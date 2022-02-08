 Skip to content
(CTV News)   🎵Come on and join our convoy, Ain't nothin' gonna get in our way. Cause we brought our children with us, so we can't be arrested today🎵   (beta.ctvnews.ca) divider line
45
    More: Dumbass, Protest, Police, Constable, Prime minister, Ottawa, Ottawa police, Civil disobedience, Demonstration  
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Endangering children?
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Endangering children?


Nah. The cops haven't given them a reason to think they'll do anything crazy like enforcing the laws or anything like that.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Using their kids as human shields. Classy.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pretty sure there's already a very well defined procedure that kicks into action if a kid's parents get arrested.  I'm also pretty sure there's a well defined procedure that should have kicked into action once the parents started car-camping in -30c temperatures with the kids on city streets.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Take the kids and stick them in foster care.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Take the kids and stick them in foster care.


We tried to do that with the kids that illegal immigrants brought over the border with them.  It didn't go over well.
 
anfrind
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So they brought hostages.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"We're not at the stage of looking to do any sort of enforcement activity..."

Seems to be a theme during these "protests".
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Given that these are GQP types I hope they have they looked to ensure these are the actual children of these pieces of garbage and not victims of any number of horrendous things
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Take the kids and stick them in foster care.


a gay couples liberal home.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh wait, wrong protest. Never mind.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Unlike the migrant kids we put in cages, I assume we can identify these kids and send them right back home.

People get arrested while their kids are in tow all the time.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Most of these rigs have solid living conditions. loving families standing up for themselves together is something the elites fear. Certainly safer then the average public Canadian school
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Seems to me that if 9 in 10 residents of the city want the protest gone that ~900,000 people going out and forcing them leave would work pretty well.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: abhorrent1: Take the kids and stick them in foster care.

a gay couples liberal home.


hey who doesn't love it when you get a couple of small pizzas delivered to your front door
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gotta stop coddling these MFers.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: Most of these rigs have solid living conditions. loving families standing up for themselves together is something the elites fear. Certainly safer then the average public Canadian school


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Gotta stop coddling these MFers.


Agreed. Time to Tiananmen Square these terrorists.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 425x718]
Oh wait, wrong protest. Never mind.


I have another of those for your collection if you want it,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought the title of the article was talking about the drivers.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: Hyjamon: abhorrent1: Take the kids and stick them in foster care.

a gay couples liberal home.

hey who doesn't love it when you get a couple of small pizzas delivered to your front door


I don't understand what you're saying.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Take the kids and stick them in foster care.


Still beats putting them in a residential school.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: Most of these rigs have solid living conditions. loving families standing up for themselves together is something the elites fear. Certainly safer then the average public Canadian school


lol sure.  unvaccinated families,like a mechanized oregon trail trip!
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Seems to me that if 9 in 10 residents of the city want the protest gone that ~900,000 people going out and forcing them leave would work pretty well.


Thing is, most of those people have lives.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nah, let 'em keep on like they're doing. Nothing improves support for your cause like making an entire city hate your guts. It worked so well for Westboro Church. Maybe someone will get the idea to sprinkle some caltrops in the roadway and then gosh darn it all the tire shops can be closed that day.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "We're not at the stage of looking to do any sort of enforcement activity..."

Seems to be a theme during these "protests".


It's safer for everyone that the protest break up, rather than going after them with violence. Reducing the harm possible down to mere inconvenience for a couple weeks seems a small price to pay.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just the latest excuse by the Ottawa police, whose support of this protest is becoming more difficult to deny by the day.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"On Monday night, convoy leaders held an "emergency press conference" in which a spokesperson said the truckers would be "willing to sit at a table" with the Conservatives, NDP and Bloc to form a coalition government, as well as sit with the Governor General. They said they have booked a hotel room in Ottawa on Tuesday in an effort to meet with the prime minister."

Ooor, or, you can go shove a truck exhaust up your asshole and spin.

We just had an election, everyone who wanted to got to vote. If you want a change in government then get the other parties to bring down the current government with with a non-confidence vote and start another election you jackbooted shiats.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can't the RCMP just be told these truckers are all Wet'suwet'en and need to be taught proper respect for authoritah?
 
COMALite J
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good one, Subby. I've been posting this in convoy-relevant threads the past couple days:

♪♫ We've got a MA-GAt con-voy, | truck-'in for Alt-Right. ♫♪
♫♪ We've got a MA-GAt con-voy, | ain't she a pi-ti-ful sight. ♪♫
♪♫ Come on and join our con-voy, ain't | no sense gon-na get in our brain. ♫♪
♫♪ So-cie-ty | 'cuz of MA-GAt con-voy's now | cir-cl-ing the drain. ♪♫
♪♫ Con-voy! | (Con-voy!) ♫♪
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Boo_Guy: "We're not at the stage of looking to do any sort of enforcement activity..."

Seems to be a theme during these "protests".

It's safer for everyone that the protest break up, rather than going after them with violence. Reducing the harm possible down to mere inconvenience for a couple weeks seems a small price to pay.


No violence needed, bury them in fines and tow the trucks, and if any of them try to stop it they can be given a room at the Ottawa jail.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The driver who bumped this bicyclist has been fired. (Link goes to video)
Fark user imageView Full Size

// Additionally, the Ottawa Police are considering frowning.
 
Alebak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The police only use force when they hate their targets. Compare this to how they've treated Indigenous protesters when the protest cause is "don't fark up the land and water with another god damn oil pipeline, please."

Like, has anyone been arrested or even questioned over this?: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/video-confrontation-with-protesters-preceded-alleged-arson-in-ottawa/
What if that shiat had worked, would the cops still be hands off even then?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Forgot the firing link:
https://globalnews.ca/news/8603842/trucker-fired-vancouver-convoy-protest-video/
 
deffuse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "On Monday night, convoy leaders held an "emergency press conference" in which a spokesperson said the truckers would be "willing to sit at a table" with the Conservatives, NDP and Bloc to form a coalition government, as well as sit with the Governor General. They said they have booked a hotel room in Ottawa on Tuesday in an effort to meet with the prime minister."

Ooor, or, you can go shove a truck exhaust up your asshole and spin.

We just had an election, everyone who wanted to got to vote. If you want a change in government then get the other parties to bring down the current government with with a non-confidence vote and start another election you jackbooted shiats.


Booked a hotel room.  Hilarious.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
War on Terror those terrorists.

The Jerry cans full of water are "hoax explosive devices".
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Shiatvoy, Ran.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Have they tried to lure the truckers out of town with an all you can eat poutine bar?
 
Theeng
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Mimekiller: Hyjamon: abhorrent1: Take the kids and stick them in foster care.

a gay couples liberal home.

hey who doesn't love it when you get a couple of small pizzas delivered to your front door

I don't understand what you're saying.


Pretty sure it's a reference to CP, because shiatty troll zombie.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: War on Terror those terrorists.

The Jerry cans full of water are "hoax explosive devices".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: Mimekiller: Most of these rigs have solid living conditions. loving families standing up for themselves together is something the elites fear. Certainly safer then the average public Canadian school

lol sure.  unvaccinated families,like a mechanized oregon trail trip!


Hey! Free blankets.

umass.eduView Full Size
 
GORDON
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rule of law is gone.  The mob is in charge, and they brought their kids as shields.
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So now the mods are allowing Qanon posters on Fark.
Cool.
Fark can fill the gap left by Stormfront's unfortunate demise.
 
