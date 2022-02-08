 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Newbie woman learning motorcycle stunts on rooftop of Valencia Mall ends up an Orange Julius   (ktla.com) divider line
31
31 Comments
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You need to have good MC skills, before any "practice" on the roof begins. I've only ridden once, and I know that.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need more of this Darwinism in the northern San Fernando Valley. It's become popular for maroons to lay down tire donuts in intersections at all hours of the day, including late night, after midnight, and even at rush hours.

The police rarely if ever show up, and when they do it takes a good 30 minutes, at least. Surprising, since it involves donuts.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the "DUMBASS" tag also fall off from the same parking structure?
 
onestr8
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got it:

Learning to ride = doing tricks... if you do it wrong.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't learn to ride several floors up. You do that on the ground. This person was extremely stupid.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next she was going to head to the river above Niagara Falls to learn how to paddle a canoe.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the people watching think it was part of the show and break out in applause?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: Did the "DUMBASS" tag also fall off from the same parking structure?


It was hanging out at Sbarros.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I dont think thats a good place to learn to ride a motorcycle but hey what do I know
 
hi13760
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: Did the "DUMBASS" tag also fall off from the same parking structure?


Women = Sad : Man = Dumbass
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got the beat!

Fast Times At Ridgemont High - intro - (1982)
Youtube VUMTshUflTg
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are going to do it.  Go all out.  If you are going to learn how to ice skate might as well do it on frozen waterfall like Niagara falls.  Teach them liberals what cancel is all about.
gravitys-rainbow.pynchonwiki.comView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hi13760: hugram: Did the "DUMBASS" tag also fall off from the same parking structure?

Women = Sad : Man = Dumbass


Sad if she was hot

/Ducks
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: We got the beat!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VUMTshUflTg]


That's also the same mall in Commando.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Internet in a nutshell....

Male = Driver dies in accident
Female = Woman driver dies in accident
 
destrip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds a lot more like an...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she learning to ride or performing stunts?  There's a fark of a gap between those two activities.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: hi13760: hugram: Did the "DUMBASS" tag also fall off from the same parking structure?

Women = Sad : Man = Dumbass

Sad if she was hot

/Ducks


I heard sshe was flat.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jtown: Was she learning to ride or performing stunts?  There's a fark of a gap between those two activities.


Both.
The part where she flew over the handlebars and became a pancake may have been unintentionally a stunt.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think the real lesson here is to learn your driving at ground level
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Currently in mourning
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The first noob lesson is how to use the clutch. For that lesson, prop the front wheel against a solid object, like a tree or (ground-level) wall.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Sheriff's Department is working with the mall to find video to confirm if she was learning how to ride rather than performing stunts.

Not particularly cunning, those stunts...
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Used bike for sale, only dropped once.
 
boozehat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Used bike for sale, only dropped once.


This isn't a WWII French rifle.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Any place is good to practice stunts, if you're stupid enough.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: We need more of this Darwinism in the northern San Fernando Valley. It's become popular for maroons to lay down tire donuts in intersections at all hours of the day, including late night, after midnight, and even at rush hours.

The police rarely if ever show up, and when they do it takes a good 30 minutes, at least. Surprising, since it involves donuts.


I work in Woodland Hills/Canoga Park and sometimes these guys take over intersections down south, although the cops are a little more responsive than up north, guess they rather not venture too far from the 101.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Darwin says that was too easy, how about a challenge next time?
 
moike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

what the cat dragged in: The first noob lesson is how to use the clutch. For that lesson, prop the front wheel against a solid object, like a tree or (ground-level) wall.


Why? Is there a particular reason you hate steering head bearings and fork seals?
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Maybe practice first.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She died doing what she loved. Screaming until she went splat.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

