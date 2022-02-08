 Skip to content
(NPR)   Sure, you can divorce your deadbeat spouse. But his student loan debt will still find you   (npr.org) divider line
    Debt, Marriage, Sen. Mark Warner, abusive ex-husband's student loans, Loan, Joint consolidation loans, initial loan, Rep. David E. Price  
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeeaaaaah, I love my wife and all, but consolidation was a hard no. Mortgage? Fine. Student loan? Oh hell no.

I already paid my $100k, I really don't need to do that again, ever.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still believe that the thing with the biggest social and economic impact to the people of this country would be to wipe it all out and start over. It would lift so many people up, so many people who never did that degree, yet are still paying for it. And those that did, who just don't make enough to get ahead with this on their backs.

No one can convince me otherwise. It has to get wiped out.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
More than 14,000 borrowers participated in the short-lived program, which Congress shuttered in 2006.

Good. I know legally she is on the hook but this is just not right. I'm an early 50s widower dating again and I have been shocked how many dudes have really screwed over their ex's (and their children).
 
patrick767
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Stebly's advocacy has inspired legislation to remedy this problem. Introduced by Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Rep. David E. Price, D-N.C., the bill would allow, in cases of divorce or domestic violence, for joint loans to be split proportionately based on the original loan amounts.

Legislation introduced by demoncraps?! Fark that!  *Republicans vote in lockstep against it*
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
More than 14,000 borrowers participated in the short-lived program, which Congress shuttered in 2006. It seemed like a simple concept: Joint consolidation loans allowed for couples to have one single monthly payment with a lower interest rate. The problem came when trying to separate loans in the case of divorce or domestic violence. The program has no way to disentangle the debts.

Oh come on, there's no way to math this? No way at all?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Yeeaaaaah, I love my wife and all, but consolidation was a hard no. Mortgage? Fine. Student loan? Oh hell no.

I already paid my $100k, I really don't need to do that again, ever.


Same.

The consolidation people even said not to consolidate the two together in case one of us died.

It came out of my bank account for years anyway though because she wasn't working, instead opting to raise our kids.

I do remember asking her to switch it to her account back when we were married and she went back to school and then a new job after 14 years, but for the life of me I cannot remember if she ever did it.
I guess I'll find out when student loan payments start again!
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Since they consolidated, it's not "his" loan. It's "their" loan.

Watch what you sign people. Even with the love of your life who will never, ever leave you.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
From the article: "My monthly payment is $1,942.50."

Yeah, since you can't declare bankruptcy or get out from under that mountain in any kind of way, I would move to another country. For good. Or call that Saul Goodman dude and get a new identity because SCREW THAT!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They can ask. They can tell you that you owe the debt. But if the spouse's debt preceded the marriage they can waste their money on a lawsuit that they or you initiate.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, there's discussion about canceling student loan debt, and that's all well and good. But please tell me things are not still running the same way now. Are colleges still charging ridiculous amounts because students are able to take out way more than they should be able to? If true, then I have no farking hope for things to improve. Why are we even talking about canceling current debt if there are students in college right now who will be in exactly the same boat?

/speaking as someone with 100k of student loan debt
//would love for it to be canceled, or at least set interest rate at 0%
///but first cure the farking problem
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Around that time, they decided to consolidate their loans under a new Department of Education program for married couples."

I guarantee you that somewhere in al those documents they signed it says something to the effect that divorce does not free either party from the loan obligation.

Hard to have sympathy when you failed to read what you were signing.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
GF in the college years would get a student load every semester(?).  During the summer she went to he mothers house for a few weeks.  I guess that's the address she used for her loans cause she got a stack of letters and dropped them in the trash.

I got chased across Illinois with my Columbia School of Broadcasting student loan.  Seems like whatever I borrowed, I paid back two or three time more.

Bank of Hawaii sent me two bundles of coupons.  Pay each one every month.  Got down to the last one and they sent another coupon book.  Paid those off and never heard back.  When I went to college, it turned out I owed another $700.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I've been paying debt that isn't mine, and that's not OK. There's nothing that makes sense about that."

I mean...it is your debt.  You know, that whole consolidation thingie?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Moose out front: So, there's discussion about canceling student loan debt, and that's all well and good. But please tell me things are not still running the same way now. Are colleges still charging ridiculous amounts because students are able to take out way more than they should be able to? If true, then I have no farking hope for things to improve. Why are we even talking about canceling current debt if there are students in college right now who will be in exactly the same boat?

/speaking as someone with 100k of student loan debt
//would love for it to be canceled, or at least set interest rate at 0%
///but first cure the farking problem


We can and should do both at the same time.
 
Headso
‘’ less than a minute ago  
More than 14,000 borrowers participated in the short-lived program, which Congress shuttered in 2006. It seemed like a simple concept: Joint consolidation loans allowed for couples to have one single monthly payment with a lower interest rate.

I can't believe they got 14k suckers to sign up for that, holy shiat that is stupid.
 
