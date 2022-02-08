 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   When you gotta go   (mlive.com) divider line
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you're riding in your Chevy
And ya feel something heavy
Diarrhea! Diarrhea!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you just pull over into a parking lot and aim it into an empty gatorade bottle.  Don't even need to get out of the car for that.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hall of fame for "when you gotta go..." has to be Gerard Finneran.
 
wedelw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drove my Chevvy to the levee, but the levee was...wet ?
 
wedelw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: The hall of fame for "when you gotta go..." has to be Gerard Finneran.


Gerald had indeed had enough.
Yeah  think I'm on the trolley dollies' side on that one.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slip sliding away...
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 360x204] [View Full Size image _x_]


And, we're done here.

Someone get the lights, please.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 360x204] [View Full Size image _x_]

And, we're done here.

Someone get the lights, please.


Don't shut off the lights! I'm pissing in here still.
 
CantConfirmOrDeny [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I have to assume alcohol was involved.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Don't drive on the banks of the Rouge River, and pee in a cup." police said.

/I wonder if that is another perk of Teslas.
Just put it in self drive and whiz out the window.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wings4Marie: kb7rky: Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 360x204] [View Full Size image _x_]

And, we're done here.

Someone get the lights, please.

Don't shut off the lights! I'm pissing in here still.


Well, make it quick...there's a bar mitzvah happening in a few minutes...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You should get your SUV out for regular walks, then they don't need to run out and take a dump in the lake.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"When You Gotta Go, You Gotta Go" Jurassic Park (1993) Clip of the Day 16th January 2022
Youtube PNZb9t3_Log
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When you gotta go, go big and hard and mean. Make it an upper decker!
 
