(Vice)   In the ongoing saga of USPS replacement mail trucks, it turns out Oshkosh purposely made them 1 pound over the weight limit that allows them to pollute more   (vice.com) divider line
13
•       •       •

Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Golly a defense contractor exploiting a loophole in the systemso they can build overengineered vehicles for the government while ruining the planet for profit in the meantime... what a world, what a world
 
Jaesop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
M'Gosh!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: Golly a defense contractor exploiting a loophole in the systemso they can build overengineered vehicles for the government while ruining the planet for profit in the meantime... what a world, what a world


Unpatriotic typing detected.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Remember when they used to use Willys Jeeps?
 
bittermang
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've often thought if we could get the postal service onto electric vehicles, we would both save money, and encourage adoption. Seeing your mail carrier deliver your mail from an electric vehicle would normalize them, and prove their worth to people in a tangible way.

Iowa City has an electric bus now. Only one, and it's the downtown shuttle. Still, cool to see it, and hopefully they have plans to convert the rest of the fleet.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is why you should never define hard cutoffs
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The sheer number of different malicious scandals that were perpetuated by trump and his little band of morons, criminals, saboteurs, and lunatics is staggering. It really is the most clear and unambiguous example of a kakistocracy I can think of.

8.5mpg for a fleet of new postal vehicles in 2020ish... How in the actual fark are we even considering not making all but the longest rural routes Bevs?

It's the absolute mountain of different scandals like these for which there isn't even an administrative slap on the wrist that really worries me about this country. How is it that so much naked malfeasance can have literally no consequences?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Most of the car companies did the same thing with SUVs so that they would qualify as "trucks" for doctors and dentists to take a tax deduction. Because doctors and dentists really need trucks for their "business operations" consisting of entirely commuting to the office.
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: Golly a defense contractor exploiting a loophole in the system


USPS is part of the DOD?
 
thomasvista
‘’ 1 minute ago  
To be fair, postal vehicles are stop and go, with heavy emphasis on the stop, so naturally they're going to get shiatty gas mileage. Just like cars get less MPG in city driving versus the highway.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They drive Ford Transits in my hood.
 
special20
‘’ 1 minute ago  
STIGGINIT!
STIGGINIT!
STIGGINIT!

W00O0003eo!1

STIGGINIT!

That's all this is about.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

