Jury convicts gym owner of murder in 45 minutes presumably because they had to be at the gym in 26 minutes
4
Theeng
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah that's a pretty easy case to decide on.
 
morg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Samsinak beat Ms. Hale to death with a dangerous instrument

He started with a nerf football but it just wasn't doing the job.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You don't see slew and marshalled in articles very often. Different.
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pavel Samsinak, 48, was found guilty of second-degree murder for beating to death Alice Hale, 66.

How many reps?
 
