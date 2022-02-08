 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   But without confession, there can be no forgiveness. So we've been told anyhow. Can't remember who came up with that   (npr.org) divider line
30
    More: Followup, Pope Benedict XVI, Pope, Pope John Paul II, independent report, Vatican City, handling of clergy sex abuse cases, Retired Pope Benedict, German law firm  
•       •       •

1038 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2022 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody is trying to his things in order.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, he was elected to be Pope Fall Guy the First.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CCD violation. Knuckles on the desk.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why Dante had all popes go to hell.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: I mean, he was elected to be Pope Fall Guy the First.


I very strongly doubt he was the first in the nearly 2000 year history of the papacy.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: I mean, he was elected to be Pope Fall Guy the First.


They were better off throwing the last guy under the bus if that was the intent. They can't throw the dead guy under it because everyone loved him and they made him a Saint before stuff really got rolling.

Francis is supposed to be the smart dude who gets shiat together.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the guy who almost rented out Castel Gandolfo to Steve Bannon?
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang, Joey Ratz is looking more like Emperor Palpatine all the time, isn't he?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, wait, they are throwing the last guy under the bus. Nevermind.

Shame on me for not actually reading TFA.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dream of kicking this Nazi so hard in the eier, they come out his nose
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is God's spokesperson here on Earth, recognized by many intelligent people.

//I'm told they have an observatory and library
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait,

Can you become a saint if the church is the one who sets you on fire to send a message to all the other priests?

/I understand this is a pipe dream, but those are the only dreams I have these days
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: And this is why Dante had all popes go to hell.


Except Peter
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Forgive me father, for I haven't sinned"
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: And this is why Dante had all popes go to hell.


And also Brutus and Cassius, for some dumb reason.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sinead wad right the entire time
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: And this is why Dante had all popes go to hell.


If Dante and Machiavelli got in a slam poetry battle who would win?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"As an archbishop, Cardinal Ratzinger was not involved in any cover-up of acts of abuse,"

Lotta space in between those words, my friend.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Have biden nuke vatican city.  Eliminate the pedo scourge once and for all. Then do whatever rituals to auto damn all the souls of everybody in vatican city to hell.

Problem solved.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LineNoise: AnotherBluesStringer: I mean, he was elected to be Pope Fall Guy the First.

They were better off throwing the last guy under the bus if that was the intent. They can't throw the dead guy under it because everyone loved him and they made him a Saint before stuff really got rolling.

Francis is supposed to be the smart dude who gets shiat together.


Meh, even if the fall guy was dead they can still try him.  Not gonna happen, living or dead, though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Khellendros
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: I mean, he was elected to be Pope Fall Guy the First.


They didn't fix the problem, so it does no good to put the blame on the last guy.  They still won't admit it to the scale and size of what happened in the past, they still have priests with long, horrible histories of abuse in service in the present, and there's still ongoing abuse.
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sure, we sexually oppress adults then give them free access to little kids who think we represent god and therefore can do no wrong.
Was that bad? Should we not have done that?
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He confesses just not in front of lawyers.
 
muphasta
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Until the end of December, My mom had a beauty shop in a small rural town much like in the movie, Steel Magnolias.
It is a Catholic town and in the past 18 months their priest was shipped off after having been found abusing children. He was moved from his previous church for doing the same thing.
These people keep hoping that if they move the abusers around enough, they'll get it out of their system.
They need to start lining them up in front of a firing squad.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stuffy: He confesses just not in front of lawyers.


They can dig him up and try him against.  Creepy but not the first time for a pope.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Is this the guy who almost rented out Castel Gandolfo to Steve Bannon?


Maybe. But he is definitely the guy who enforced the orders from the Church headed by Pope John-Paul II to keep moving pedophile priests around and absolutely not report them to the civil authorities. And there are new allegations that he did it in the diocese that he was Bishop of before he became a Cardinal and did it for all of Catholicism.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
1984 actually.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is this about that time he shat in the woods?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's a lot of I / me / my in his statement.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

poorjon: Is this about that time he shat in the woods?


In his hat.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.