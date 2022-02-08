 Skip to content
(CNN)   Putin's rampant use of crude language reveals he may have a promising future as a podcaster on Spotify   (cnn.com) divider line
35
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just proves he lacks class
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't you understand the Corleonoviches have got me by the short hairs?"
 
Social Justice Warlock [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly how would we ever know if Putin has dementia?!?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a common misconception, promoted by friends and foes alike, that Putin is some kind of geopolitical 3-D chess master. He's Trump with slightly better impulse control.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all part of the same too-cool-for-skool schtik that sees him slouching all the time...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I borscht yo mama last night."
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing a FOX news commentary guest.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's an arrogant jerk who likes to throw his weight around, I'm pretty sure everyone already knew that
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yob tvoyu mat, subby
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: It's a common misconception, promoted by friends and foes alike, that Putin is some kind of geopolitical 3-D chess master. He's Trump with slightly better impulse control.


We ALL are Trump with better impulse control....
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just so gosh-darned folksy.
 
WarmApplePie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RasIanI: It's all part of the same too-cool-for-skool schtik that sees him slouching all the time...

[Fark user image 425x478]

[Fark user image 425x566]


All of those images are prime example of his super-alpha bear riding stance...
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a brief moment I imagined Putin screaming сука блять after getting killed in DOTA or CS:GO and now I'm disappointed it wasn't that
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Social Justice Warlock: Honestly how would we ever know if Putin has dementia?!?


I'm sure there are several people close to him that would knife him in the back the moment he became weak.

The Inner Circle let Stalin lie in his piss for several hours, as they each tried to solidify their place in the new order. I doubt it would be any different for Pooty.

He has built himself quite the gilded cage.

Question: do you think the oligarchs will allow him to invade Ukraine? More on the line here than when he moved on Crimea.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He tells it like it is!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Darling Fascist Bullyboy,

Fark off.

-Everyone
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: Social Justice Warlock: Honestly how would we ever know if Putin has dementia?!?

I'm sure there are several people close to him that would knife him in the back the moment he became weak.

The Inner Circle let Stalin lie in his piss for several hours, as they each tried to solidify their place in the new order. I doubt it would be any different for Pooty.

He has built himself quite the gilded cage.

Question: do you think the oligarchs will allow him to invade Ukraine? More on the line here than when he moved on Crimea.


There was more to it than that.  Most people with access to Stalin refused to enter the room where he lay dying, because they were afraid that if they were the last people to be near him before he died, they would be blamed for his death and sent to the gulag.
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's prolly just a fan of trailer park boys...

// FRIG OFF-SKI !!!!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Foul mouth makes him look a foot or two taller, almost adult height.
 
berylman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
An interesting anecdote is that when he was recruited into the KBG he was psychologically evaluated as taking unnecessary risks with abandon to caution. Like a chess player making bad moves on purpose
 
sid244
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is it me or does Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky look like Finch from American Pie?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Отъебись там, и когда доберешься, отъебись еще дальше, а когда доберешься, отъебись еще дальше
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Imagine complaining about a country might not honor an agreement after you violated an agreement you had before with them.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RasIanI: It's all part of the same too-cool-for-skool schtik that sees him slouching all the time...

[Fark user image image 425x478]

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Or that stupid ass walk
 
Fissile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: He tells it like it is!


Well, Trump really is a kurva.
 
Gyrony
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You can take the thug out of the KGB, but you can't take the KGB out of the thug.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: Super Chronic: It's a common misconception, promoted by friends and foes alike, that Putin is some kind of geopolitical 3-D chess master. He's Trump with slightly better impulse control.

We ALL are Trump with better impulse control....


I can read.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrony: You can take the thug out of the KGB, but you can't take the KGB out of the thug.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Mad-n-FL: Super Chronic: It's a common misconception, promoted by friends and foes alike, that Putin is some kind of geopolitical 3-D chess master. He's Trump with slightly better impulse control.

We ALL are Trump with better impulse control....

I can read.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Well yeah, turn around so he can read it. Owned that stupid lib.

(Sarcasm obviously)
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


"Now that I'm high as shiat, I'm gonna say the word!"
 
special20
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Putin: Who's been calling me "Blyád Khuy-tin"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mat_(Russian_profanity)
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 739x415]

"Now that I'm high as shiat, I'm gonna say the word!"


You know, the amount of drugs and lifting he does he isn't long for this world. He is already 54. Odds are he will have a massive heart attack within 5-10 years.

Of course the world is unfair and Covid didn't take him either since he probably got premium medical care.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

anfrind: indy_kid: Social Justice Warlock: Honestly how would we ever know if Putin has dementia?!?

I'm sure there are several people close to him that would knife him in the back the moment he became weak.

The Inner Circle let Stalin lie in his piss for several hours, as they each tried to solidify their place in the new order. I doubt it would be any different for Pooty.

He has built himself quite the gilded cage.

Question: do you think the oligarchs will allow him to invade Ukraine? More on the line here than when he moved on Crimea.

There was more to it than that.  Most people with access to Stalin refused to enter the room where he lay dying, because they were afraid that if they were the last people to be near him before he died, they would be blamed for his death and sent to the gulag.


Stalin had given orders to not be disturbed. They were all afraid they'd be executed for disobeying that order. So he spent hours wracked with complete agony while soiling himself. Which is hilarious.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: anfrind: indy_kid: Social Justice Warlock: Honestly how would we ever know if Putin has dementia?!?

I'm sure there are several people close to him that would knife him in the back the moment he became weak.

The Inner Circle let Stalin lie in his piss for several hours, as they each tried to solidify their place in the new order. I doubt it would be any different for Pooty.

He has built himself quite the gilded cage.

Question: do you think the oligarchs will allow him to invade Ukraine? More on the line here than when he moved on Crimea.

There was more to it than that.  Most people with access to Stalin refused to enter the room where he lay dying, because they were afraid that if they were the last people to be near him before he died, they would be blamed for his death and sent to the gulag.

Stalin had given orders to not be disturbed. They were all afraid they'd be executed for disobeying that order. So he spent hours wracked with complete agony while soiling himself. Which is hilarious.


Didn't he also fark himself by driving away medical care that might have helped him by attacking intellectuals?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: Super Chronic: It's a common misconception, promoted by friends and foes alike, that Putin is some kind of geopolitical 3-D chess master. He's Trump with slightly better impulse control.

We ALL are Trump with better impulse control....


Not I. Putin, like Trump, is anti-intellectual, nasty, brutish, xenophobic, chaotic, and lacking a coherent worldview or ideology beyond his interest in self-promotion and self-preservation.
 
