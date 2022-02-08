 Skip to content
(NBC News)   $1000 will buy an awful lot of paper towels   (nbcnews.com) divider line
14
•       •       •

Dedmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a great start!
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will they actually get the supplies to teach or will they be expected to provide them?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reads TFA:

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kobe!

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fantastic!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they solved that debt situation then?
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who pays teachers in PR?
 
GORDON
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GORDON: Who pays teachers in PR?


What entity, I mean to say.  In the US it's all local municipalities.  I can't imagine the state law that would counteract local pay scales.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GORDON: Who pays teachers in PR?


What's the current exchange rate of that for exposure?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GORDON: Who pays teachers in PR?


Apparently they pay teachers in paper towels.
 
aremmes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GORDON: GORDON: Who pays teachers in PR?

What entity, I mean to say.  In the US it's all local municipalities.  I can't imagine the state law that would counteract local pay scales.


The state's Department of Education. While schools are grouped into school districts there (usually one per municipality), they're all managed centrally at the state level. There are no locally managed public schools in PR.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We wouldn't stand for that salary and those conditions in America.

What's that, you say?
 
minorshan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"What was a major worldwide concern in April, 2020?"
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

