners, Frequency modulation, National Public Radio, Minnesota Public Radio, AM broadcasting, recent rollout of 5G technology, Public broadcasting  
•       •       •

1095 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2022 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's probably the default station on a system reset, and his system is fubar.

I recall my old car radios used to reset to a low number station after battery disconnect
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting a kick out of this as I drive a 2017 CX-5 and typically listen to WBEZ, Chicago's NPR affiliate.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a 99% Invisible about 2016 Mazdas with wacky radio problems too. I guess if you have a 2016 Mazda, expect the radio to betray you in strange and unpredictable ways
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh, my! I needed a laugh this morning.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Next up, a story about MAGAs shooting their cars.
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, they can just donate the vehicle to KUOW, as public radio reminds us incessantly, to the point of madness.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MBooda: Well, they can just donate the vehicle to KUOW, as public radio reminds us incessantly, to the point of madness.


And your boat and RV
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have a 2016 Mazda

Wonder what would happen if I manually tune it to that frequency...
 
Cheron
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Right now we are looking for six callers to call in and pledge. If you pledge just $100, less than 28 cents a day, we will send you this handsome canvas tote bag. At just $250 we will send you the reset code to our Mazda.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: MBooda: Well, they can just donate the vehicle to KUOW, as public radio reminds us incessantly, to the point of madness.

And your boat and RV


ONEEIGHTSEVENSEVENKARSFERKYDZ
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My evil knows no bounds
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Whew!

I own a 2018 Mazda CX-5.

Dodged a bullet there!

/I also live way over in Cincinnati, but can't be too safe I guess
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I had a 12 Mazda (Speed3,.motherfarkas!) and had to replace it to due a disagreement I had with a Jersey wall. So I got an 18, since I really liked the 12.
Got the tech package with the HUD and all the fancies. But I have to say, sometimes the technology isn't that great.  The radio is all computer now.  So sometimes after I turn it on, I might not have radio, or have radio, but am unable to change the station for 30-45 seconds while everything is loading.
A couple of times my Nav just didn't work.  Got in the car, started going, no Nav. Just didn't see any sats. Had to pull over, turn the car off, and start it again. Another time the back up camera wouldn't come on. A few quick Reboots didn't help, but I stopped for lunch then it was fine and never failed again.
Nothing major that can't be solved by a restart, and not often, but Mazda definitely has some glitches in their infotainment system.

I do rather like it otherwise, and only have one complaint. The electronic parking brake. Driving  sticks  since  96. So used to the brake lever. Now it's just a little pull/push switch. Without that pull and ratchet sound, I keep forgetting if I did it or not (forgot a couple of times, but always leave in gear when parked anyway) so I constantly have to go back and check when I get a couple cars away.  The worst part of that system I think is what to do if you're battery dies.  It won't be able to release the brake.

My old car had the bat die one winter, but my driveway is on a slope so, just release the brake, pop the clutch, I'm in business. Go to the store and get a new bat. But what do you do if you can power the release and you are in a spot where you can't pull up another car next to you for a jump?

I asked the techs at Mazda and not one of them had an idea. There is no manual release at all, and Mazda doesn't seem to have an answer other than ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Come on Mazda, get your shiat together.
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Whew!

I own a 2018 Mazda CX-5.

Dodged a bullet there!

/I also live way over in Cincinnati, but can't be too safe I guess


It's probably stuck on WKRP right now.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yep, and as modern cars with all these advanced computer and electronic systems get older, more and more of these issues will happen. The day will come when cars will be completely useless after about 12-15 years.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drdank: Maker_of_Roads: Whew!

I own a 2018 Mazda CX-5.

Dodged a bullet there!

/I also live way over in Cincinnati, but can't be too safe I guess

It's probably stuck on WKRP right now.


Actually, my car is pretty much stuck on bluetooth tbh. I almost always listen to audiobooks when driving, makes the commute shorter and keeps my ADD brain busy. But, when I send my car in for work and it is running without me nearby, I'm pretty sure that is when it would default to WKRP, because the FM tuner is actually tuned to that station I think.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

poorjon: There's a 99% Invisible about 2016 Mazdas with wacky radio problems too. I guess if you have a 2016 Mazda, expect the radio to betray you in strange and unpredictable ways


My first thought was that there's some character that's screwing things up, as I believe HD radio has a way to send an information string about the channel (and possibly what song is currently playing)

% is a special character in URI encoding, so I'd wonder if there are any other podcasts with a % in their name.

But I'm not going to listen to an hour of some podcast to find out if they actually found the problem
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Next up, a story about MAGAs shooting their cars.


Mazda doesn't make an 8500lb dually with giant tow mirrors that will never get used, so we should be OK there.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.