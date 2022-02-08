 Skip to content
(Slate)   The same people who think the United States is on the brink of a Civil War apparently now think Canada is on the brink of one, too. So, yeah. Morons   (slate.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The US is nearing a civil war, if we define a civil war as something akin to The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The problem is that most morons (apparently including Subby) think a civil war is ONLY between two armies meeting on a battlefield in a formal conflict and that's simply not the case. It was the case with the American Civil War (I) but that just shows that Subby and the idiots who write for Slate are uneducated and ignorant about the history of civil wars globally and historically.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The US is nearing a civil war


We aren't. The closest we have been was when Yallqueda attacked the capital last year. Here is the issue. Far fewer people are incredibly animated by "politics" than social media leads us to believe. Heck, the great propogandist Cucker Tarlson is watched by less than 1% of Americans. Real Americans are too busy to get involved in this imagined fight.
 
Greylight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

b2theory: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The US is nearing a civil war

We aren't. The closest we have been was when Yallqueda attacked the capital last year. Here is the issue. Far fewer people are incredibly animated by "politics" than social media leads us to believe. Heck, the great propogandist Cucker Tarlson is watched by less than 1% of Americans. Real Americans are too busy to get involved in this imagined fight.


There are people that really want to see a Civil War in this country just for the hell of it. Just for their sick entertainment value.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

b2theory: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The US is nearing a civil war

We aren't. The closest we have been was when Yallqueda attacked the capital last year. Here is the issue. Far fewer people are incredibly animated by "politics" than social media leads us to believe. Heck, the great propogandist Cucker Tarlson is watched by less than 1% of Americans. Real Americans are too busy to get involved in this imagined fight.


I think the problem arises, however, with the fact that the overwhelming majority of revolutions are done by a small minority of a populace. Even the American Revolution fits that bill.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I blame South Park.
 
Alebak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The US is nearing a civil war, if we define a civil war as something akin to The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The problem is that most morons (apparently including Subby) think a civil war is ONLY between two armies meeting on a battlefield in a formal conflict and that's simply not the case. It was the case with the American Civil War (I) but that just shows that Subby and the idiots who write for Slate are uneducated and ignorant about the history of civil wars globally and historically.


"Excuse me, that guy wasn't wearing a grey uniform AND didn't do a rebel yell before shooting up that covid testing station, get your facts straight"
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was once close to the Brink. But then I started to Think, maybe I was just in an ice rink. I started to blink, cause I really needed a drink. I hadn't had enough zinc. My lips turned pink, and started to shrink, if only I had a link to the clink, I could get a mink that wouldn't stink. But I digress...
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This week, the "Freedom Convoy" begins its eleventh day in the Canadian capital, honking loud truck horns all night, harassing locals, and urinating on a national war memorial while setting up bouncy castles and hot tubs.

I'm sure the Canadian right-wing is just as outraged about urinating on the national war memorial as they would be if a liberal did it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dearest Martha,

Our poutine supplies are running low, yet my sprits remain high...
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fireproof: b2theory: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The US is nearing a civil war

We aren't. The closest we have been was when Yallqueda attacked the capital last year. Here is the issue. Far fewer people are incredibly animated by "politics" than social media leads us to believe. Heck, the great propogandist Cucker Tarlson is watched by less than 1% of Americans. Real Americans are too busy to get involved in this imagined fight.

I think the problem arises, however, with the fact that the overwhelming majority of revolutions are done by a small minority of a populace. Even the American Revolution fits that bill.


Correct. The Revolution was in actuality a civil war.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: b2theory: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The US is nearing a civil war

We aren't. The closest we have been was when Yallqueda attacked the capital last year. Here is the issue. Far fewer people are incredibly animated by "politics" than social media leads us to believe. Heck, the great propogandist Cucker Tarlson is watched by less than 1% of Americans. Real Americans are too busy to get involved in this imagined fight.

There are people that really want to see a Civil War in this country just for the hell of it. Just for their sick entertainment value.


I'm mot one of them but I'm also not an ostrich.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The problem is that a lot of the people who think we're about to be in a civil war are the ones trying to bring one about.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: b2theory: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The US is nearing a civil war

We aren't. The closest we have been was when Yallqueda attacked the capital last year. Here is the issue. Far fewer people are incredibly animated by "politics" than social media leads us to believe. Heck, the great propogandist Cucker Tarlson is watched by less than 1% of Americans. Real Americans are too busy to get involved in this imagined fight.

There are people that really want to see a Civil War in this country just for the hell of it. Just for their sick entertainment value.


I would kind of like to see a bunch of whiny truckers politely get beaten up and their trucks set on fire by Canadians who have just had enough of their shiat, though. It would truly be popcorn-worthy.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The hard-hitting journalists who bring you brilliant insights such as "Why poor people deserve everything that happens to them" and "10 things women should learn to keep Elon Musk happy", we now bring you "Everything is fine! Get back to work."
 
abmoraz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pearls before swine
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What about a binational civil war?  To me, it looks like there is a lot of common culture between rural, especially western rural Americans and Canadians.  Perhaps they'll decide they've got more in common with each other than with the city dwellers of either country.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Conservative Dictionary

accountability (n): a despotic state of enforced sorrow which has existed in various forms in Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union, the Public Broadcasting System, and kindergarten

civil war (n): to be held accountable for one's actions

freedom (n): to be able to act with complete impunity in all circumstances of life without regard for others and if desired at the complete expense of others
 
abmoraz
‘’ now  

Mad_Radhu: WTFDYW: b2theory: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The US is nearing a civil war

We aren't. The closest we have been was when Yallqueda attacked the capital last year. Here is the issue. Far fewer people are incredibly animated by "politics" than social media leads us to believe. Heck, the great propogandist Cucker Tarlson is watched by less than 1% of Americans. Real Americans are too busy to get involved in this imagined fight.

There are people that really want to see a Civil War in this country just for the hell of it. Just for their sick entertainment value.

I would kind of like to see a bunch of whiny truckers politely get beaten up and their trucks set on fire by Canadians who have just had enough of their shiat, though. It would truly be popcorn-worthy.


Canadians are too polite for that.

... however...

If we were to sneak up there at night and put hockey boards and glass around the caravan, they'd get beat to hell and back and the rest of the country would cheer them on.
 
