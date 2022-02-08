 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Unlicensed funeral director left bodies to decay. In his home. Where his children were playing. With "yeah, that's the guy" mugshot goodness   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Police, Constable, Brian M. Barnett, Theft, Criminal law, Misdemeanor, Sheriff, funeral home  
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks dead. Maybe he thought the corpse was just asleep.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly with that mugshot I'm kinda relieved he wasn't farking the corpses.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Theeng: Honestly with that mugshot I'm kinda relieved he wasn't farking the corpses.


Who says he wasn't?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it takes a few dead bodies to keep Legos from being all over my floor I'm OK with that.

I mean, really. Which would you rather step on in the dark, *squish* or "OW OW OW OMFG OW"?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude has some bad issues. He "was released from custody and was scheduled to report back to court on Feb. 15." ...
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: [Fark user image image 850x444]

Theeng: Honestly with that mugshot I'm kinda relieved he wasn't farking the corpses.

Who says he wasn't?


Who hasn't wanted to go home from work and crack open a cold one?
 
mr0x
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It isn't that much different than rotting grocery in the fridge.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wow, that's pretty farked up.

Also, The Unlicensed Funeral Directors sounds like a goth band of some sort.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thorpe: If it takes a few dead bodies to keep Legos from being all over my floor I'm OK with that.

I mean, really. Which would you rather step on in the dark, *squish* or "OW OW OW OMFG OW"?


Lego - 'cause otherwise I'd have to be stopping to contemplate why the fark there'd be dead bodies just littering the place - and none of the answers would be good.  Further concerns override immediate preference there.  At least for 10 seconds or so before the individual creating the corpses found me
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mr0x: It isn't that much different than rotting grocery in the fridge.


Is it really Soylent Green time already?

*checks wikipedia*

"By the year 2022,[3] the cumulative effects of overpopulation, pollution and an apparent climate catastrophe have caused severe worldwide shortages of food, water and housing."

I guess it is.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not surprised this guy went crazy being a funeral director. What's odd is that the state felt it was OK to leave the facilities intact and operational after revoking his license.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In total seriousness, maybe he's never actually farked a corpse, but I truly believe that he has, at least once, licked one's face.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Relevant, from the big 2020 one.

Should This Funeral Director Be Forgiven?
Youtube csHEOffqX2I
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
 Banal creepiness.

/Wtf
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

nytmare: mr0x: It isn't that much different than rotting grocery in the fridge.

Is it really Soylent Green time already?

*checks wikipedia*

"By the year 2022,[3] the cumulative effects of overpopulation, pollution and an apparent climate catastrophe have caused severe worldwide shortages of food, water and housing."

I guess it is.


The movie was based on the book, which was based on a raving environmentalist attention whore. I believe his timeline for the complete worldwide meltdown was 1980. Like a Trump or Kardashian, this ridiculous drama queen caught the attention of the Media and credulous citizens everywhere.

Soylent Green is no longer quite the meme it was, now that a foodlike-substance corporation is using it to sell ludicrously overpriced vitamin/mineral cocktails. I did not see that coming, but people buy bottled water these days, so... you have to admit, the future is crazy.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

His face suggests maybe this is the prequel to Phantasm saga?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
