Today's 4-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Split Enz and a discussion of Alcoholics Anonymous. Wait, what? Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #310. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET
64
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

no, i'm not presenting the show today from rehab. or an aa meeting. all will be revealed soon enough.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awrite guv'nor?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.

Gotta leave an hour into the show today. Wondering what I'm going to miss.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy farquers! Will be listening between phone calls. Urg.

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Gotta leave an hour into the show today. Wondering what I'm going to miss.


Another dentist appt?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Howdy farquers! Will be listening between phone calls. Urg.

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Gotta leave an hour into the show today. Wondering what I'm going to miss.

Another dentist appt?


Refreshingly, no!

In other good news, I got mail Saturday. A million thanks to you.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great White North checking in..
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
buenas tardes, chicos!

Petit Cheval - Once In A Lifetime
Youtube kqiX6B_XH24
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and yes, the bag of crisps does have a weird Frank N Furter analog on it....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Gotta leave an hour into the show today. Wondering what I'm going to miss.


if you're here for the first hour, you'll catch the most important part.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE 2:

i'm covering me mate's show tonight, same bat station, 8PM PT / 11PM ET. contemplating a thread. modified format. still alternative, but sticking closer to his format, which is more 90's focused.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evening, dear Farkers!

I'm hoping for nice surprises. The show at 5 am isn't one of them :(
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Present.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE 2:

i'm covering me mate's show tonight, same bat station, 8PM PT / 11PM ET. contemplating a thread. modified format. still alternative, but sticking closer to his format, which is more 90's focused.


w00t! portishead, placebo, skinny puppy?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I found a massive chip today
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Hope everyone's day is a good as mine turned out :o)
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I made a penguin joke right here:
https://www.fark.com/comments/12110014/Caption-this-routine-troop-inspection#new
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Look what arrived just after the last show:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fantastic job on the shirts NeoMoxie!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pista: I found a massive chip today
[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]

Hope everyone's day is a good as mine turned out :o)


did ya find the shoulder it came off?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: I made a penguin joke right here:
https://www.fark.com/comments/12110014/Caption-this-routine-troop-inspection#new


Dammit! I would have voted for that!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: I made a penguin joke right here:
https://www.fark.com/comments/12110014/Caption-this-routine-troop-inspection#new


Nice
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Look what arrived just after the last show:

[Fark user image 850x802]
Fantastic job on the shirts NeoMoxie!


AWESOME!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Uranus: Pista: I found a massive chip today
[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]

Hope everyone's day is a good as mine turned out :o)

did ya find the shoulder it came off?


Not sure I want to find that shoulder.
That's going to be huge
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver:

One Day at a Time (more for me)

med.stanford.eduView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pista: Uranus: Pista: I found a massive chip today
[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]

Hope everyone's day is a good as mine turned out :o)

did ya find the shoulder it came off?

Not sure I want to find that shoulder.
That's going to be huge


OR, it's going to be a very short guy with a bad attitude about it.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Split Enz you say?....Awesome!

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pista: I found a massive chip today
[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]

Hope everyone's day is a good as mine turned out :o)



Thank you again. I'm even more hungry now.
Someone give me some homemade chips, pleeeease.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Standing by wearing a certain shirt that arrived last Friday.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Pista: I found a massive chip today
[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]

Hope everyone's day is a good as mine turned out :o)


Thank you again. I'm even more hungry now.
Someone give me some homemade chips, pleeeease.


my place, 20 minutes....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Uranus: Pista: I found a massive chip today
[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]

Hope everyone's day is a good as mine turned out :o)

did ya find the shoulder it came off?

Not sure I want to find that shoulder.
That's going to be huge

OR, it's going to be a very short guy with a bad attitude about it.


I have a suspect
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's time for a GOOD show.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Gotta leave an hour into the show today. Wondering what I'm going to miss.

if you're here for the first hour, you'll catch the most important part.


All Siouxsie for 60 mins?!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
HELLS YA!

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
PLAID!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I am so disoriented!
... yet happy!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have a memory of Poorman playing house of fun by accident and then, not knowing the song whatsoever, getting on the air afterward and making fun of it.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Washingtonian_movement
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cue
I Don't Like Sundays
And
Sunday Bloody Sunday
And
Six Months in a Leaky Boat
And
Ronnie's Song

... listening to this rap, IMHO play Ellen Folley
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oo.  101ers?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hell yes!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Clash, and neither of the songs I didn't want to hear anyways!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Given the prevailing attitude at KUCI towards discovered/overplayed music, I gotta ask: what do you guys sing at birthday parties?
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you look at the space between the grooves and the label on the LPs of "London Calling", you can see hand-written, "In Space, no one can hear you ... Clash!"
Well, we ain't in Space today!!!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Clash day?!  *gets on creepers to mosh*
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Given the prevailing attitude at KUCI towards discovered/overplayed music, I gotta ask: what do you guys sing at birthday parties?


tainted love

/ducks
 
