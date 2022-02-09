 Skip to content
(Philly Voice) Weeners Pizzeria apologizes after mailing ad featuring their Italian sausage   (phillyvoice.com) divider line
12
posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2022 at 2:35 AM



12 Comments     (+0 »)
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Let me guess the place was Tomato, Tomato?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I just did a Google Image search for Chiaro's Pizza, and... dude, how could they have missed that?

Here's a SFW version. Note that it says "love at first bite":

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's a name for that kind of advertising.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


/great book
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I just did a Google Image search for Chiaro's Pizza, and... dude, how could they have missed that?

Here's a SFW version. Note that it says "love at first bite":

[Fark user image image 850x444]


"What?  Oopsies! We didn't notice!  I can't BELIEVE all the media attention we're getting over it and don't forget out nightly specials."
 
knbwhite
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cafe mocha looks like.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Norwegian Squirrel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Is that the foot long?"
"And then some.."
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The cappuccino comes with an extra shot.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Do they have an online menu?

The meatballs "Papa's Pasta Plate" are a mouthful and the sausage
on our "Big Bear Pizza" are will fill you up.

/or take out, for that matter.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Philly mob has embraced non-violence in threats for their restaurant protection racket.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tenatra
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I just did a Google Image search for Chiaro's Pizza, and... dude, how could they have missed that?


I'm in prepress and day in day out I'm looking for oddities in print. I'm not a copy editor or anything related to sales but catch their typos, picture/layout defects and other minor errors that most customers/readers may not even notice before it hits the press - just scanning pages top to bottom.

Can't say this would have even registered with me as something in the cream and I'll be bugged by stupid shiat just mindlessly watching TV shows if prop placement/jewelry isn't the same when camera angles switch. Pause! see that, now rewind to the last camera. How terrible, not even on the clock and my mind is on autopilot continuing the hunt for errors. After doing it to numerous things my wife also started picking up on it as well. :p
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

