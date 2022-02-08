 Skip to content
(MSN)   Florida is trying to be like Australia as a deadly parasite that causes rat lungworm disease has been discovered in invasive Cuban treefrogs in Florida   (msn.com) divider line
Theeng
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
12 deaths in six years isn't really all that scary.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nah, it's a Democrat hoax. EAT UP, EVERYBODY! FREE RATS!
 
robodog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does this explain Florida Man?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"People can become infected with the parasite after eating host animals such as slugs by accident or deliberately"

Ok, I won't eat any slugs, frogs or dogs.
 
jman144
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wait, I got one too; "Cat kidney-death fleas from middle eastern hamsters cause penile necrosis in New Jersey"
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Most people don't know that Florida used to be part of the Australian continent but was separated due to plate tectonics.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: Nah, it's a Democrat hoax. EAT UP, EVERYBODY! FREE RATS!


RONALD DESANTIS, IS THAT YOU? TO YOUR ROOM, IMMEDIATELY.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Faux (not) News will most likely lead with-
"Cubans invading Florida!"
 
