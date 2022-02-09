 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Weird vetting process, but it sounds like South Dakota's got their next Attorney General lined up   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    New Jersey woman, NBC New York, New Jersey, Linden Police Department, Goodyear Service Center, New York City, Linden Mayor Derek Armstead  
kinda _askew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dark subby, Dark!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've heard of a car being out of time because it skipped a tooth, but not like this.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
multiple run overs...

eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would it hurt to at least link to the incident last year, or better yet just copy/paste it at the end?
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could they get me a toe?
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen people with grills in their teeth.  That's OK.  You're not supposed to have teeth in your grill.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bill Janklow approves.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That doesn't make any sense. Why didn't the person just see a dentist to get their teeth pulled instead of slamming their face into a car grill?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: That doesn't make any sense. Why didn't the person just see a dentist to get their teeth pulled instead of slamming their face into a car grill?


I understand that you are not an American. In whatever country you are from, there are probably cheap dentists on every street corner that clean, repair, and replace any worn teeth for $7.45 (please translate to your native currency) and throw in a free Happy Meal and a blowjob afterwards.

Here in America, the preferred treatment is to be hit in the face with a car until dead. It's quick and affordable, and definitely takes care of your problems.
 
focusthis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"...and that was the day I sold all my tools."
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
police teaching drunk drivers to keep on driving when they hit pedestrians, just remember the right words

"I didn't know I hit someone"

"ok, cool, you're good"
 
wildcardjack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The worst I've pulled out of my grill was a roadrunner that had a lousy sense of humor.

/missed a few coyotes
 
