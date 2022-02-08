 Skip to content
(The Hollywood Reporter)   Oscar nominations are announced, and for the first time ever no one has seen a single film nominated for anything   (hollywoodreporter.com) divider line
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I saw Don't Look Up. It was pretty good.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Apple TV+ has been pushing CODA hard, so I think at least a few people have seen it. My dad was just telling me about it this past weekend.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Spider-man got best visual effects, Dune got best adapted screenplay/best picture. Otherwise, it looks like a list of stuff people watched at home, which has been a big problem w/ the awards since the first VHS screeners 40+ years ago. All of Spielberg's whining about Netflix and the theater experience, the actual Oscars haven't cared about the scale of the screen in years.

/at least they didn't nominate something as stupid as the English Patient or the Artist again
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Come on now, people saw Dune.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pig, French Dispatch, Last night in Soho?

Do I have the wrong year?
 
thornhill
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA:

A host has not yet been named for the Academy Awards ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, March 27. The broadcast will air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

March 27? JFC. I thought that they were moving up the broadcast date to shorten the awards season.

Pretty ridiculous to have an awards ceremony for films released last year four months into the next year.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Spider-man got best visual effects, Dune got best adapted screenplay/best picture. Otherwise, it looks like a list of stuff people watched at home, which has been a big problem w/ the awards since the first VHS screeners 40+ years ago. All of Spielberg's whining about Netflix and the theater experience, the actual Oscars haven't cared about the scale of the screen in years.

/at least they didn't nominate something as stupid as the English Patient or the Artist again


La-la land is a national treasure!1!

/never seen it, don't know much about it, but it sure did get Oscar attention for a few weeks several years ago.
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pig was seriously robbed. It was so farking good, and it hit you right in the feels. It was probably the best movie that came out last year, imo.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lots of people have seen some of them.

Not me, I haven't seen a single one, but (shrug) Whatever.

Movie awards are dumb and caring about them is dumb.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Dune (Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer)
Free Guy (Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick)
No Time to Die (Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver)
Spider-Man: No Way Home (Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick)

Yeah subby, no one's heard of any of these.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Trocadero: Spider-man got best visual effects, Dune got best adapted screenplay/best picture. Otherwise, it looks like a list of stuff people watched at home, which has been a big problem w/ the awards since the first VHS screeners 40+ years ago. All of Spielberg's whining about Netflix and the theater experience, the actual Oscars haven't cared about the scale of the screen in years.

/at least they didn't nominate something as stupid as the English Patient or the Artist again

La-la land is a national treasure!1!

/never seen it, don't know much about it, but it sure did get Oscar attention for a few weeks several years ago.


Not gonna lie, if I were degenerate gambler and wagered money on the Oscars *cough*, this was the greatest "bad beat" in the history of non-sports gambling.
media.vanityfair.comView Full Size
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How in the hell did Jennifer Hudson not get a nod?

But I am pulling for Chastain:  She walked that razor thin line of not making Tammy Faye a walking joke but not letting her be a wide-eyed innocent when it came to Jim's grifting. (And Garfield could have been nominated for playing Jim and I'd have been just as happy.)

Stewart is far better than people who are stuck on Twilight give her credit for.  (I still think she should have gotten a Sup Actress for Still Alice.)  And her turn in Spencer was honestly fantastic.

And I am going to just love watching Dunst and Plemmons be a double nod couple because they are just adorable together.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nightmare Alley
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've seen most of them.   I really hope CODA wins.  Sooo good.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: Come on now, people saw Dune.


Yup, and am super glad it got nominated.  I have heard some grumbling that it might the the LOTR treatment, where they don't win awards until the series finishes up...(hearing that they might do three movies, Dune, Dune part 2 and Messiah)
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Stubby don't own a TV and live in the middle of nowhere.
 
peterquince
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
CSB: A few years ago, I was trying to put together an off-broadway production. Ariana DeBose had just performed a secondary lead role in Bring it On! The Musical and I thought she . She agreed to do a developmental workshop. She was very kind and easy to talk to, but also knew her value and made it pretty clear that it didn't sound like I was going to be able to afford her for a real production, but that she was looking for a role to help her break into the next level. A friend of her was doing orchestrations so it was clearly doing a solid for him. I had tremendous respect for her after the three interactions we had, and I'm so so happy that she's having this success.

She also offered me a comp to Hamilton before it transferred to Broadway, but she described it as "a rap musical about American history" so I decided not to go and I probably won't be able to forgive her for that.

TLDR: Ariana Debose is a very good human and I'm really happy for her.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
CODA and Dune are amazing.  Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley are both great movies with bad endings.

Contrabulous Flabtraption: I saw Don't Look Up. It was pretty good.


It's been described as "God is Not Dead" for liberals.  Which is true, but it's a lot funnier.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby, you ignorant slut. Okay, with that out of the way...

Power of the Dog - Slow plodding meandering garbage with a deeply unlikable cast (Fat Meth Damon is just a complete creep), pointless plot points, an hour too long, obvious twist, and LAUGHABLY unbelievable ending. A pile of shiat.

Dune -  A dull way too in-your-face morality play about colonialism with some sci-fi crap and really poor visuals. I never read it, never saw the original, so whatever nerds. Glimpses of some good stuff, but mediocre is a compliment.

Don't Look Up - They could have cut the 'cheating' storyline and it would have been a hell of a lot tighter and better send up of everything wrong with the world today. Would be really good if it wasn't so realistically depressing. Media and conservatives hated it because they were one of the film's targets, and rightfully so.

I think I saw one of the cartoon ones, but I am not sure.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BeatrixK: And I am going to just love watching Dunst and Plemmons be a double nod couple because they are just adorable together.


Something about working on the Fargo TV show. Ewan Mcgregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, too.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I saw The Power of the Dog on Netflix over Christmas.  I thought it was fairly dull Oscar bait.  My dad, thinking it was going to be a western, hated it.  It doesn't speak well of the other nominees that it got so many nominations (although I thought Kirsten Dunst's performance was very good).
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Trocadero: /at least they didn't nominate something as stupid as the English Patient or the Artist again


Thank you Elaine Benes..
 
eyebones [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dune was great. Opposing viewpoints may address the hand.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: Pig was seriously robbed. It was so farking good, and it hit you right in the feels. It was probably the best movie that came out last year, imo.


I wouldn't call it the best, but it definitely deserved a nomination.
 
gobnu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Power of the Dog had to be one of the worst movies I've seen in a looong time.
 
thornhill
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
While a lot of these films weren't $100+ million box office hits, there were powerful award seasons marketing campaigns behind them.

There were a lot of good independent movies released that were shut out of the awards simply because they didn't have marketing dollars behind them. Red Rocket, for example, was excellent, and more compelling and daring than many of these Oscar bait movies.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

beezeltown: La-la land is a national treasure!1!

/never seen it, don't know much about it, but it sure did get Oscar attention for a few weeks several years ago.


It's very much (intentionally) a throwback to the film musicals of the '50s -- Singin' In The Rain and An American In Paris and Oklahoma, etc.  Sumptuous visuals, impeccable ensemble choreography, and pretty catchy songs, but a fairly simplistic story and the age-old dilemma of whether you cast actors who are only passable singers or singers who are only passable actors (they went for the former, but Stone gives it her best).

If you're the type that rolls your eyes when characters break into song in any movie, this won't be the epiphany that changes your mind about the form.  But if you're open to musicals as a dramatic style, it's a pretty good example of one.  And cinematography nerds will dig it -- it's one of the best-shot movies of the last decade or two.
 
gbv23
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've only seen Power Of The Dog, and its super gay.  Which is fine.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The movies we saw last year -- Pig. Don't Look Up, French Dispatch, The Power of the Dog --  all seemed like movies that were derived from other movies rather than movies that the maker felt had to be made. The one mass market movie we saw -- Dune -- was so ponderous I couldn't finish it.

The market rewards stuff that it has seen before. That and COVID have combined to produce Epidemic Anemia.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Saw Encanto and Mitchells vs The Machines. Either one for best animated picture is great. Heart is on Mitchells, money is on Encanto.
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't Look Up is a solid satire...but a best picture nominee? Really? If Dr Strangelove didn't win it, I doubt this one will.

Chastain as Tammy Faye should win. When I found out it was her in the role (after watching it for an hour), I thought "Fark me...that is not her!"

Started watching Nightmare Alley one night...after 20 minutes I had no idea what the fark was going on.

Dune is pretty to look at...but being part 1 of 2 (or even 3) makes the nomination idiotic, IMO.

Can't bring myself to watch the "dog" western (don't remember the title). Read the plot and have no desire to watch Cumberbatch abuse and threaten Kirsten Dunst for 2 hours.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Came to snark about Kristen Stewart being an Academy Award nominee for Best Actress, but I haven't even heard of Spencer, let alone seen it. So I'll just keep my mouth shut on that.

I thought she was really good in Panic Room, so there's gotta be some talent in there somewhere.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Subby, you ignorant slut. Okay, with that out of the way...

Power of the Dog - Slow plodding meandering garbage with a deeply unlikable cast (Fat Meth Damon is just a complete creep), pointless plot points, an hour too long, obvious twist, and LAUGHABLY unbelievable ending. A pile of shiat.


POTD was pretty to look at, but you're right on all other points. That movie was boring AF
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
West Side Story is going to win Best Picture. May as well start being disappointed now
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ less than a minute ago  
God I miss living near movie theaters that show anything other than the big tentpole releases.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Subtonic:

Dune -  A dull way too in-your-face morality play about colonialism with some sci-fi crap and really poor visuals. I never read it, never saw the original, so whatever nerds. Glimpses of some good stuff, but mediocre is a compliment.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
