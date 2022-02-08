 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Texas suing fitness influencer for giving "bad health advice" to people with eating disorders, should have recommended horse paste and malaria meds and she'd have been fine   (yahoo.com) divider line
33
    More: Awkward, Pleading, fitness influencer Brittany Dawn, Nutrition, Texas' Attorney General, social media posts, Cause of action, Injunction, Christian influencer  
•       •       •

33 Comments     (+0 »)
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Fitness influencer"

That's the joke
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Um, is that her picture in the article?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Take a shot of bleach, wash it down with Lysol, and go to the tanning bed
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In Texas her defense can be "I did my own research" and that should be good enough.
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I read the headline as 'horse pasta'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, indicted Texass AG still had yet to stand trial while also under investigation for several other crimes.
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I guess there is such a thing as a bad penis rating.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ken Paxton is the worst piece of shiat in a state full of it.   He is also the number one pick for AG if a Republican becomes the next president.   My guess is that this Christian fitness influencer is too small to buy him off and is encroaching on the business of some of Paxton's wealthy supporters.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Translation: she was grifting and refused to give GOP elites their share
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bad COVID advice = patriotism
Bad health advice = illegal

Can someone explain the difference?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: Bad COVID advice = patriotism
Bad health advice = illegal

Can someone explain the difference?


User name does not check out.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She looks like a bunny boiler.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/still sort of want...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They gave her money because they wanted her attention.  Now they're mad that she wouldn't be their senpai, so they're focusing on the details.  That's fine, but I bet they didn't give a damn about the programming in the first place.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: She looks like a bunny boiler.
[Fark user image image 496x496]
[Fark user image image 496x660]
/still sort of want...


Never trust anyone with teeth that white outside of california.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's not like it's valid like radiation and mustard gas.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: Bad COVID advice = patriotism
Bad health advice = illegal

Can someone explain the difference?


I think in this case it's because she was selling the 'information' in the form of treatment plans or whatever and because she specifically advertised herself as an eating disorder expert.  If she just had an instagram account, even if it was insanely popular, where she blasted out bad eating disorder 'advice', then I doubt she'd be getting sued.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: "Fitness influencer"

That's the joke


No, this is the joke:  "The Christian influencer -who has nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram, describes herself as a "Jesus seeker" and "Kingdom chaser" in her Instagram biography"
 
cwheelie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sunshine on your anus still good?
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"The lawsuit alleges that Dawn charged shipping fees, when all her services arrived via electronic communications."

I'm sure the Texas AG will be right on TicketMaster.  Oh wait, they can afford to donate to politicians?  Nevermind then.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, Texas believes it is a criminal act to give people bad health advice. Well this should get interesting.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: She looks like a bunny boiler.
[Fark user image 496x496]
[Fark user image 496x660]
/still sort of want...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hughesrep
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Boo_Guy: She looks like a bunny boiler.
[Fark user image 496x496]
[Fark user image 496x660]
/still sort of want...

[Fark user image 500x500]


That's usually extra.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ThrillaManilla: I read the headline as 'horse pasta'

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Why would anyone need that?!  ...also, where can I buy one?
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: She looks like a bunny boiler.
[Fark user image 496x496]
[Fark user image 496x660]
/still sort of want...


Better bring some neatsfoot oil
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"The Christian influencer...describes herself as a "Jesus seeker" and "Kingdom chaser" in her Instagram biography"

I am not the least bit surprised she is also a crook.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: J_Kushner: Bad COVID advice = patriotism
Bad health advice = illegal

Can someone explain the difference?

I think in this case it's because she was selling the 'information' in the form of treatment plans or whatever and because she specifically advertised herself as an eating disorder expert.  If she just had an instagram account, even if it was insanely popular, where she blasted out bad eating disorder 'advice', then I doubt she'd be getting sued.


She needed to use the magical quack phrAse "helps with"

And then at the bottom of everything "not intended to diagnose or treat any disease" that's pretty much bulletproof legalese
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: She looks like a bunny boiler.
[Fark user image image 496x496]
[Fark user image image 496x660]
/still sort of want...


I'm thinking something like Lila on Dexter
 
CastIronStove
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Companies that run websites: You're a thief and a bad person for blocking our ads.
Also companies that run websites: Make the *third* auto-playing unrelated embedded video follow the user as they scroll down to the story continues button.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can we sue all social media? It's completely useless, gives us all brain maladjustmentities, and you're damn right, I'm including sites such as Fa
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Boo_Guy: She looks like a bunny boiler.
[Fark user image 496x496]
[Fark user image 496x660]
/still sort of want...

[Fark user image 500x500]


Does she suck out the soul first or last?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
With a healthy handful of Jesus to make the bad advice pills easier to swallow. I've lost all sympathy for people that fall for that shiat.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Damn, looks like an eating disorder from before/ after pics. Who wouldn't trust her for nutrition and life coach advice?
 
