(AL.com)   Kill a parent while DUI? Enjoy your new child support payments   (al.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ok this is interesting and probably a good idea.

Hopefully weekend visits are not part of this, that would be awkward.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
[imokwiththis.jpg]
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Arright, I get it.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wasn't this basically the premise of the Last Samurai?


If you mow down the dad do you get to keep his hot wife as an option?
 
mjbok
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This should apply to all deaths caused.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I like this idea. Makes you think about how much you drink.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
it used to be called hit and run.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But not when they are texting while driving?
 
RubyOffTheRails
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I like the idea. Too bad that a lot of those who commit DUIs in Alabama aren't functional adults. Good luck collecting from the large percentage of Alabama DUIs that are indigent or near-constantly incarcerated.
 
special20
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Say.... ain't that "SOCIALISMS!!!"
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This past Sunday, my wife and I had just fallen to asleep when we heard this accident. We looked out the window, and we could see the car catching on fire. We live across a fire station and so they quickly got there and put out the fire. The two people on that car died, while the driver from the other car survived, and was promptly charged with a DWI.

Penalties for DUI and DWI need to be much harsher. Fark drunk drivers.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A law helping the children coming from a Republican! How the hell did that happen?
 
Primum non nocere [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Wasn't this basically the premise of the Last Samurai?


If you mow down the dad do you get to keep his hot wife as an option?


You're entitled to one conjugal visit per each child support payment. So it's better than just a single night of Prima Nocta.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I like this idea. Makes you think about how much you drink.


It's a good thing, but I doubt if any drunk drivers will be stopped from drunk driving.  Being drunk makes you fearless (unfortunately).
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can we get alimony if they kill our spouses?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stuffy: A law helping the children coming from a Republican! How the hell did that happen?


Only acceptable Christian way to admit he needs to pay child support to a struggling waitress
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I support this, but if you kill someone while driving drunk you should be doing significant time, so I hope this law never becomes applicable.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Social Security payments kick in when a parent dies. This is already paid for with tax dollars.
 
kindms
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
why just kids ?

If you kill me driving drunk whats my wife gonna do for $$$ ? Why shouldn't she get payments mandated by law that dont require a civil suit and added expense of having to sue the perp
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hugram: This past Sunday, my wife and I had just fallen to asleep when we heard this accident. We looked out the window, and we could see the car catching on fire. We live across a fire station and so they quickly got there and put out the fire. The two people on that car died, while the driver from the other car survived, and was promptly charged with a DWI.

Penalties for DUI and DWI need to be much harsher. Fark drunk drivers.


Penalties do nothing for first timers or those who never get caught, it's time for universal driver behavior and interlock devices- your car should be able to sense if you're drunk and shut itself off.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hugram: This past Sunday, my wife and I had just fallen to asleep when we heard this accident. We looked out the window, and we could see the car catching on fire. We live across a fire station and so they quickly got there and put out the fire. The two people on that car died, while the driver from the other car survived, and was promptly charged with a DWI.

Penalties for DUI and DWI need to be much harsher. Fark drunk drivers.


Ugh. That's horrible. By the way, what's it like living across a fire station? That's gotta be scary. You never know when they might run you over.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
*doesn't apply if you're a cop, DA, or State AG
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How would the proposed law account for life insurance policies?  If a deceased parent had a policy that was sufficient to care for their kid for the rest of childhood, would that excuse the offending driver from having to support the child?
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I feel like it should include support payments for an injury to a child as well, not just in the event of the parent/guardians death? How about they be on the hook for hospital and funeral costs for any injured person as well?
 
special20
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
M.A.D.D. should have offered that kind of support. Let the private sector handle this. /s
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have no problem with this.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Alabama getting something right...check off another sign of the apocalypse. ;)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do you have to send birthday/Christmas presents too?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why just drunk drivers? Why not any at-fault fatality?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: hugram: This past Sunday, my wife and I had just fallen to asleep when we heard this accident. We looked out the window, and we could see the car catching on fire. We live across a fire station and so they quickly got there and put out the fire. The two people on that car died, while the driver from the other car survived, and was promptly charged with a DWI.

Penalties for DUI and DWI need to be much harsher. Fark drunk drivers.

Ugh. That's horrible. By the way, what's it like living across a fire station? That's gotta be scary. You never know when they might run you over.


They usually avg about two to three calls daily. During peak hours, they honk like crazy until cars let them safely cross the red light. It drives my wife crazy, because the truck is super loud.  I tell her that they are on their way to save someone.
 
danvon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This isn't a terrible idea from...Alabama? Really?

Even a blind squirrel can find a nut.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KY Jerry: Can we get alimony if they kill our spouses?


The ghost of Alfred Hitchcock has a lot of movies he wants to write about this.
 
austerity101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RubyOffTheRails: I like the idea. Too bad that a lot of those who commit DUIs in Alabama aren't functional adults. Good luck collecting from the large percentage of Alabama DUIs that are indigent or near-constantly incarcerated.


Honestly, child-rearing should be paid for through the state using a centralized funding system. Poor children shouldn't suffer because their parents are poor. All children deserve food and shelter.

But "Christians" don't want to do that for some reason.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
speaking as someone with a DUI from my dumber times (no one hurt) I am 100% on board with this idea and think it's a great thing.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The 21nd Amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Would this be in addition to or would it replace civil liability for wrongful death?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

austerity101: But "Christians" don't want to do that for some reason.


In all fairness, anyone who is familiar with the history of communism doesn't want to do that either.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well that might be kind of hard if the yare locked up.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Social Security payments kick in when a parent dies. This is already paid for with tax dollars.


If you get behind the wheel when drunk and you injure someone you should be in prison for a minimum of 20 years.

If you get behind the wheel when drunk and you get into an accident where someone dies, you should be in prison for life.

There is no excuse for driving drunk.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

austerity101: RubyOffTheRails: I like the idea. Too bad that a lot of those who commit DUIs in Alabama aren't functional adults. Good luck collecting from the large percentage of Alabama DUIs that are indigent or near-constantly incarcerated.

Honestly, child-rearing should be paid for through the state using a centralized funding system. Poor children shouldn't suffer because their parents are poor. All children deserve food and shelter.

But "Christians" don't want to do that for some reason.


You already get a tax deduction for your children.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I like this idea. Makes you think about how much you drink.


No it won't.

Still not a bad idea.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

special20: Say.... ain't that "SOCIALISMS!!!"


No, that's restitution.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The drunk driver is likely going to jail and will lose their driving privileges. Once they get out of jail, they'll likely have to get a job to pay both their child support, plus their probation fees. I doubt that the public transit system is very developed outside the largest Alabama cities (and even then, is all buses). Repeat DUI offenders are often alcoholic.
But instead of a viable social safety net system that both offers a chance at rehab for the DUI offender and could help support the children, let's create a law that has nearly zero chance of actually being effective.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good! Now personally obligate all politicians who vote to restrict abortion rights to full financial support of any children mothers could not abort.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How do you make child support payments when you're in prison for life after killing someone?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: kdawg7736: I like this idea. Makes you think about how much you drink.

No it won't.

Still not a bad idea.


It's also not going to actually pay out much but it will be funny to see their already meager prison wage eat into their canteen account. Going to have a hard time paying for ramen noodles and tastycakes.
 
austerity101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

stuffy: A law helping the children coming from a Republican! How the hell did that happen?


Because it's a law that punishes. These dudes get off on punishing people. It's a Christian thing.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I see the usual suspects are already trying to make this a left vs right issue.

It's not, but I guess that's better than admitring Alabama came up with a good idea.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I mean why just for drunk driving? If your business's illegal toxic dumping causes a parent to die of cancer, why shouldn't you have to support their kids?
 
austerity101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Laugh at me all you want, but if you are against providing for children centrally, you are therefore arguing some children should just be poor and hungry.
 
