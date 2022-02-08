 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJLA Washington DC)   A minister, a priest, and a rabbi walk into a scam   (wjla.com) divider line
15
    More: PSA, next victim, Clergy, pastors, priests, rabbis, money  
•       •       •

580 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2022 at 8:12 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rabbi: "These are kids, they don't have money"

Minister: "We should help the kids"

Rabbi: "Fark the kids"

Priest: "Do we have time?"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah...they be sending money to people who are not me!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mugato: Rabbi: "These are kids, they don't have money"

Minister: "We should help the kids"

Rabbi: "Fark the kids"

Priest: "Do we have time?"


You have reminded me of Edward James Olmos' performance from the movie Stand and Deliver.

The line is: "HOW do I teach these kids!?"
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Error 402 Forbidden? Is that the joke?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How scammers pastors, priests & rabbis pose as pastors, priests & rabbis to get your money

Fixed that for me

EDGY
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, I get those phishes from time to time. I text the "sender" privately to tell him it has happened again.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How scammers pose as pastors, priests & rabbis to get your money

By being pastors, priests & rabbis?

/Give the votes to H31N0US
//He got in first , but I'd already written it out and dammit I'm going to use it.
///Trinity.
 
genner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ouch.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mugato: Rabbi: "These are kids, they don't have money"

Minister: "We should help the kids"

Rabbi: "Fark the kids"

Priest: "Do we have time?"


Rabbit: I think I'm a typo.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yes, you should only give money to religious people who have proof they were sent by God.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

H31N0US: How scammers pastors, priests & rabbis pose as pastors, priests & rabbis to get your money

Fixed that for me

EDGY


You fixed it for all of us. Religions are the biggest scam ever perpetuated on humankind.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: H31N0US: How scammers pastors, priests & rabbis pose as pastors, priests & rabbis to get your money

Fixed that for me

EDGY

You fixed it for all of us. Religions are the biggest scam ever perpetuated on humankind.


You misspelled "capitalism"....
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A caliph, rabbi and a bishop walk into a bar.
One says to the other "Hey now brother we haven't gotten very far..."

/swallower of planets
//the profits of doom
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Whatever God catches, He keeps!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Yes, you should only give money to religious people who have proof they were sent by God.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.