 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Conspiracy theorist claims NASA photo from the Apollo 9 mission captures mysterious black triangle 'craft' looming over Earth in the 1960s. Totally believable   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Strange, International Space Station, Extra-vehicular activity, old NASA photo, English-language films, conspiracy theorist, Astronaut, mysterious triangle UFO, crew members  
•       •       •

484 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2022 at 2:35 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear he has a podcast, too.

thedailybanter.comView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At this point I'd welcome an alien invasion
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
F-117 tests were earlier than I expected!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
These guys were in the 60's.
Near the spooky outskirts of Nellis AFB

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Remember when we used to give cranks like this mental health assistance rather than national airtime in a major newspaper?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: At this point I'd welcome an alien invasion


As long as the aliens only eat ~1% of us every year, a sizeable portion of the population would be like "look, it's not that big of a deal.  I don't even know anyone who's been eaten.  We should focus on keeping businesses open.  Your kids are more likely to get hit by a car walking to school than they are to get dismembered and shared for food among a group of the aliens"
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So probably just a piece of debris from the low earth orbit test of the LEM.
 
Cheron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Alien life just isn't that into you and is trying to hide
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, we've had 'Flying Wing' aircraft since WWII, I don't see what's so special about this...
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My mood today with these people.

Moon landings - Buzz Aldrin punches denier
Youtube 7Y-Pc0cz-9o
 
whidbey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
See my thumb?

Gee you're dumb.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah, we've had 'Flying Wing' aircraft since WWII, I don't see what's so special about this...


in orbit?
 
blasterz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey hey what do you say?
Had me a woman she flew away
I don't worry, things are fine
Way up there in Apollo 9
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's a simple explanation for "triangular UFOs". They are time-travellling from the Eighties.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brantgoose: There's a simple explanation for "triangular UFOs". They are time-travellling from the Eighties.


Thank You Ronald Reagan
Youtube uTqmwA87IG4
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe two pyramids, back to back?
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is this that Ethan Siegel guy everyone on fark is always talking about?
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


Meh.. its a piece of shielding or stage release mechanism or something & its drifting just a few feet in front of the camera & the focal length makes it look like its way far away.
 
Braggi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
For all the sighting it seems like the alien want nothing to do with us.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Here's the ship in question.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.