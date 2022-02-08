 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Experts who have absolutely no financial ties to the cosmetic surgery industry and how dare you even think about suggesting otherwise assert that Botox has the potential to provide significant boosts to your overall mental health   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
18
    More: Unlikely, Psychology, Anxiety, Emotion, Fear, Mental disorder, Feeling, mental health, Georgetown University  
•       •       •

220 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2022 at 3:35 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Side effects might include making movie stars look like monsters.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The study included those who used the drug for cosmetic purposes to smooth out wrinkles and those who got Botox to treat migraines.

Intercranial injections smooth out wrinkles in gray matter?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now that one on the left is one beautiful, young-looking brain.  Wrinkle, and worry-free!
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"When you can't furrow your brow or show the emotions of concern or fear or panic, there is likely a calming effect on the nerve pathways that feed back to your brain that then allow you to actually not feel that emotion quite as much," he said.

Behold, the calmest person on Earth:

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Botox did wonders for this fine lass,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"When you can't furrow your brow or show the emotions of concern or fear or panic, there is likely a calming effect on the nerve pathways that feed back to your brain that then allow you to actually not feel that emotion quite as much," he said.

That's one hell of an assertion. How would you even test this?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you like what you see in the mirror, you're going to feel better about yourself.  Even if nobody else wants to see it.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Could be more simple than their theory.  Could just be that if you think you look better when you look in the mirror then you feel better about yourself.
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mugato: Side effects might include making movie stars look like monsters.


Half the old women in my bridge club are Botox queens. It's like playing cards at Madame Tussaud's. It's definitely not good for my mental health.

/then there are the lift&tuck creatures
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is why I always look for the bulging canned food at any grocery store or discount retailer. Big Pharma is just trying to rip you off, you can even get them for a discount or free if you ask nicely at the store.
 
your cats butt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My wife was using botox to help fight off migraines. Not having debilitating headaches constantly was definitely good for her mental well being.
 
anfrind
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: "When you can't furrow your brow or show the emotions of concern or fear or panic, there is likely a calming effect on the nerve pathways that feed back to your brain that then allow you to actually not feel that emotion quite as much," he said.

That's one hell of an assertion. How would you even test this?


I suppose you could set up an experiment in which you administer a temporary numbing agent to half the participants' foreheads and a placebo to the other half, and then try to make them panic.

However, it's unlikely that any ethics committee would ever approve such a study.
 
f150 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Of course it'll work.  Just look how much better people are doing because of the completely nonfunded opioid and tobacco experts..
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hissatsu: "When you can't furrow your brow or show the emotions of concern or fear or panic, there is likely a calming effect on the nerve pathways that feed back to your brain that then allow you to actually not feel that emotion quite as much," he said.

Behold, the calmest person on Earth:

[media-amazon.com image 473x1077]


Loved her in Star Trek:The Motion Picture
 
jackandwater
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hey!  It took a lot of Jack Daniels and weed to get these lines and a few wrinkles!  And buh gawd i'm i am going to wear them with pride!

\\actually i don't have that many lines and wrinkles for a 68 yr. old broad.  My 82 yr old aunt tells me i'd look 10 yrs. younger if i'd color my grey/silver hair.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hissatsu: "When you can't furrow your brow or show the emotions of concern or fear or panic, there is likely a calming effect on the nerve pathways that feed back to your brain that then allow you to actually not feel that emotion quite as much," he said.

Behold, the calmest person on Earth:

[media-amazon.com image 473x1077]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Ayup.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: hissatsu: "When you can't furrow your brow or show the emotions of concern or fear or panic, there is likely a calming effect on the nerve pathways that feed back to your brain that then allow you to actually not feel that emotion quite as much," he said.

Behold, the calmest person on Earth:

[media-amazon.com image 473x1077]

Loved her in Star Trek:The Motion Picture


Dammit.
 
alienated
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

your cats butt: My wife was using botox to help fight off migraines. Not having debilitating headaches constantly was definitely good for her mental well being.


I was going to post that I have heard of this and it does sound promising. Just like boner pills have been shown to produce other benefits , it's good , imho , to keep researching existing " safe " drugs for other maladies.
 
xtalman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

your cats butt: My wife was using botox to help fight off migraines. Not having debilitating headaches constantly was definitely good for her mental well being.


Came to say the same thing.  It was a game changer, shots every few months vs a bag of drugs that might help the pain for a little bit if you took the right combination.  Wife had a small migraine a couple months ago and pulled out the bag, all the meds had 2019 expiration dates.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.