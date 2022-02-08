 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Would-be art thief returns stolen art because he "felt bad"   (mlive.com) divider line
23
    More: Strange, Crime, Manchester man, Art, Property, Police, London, Manchester United F.C., Criminal law  
•       •       •

585 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2022 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Focks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeff Daniels has a conscience.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if he stole it then he's not a 'would be art thief'. He's just an art thief who returned something he stole.

/DNRTFA
 
alicechaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bless his heart...
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In general, that should be the right feeling for the occasion...
 
Maladjusted Malcontent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would that be before or after he got caught?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd buy an NFT of a thief returning stolen artwork.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: Well, if he stole it then he's not a 'would be art thief'. He's just an art thief who returned something he stole.

/DNRTFA


While you busy were splitting hairs about semantics, I took subby's car for a joyride
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I mean, it's odd. But everyone behaved sanely for once (after the initial theft).

The owner tracked the guy down and called him. The thief apologized and brought the piece to the police station. It was returned to the owner, who accepted the thief's apology and didn't press charges.

In a time of no-knock warrants, castle doctrine, and vigilante justice, it's kind of nice to see people treating a minor property crime with some basic common sense.
 
special20
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"It made me feel bad."
media.vanityfair.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Isn't it odd how criminals suddenly feel remorseful when the police contact them?
 
Daeva
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So do I email the NFT I copied back in an email?

Is that how this works?

Or should I put it up as my avatar and let him copy it back?

Do I delete my copy after?

In am so confused at how art works anymore.
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: wax_on: Well, if he stole it then he's not a 'would be art thief'. He's just an art thief who returned something he stole.

/DNRTFA

While you busy were splitting hairs about semantics, I took subby's car for a joyride


And did it give you any joy?
 
ElPrimitivo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
To be fair, most of us would be pretty likely to feel bad...

about getting caught.
 
Focks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: I mean, it's odd. But everyone behaved sanely for once (after the initial theft).

The owner tracked the guy down and called him. The thief apologized and brought the piece to the police station. It was returned to the owner, who accepted the thief's apology and didn't press charges.

In a time of no-knock warrants, castle doctrine, and vigilante justice, it's kind of nice to see people treating a minor property crime with some basic common sense.

yes it is
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Focks: PoweredByIrony: I mean, it's odd. But everyone behaved sanely for once (after the initial theft).

The owner tracked the guy down and called him. The thief apologized and brought the piece to the police station. It was returned to the owner, who accepted the thief's apology and didn't press charges.

In a time of no-knock warrants, castle doctrine, and vigilante justice, it's kind of nice to see people treating a minor property crime with some basic common sense.
yes it is


Sure, ok, it is, but the owner didn't track him down and contact him. The police called him and, one would think, explained that the alternatives here are jail and/or fines and he can't keep the damn thing, so let's wrap this up, buddy.

FTFA:

"Checking credit card sales receipts from that night, police were able to identify the suspect seen leaving with the art as a 41-year-old Manchester man and contacted him about the theft, police said."
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No picture of the artwork? Article is a failure!
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mock26: No picture of the artwork? Article is a failure!


Also this.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


WHAT FELT BAD ART MIGHT LOOK LIKE.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Once again, we see someone using this absolutely airtight legal defense...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ten foiled hats
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Side two, first track.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Now if the Gardener Museum thieves would do this, that would be awesome.

/Not holding my breath.
//Don't think they'll ever solve that one
///three slashes for 3+ decades ago
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wax_on: Well, if he stole it then he's not a 'would be art thief'. He's just an art thief who returned something he stole.

/DNRTFA


Well, then he would be an art thief.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Maladjusted Malcontent: Would that be before or after he got caught?


Can you define, "or"?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.