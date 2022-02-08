 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WINK Fort Myers)   Running around drunk, yelling at restaurant customers while claiming to be Mick Jagger is no way to get satisfaction, baby   (winknews.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, Police, Crime, Eugene Bingham, downtown Naples, Law enforcement agency powers, Mick Jagger, Arrest, Constable  
•       •       •

372 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2022 at 8:30 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
AUWP
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Useless without a picture of him.
 
kindms
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Moves Like Jagr" Parody (Moves Like Jagger) - GQ & King Dylan
Youtube GXXbqDRTFWQ
 
starsrift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Useless without a picture of him.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake_lex
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone found the shelter of their Mother's Little Helper
 
gnosis301
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If he was really Jagger, he wouldn't need to control them in such a way.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Moves like Jagermeister?
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Was he yelling "are you ready to rock?" and "I can't hear you?"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's why I always pretend to be Stanley Kubrick instead.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Yahh! I'm Mick Jagger! Let me on this stage!"

"Somebody stop that guy! He's not Mick Jagger at all!"
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You're supposed to say your dad is Mick Jagger so you can get a loan.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Was it a 70 year old white lady?

Because there could be some confusion there

//just saying
 
X-Geek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Came here for a drunk baby.

Leaving disappointed.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A frog goes in to the bank and asks for a loan.  He goes to Paddy Whack, the loan officer.  The loan officer says do you have any equity?  The frog says I have this trinket and shows the loan officer a statuette.  The loan officer says "Well, do you have a co-signer?"   The frog says, "My father is Mick Jagger.  He'll co-sign my loan."

The loan officer says he has to talk to his boss and goes over to the boss's office.  He says "That frog says he's the son of Mick Jagger.  He has this statue for collateral.  He wants to borrow money.  What do you think?"

The boss says "That's a knick knack, Paddy Whack.  Give the frog a loan.  His old man's a Rolling Stone."
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

starsrift: lindalouwho: Useless without a picture of him.

[Fark user image 275x183]


Yeah well, he could have fooled me.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.