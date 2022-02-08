 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Large amounts of explosives found in Yelm. Why are you yelling? Because large amounts of explosives were found in Yelm, for god's sake   (kiro7.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I went to Yelm in 1990 for a job I had with the BLM.  Weird place, it felt very backwoods in an almost Lovecraftian way.   But it has quadrupled or more in size since then.  But I'm sure those hillbillies are still there.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A large amount of explosives was found in Yelm on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.


great, an article about a facebook post.

How can you be happy to write something like that
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One star. Will not come again.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Some assholes preparing for some legitimate political discourse?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mrparks: One star. Will not come again.


Okay, so it was a small explosive.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"The sheriff's office warns people to avoid the area."

Always good advice when it comes to that town.
 
