(CNN)   Second Gentleman ushered from event because of threat. In other news, you just googled Second Gentleman, and ushered   (cnn.com) divider line
CrazyUncle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ok, who had a test scheduled that day.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size


"But what about a second gentleman?"
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm terrified of what the GQP nutjobs may try to do to POTUS and VPOTUS if there's a Republican Speaker of the House next year.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: "But what about a second gentleman?"

"But what about a second gentleman?"


Look guys, I don't know what you're into, and that's cool, but count me out.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I ushered myself in to hopefully be the Second Gentleman to post and say I didn't google what those two things mean cause I already knew.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Second Gentleman is the name my discount line of sexual lubricants.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Found under a pic search for "ushered",
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Eh, I've been 'ushed plenty of times.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [image]


Son of a...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who would threaten the First Doug?!
 
jethroe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Second Gentleman is what I call my left nut.

/right one is called Phineas
//it's complicated
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just a continuation with the multiple black colleges getting bomb threats. It will not be stopping soon unless arrests are made. This is the new normal for them. False flag a bunch of places until complacency sets in and boom!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bslim: Second Gentleman is the name my discount line of sexual lubricants.


I'm suing you for copyright infringement!

"Second Gentleman" is the name of my line of "self-love" products targeted towards gay men!

"Are things getting boring during your 'personal time'?  Try new Second Gentleman toys and accessories!"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opiate of the Lasses
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nothing else to contribute

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Time for total mobilization of the military against maga?  If not now, then when?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Im surprised he wasn't shot at or carjacked.  That's what the 13 year old products of broken homes are up to in greater DC area these days.
 
ippolit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jethroe: Second Gentleman is what I call my left nut.

/right one is called Phineas
//it's complicated


I would have thought the other one is named Ferb
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In Usher We Trust
img.search.brave.comView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No I didn't... But then again, I'm aware that non-males can be President or Vice President.

/Also, all the Bill Clinton jokes in 2016.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: "But what about a second gentleman?"

"But what about a second gentleman?"


I don't think he knows about second gentlemen, Pip.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Time for total mobilization of the military against maga?  If not now, then when?


I wish no ill will against the First Gentleman, he seems like a great guy.

Dunno if i think we need to call up the reserves though because a kid wanted out of a test and threatened Doug.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Subtonic: fragMasterFlash: [i0.wp.com image 554x376]

"But what about a second gentleman?"

Look guys, I don't know what you're into, and that's cool, but count me out.


Can i have his second gentleman too?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Second Gentleman. Damnit Doug, why didn't you marry someone who was President.

farking Doug move. Seriously.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I'm terrified of what the GQP nutjobs may try to do to POTUS and VPOTUS if there's a Republican Speaker of the House next year.


There's no point impeaching (you'd need 66 senators) unless it's for grandstanding and saying that "see? Biden has more". Or are you thinking something more direct?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's just a little bit of legitimate political discourse
 
exqqqme
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And 8 HBCUs received bomb threats yesterday. It's Black History Month.

The Q nuts are looking to start some major shiat and half of the US gov't (the Republican half) is literally cheering them on.

Online speech leads to real world violence.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I'm terrified of what the GQP nutjobs may try to do to POTUS and VPOTUS if there's a Republican Speaker of the House next year.


Same shiat the Dem's did. Get it on record.

Difference is the Dem's had an actual valid reason to enter into the history books, and the republicans who side with any kind of impeachment will just look like bigger asses.

Also you should kind of be hoping for it if you want a splinter of the republican party, which is what we all should want.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

eagles95: jethroe: Second Gentleman is what I call my left nut.

/right one is called Phineas
//it's complicated

I would have thought the other one is named Ferb


Phineas and Feeb in school today like "Feeb, I know what we're doing today!"
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: eagles95: jethroe: Second Gentleman is what I call my left nut.

/right one is called Phineas
//it's complicated

I would have thought the other one is named Ferb

Phineas and Feeb in school today like "Feeb, I know what we're doing today!"


Ferb* damn hone.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: MattytheMouse: eagles95: jethroe: Second Gentleman is what I call my left nut.

/right one is called Phineas
//it's complicated

I would have thought the other one is named Ferb

Phineas and Feeb in school today like "Feeb, I know what we're doing today!"

Ferb* damn hone.


I give up.
 
Pert
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When I was a kid my dream job was to be a susher in a movie theater
You know I'd get to see movies for free and tell people talking sush
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If there was a fully armed and armored battalion of SWAT officers, there would have been no threat, so it's the fault of Defund the Police.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jethroe: Second Gentleman is what I call my left nut.

/right one is called Phineas
//it's complicated


They're called testicle because they are witnesses to fornication


And if I was a Eunuch could I place my hands on your testicle to testify?(IDK it's supposedly a reference to a Bible story)
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark: What the heck does "Second Gentleman" Mean?
Reddit: What the heck does "Ushered" Mean"
Youtube : WHAT'S EVENT?!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

exqqqme: And 8 HBCUs received bomb threats yesterday. It's Black History Month.


A bunch got bomb threats last week as well, and I'd heard some arrests were made in at least a few of them, but things seem to be ratcheting up of late
 
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bslim: Second Gentleman is the name my discount line of sexual lubricants.


Funniest comment of the year.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LineNoise: AmbassadorBooze: Time for total mobilization of the military against maga?  If not now, then when?

I wish no ill will against the First Gentleman, he seems like a great guy.

Dunno if i think we need to call up the reserves though because a kid wanted out of a test and threatened Doug.


Sure, that's what it was.  Totes mcgotes
 
shroom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey news orgs, if any kind of device is located, call it what it is - ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT!
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

exqqqme: And 8 HBCUs received bomb threats yesterday. It's Black History Month.

The Q nuts are looking to start some major shiat and half of the US gov't (the Republican half) is literally cheering them on.

Online speech leads to real world violence.


Beliefs inform action
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So all it takes is for some Inbred Jethro to call in a fake boom threat from their double-wide and TA DAHH the trailer goon got what he wanted.
 
anuran
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was it ....

questionablecontent.netView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LineNoise: ImpendingCynic: I'm terrified of what the GQP nutjobs may try to do to POTUS and VPOTUS if there's a Republican Speaker of the House next year.

Same shiat the Dem's did. Get it on record.

Difference is the Dem's had an actual valid reason to enter into the history books, and the republicans who side with any kind of impeachment will just look like bigger asses.

Also you should kind of be hoping for it if you want a splinter of the republican party, which is what we all should want.


Unfortunately, "We're the bigger asses" is now the GOP re-election platform
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

spongeboob: jethroe: Second Gentleman is what I call my left nut.

/right one is called Phineas
//it's complicated

They're called testicle because they are witnesses to fornication

And if I was a Eunuch could I place my hands on your testicle to testify?(IDK it's supposedly a reference to a Bible story)


A few times in Genesis*, an oath is struck by "placing [the] hand under [the] thigh" - which some scholars have taken to mean a (light?) fondling.

// or full-on handy
// I think Abe does it all of those times, the rascal
* 3 if memory serves, but I can't be arsed to look it up
 
LineNoise
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: So all it takes is for some Inbred Jethro to call in a fake boom threat from their double-wide and TA DAHH the trailer goon got what he wanted.


Well, yeah, that is sort of how it works. What would you rather happen, whoever takes the call at a call center make the judgement? You called on a phone, it isn't 1989 and you dropped a few dimes in a corner payphone and walked away and we won't figure out where it came from.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Colour_out_of_Space:
Unfortunately, "We're the bigger asses" is now the GOP re-election platform

As someone who doesn't lean as hard left as the momentum of the left wants to, its troubling that is accurate and the alternative.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

shroom: Hey news orgs, if any kind of device is located, call it what it is - ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT legitimate political discourse.
Fixed



Fixed
 
