(BBC-US)   In the nearly lawless world of English private parking enforcement, brave citizens are stepping up to defend their rights when the government falls short   (bbc.com) divider line
FarkQued
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
tl;dr: No matter what city/state/country you're in, towing and parking enforcement companies are always run by a bunch of crooked, thieving assholes.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The problems began when homeowners on her estate - half the homes are housing association - decided to bring in private parking company.

HOAs are the Devil's handiwork.
 
adamatari
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The first example is literally homeowners trying to drive out tenants. The private firm knows exactly what they're doing, it's the job they were hired for. I don't know about merry old England but in the US there would be lawsuits.
 
dywed88
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Uh, Subby, is there some joke I missed there? Because it is the exact opposite. The government is stepping in to limit the abusive practices of private entities.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rich people problems.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: The problems began when homeowners on her estate - half the homes are housing association - decided to bring in private parking company.

HOAs are the Devil's handiwork.


Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: tl;dr: No matter what city/state/country you're in, towing and parking enforcement companies are always run by a bunch of crooked, thieving assholes.


I watched a guy arguing w/ a tow truck. Who knew you could fit six linebacker-sized dudes into a single tow truck?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was living in London when the IRA bombed Ealing Broadway in 2001. The scene was taped off for 3 days while police did their investigation. After the crime scene tape was removed, traffic wardens were the first ones in and ticketed every car that had been stuck there. Luckily, all the tickets got dismissed.
 
